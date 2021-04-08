Yesteryears April 8 2021

Yesteryears
130 Years Ago
The entire village Republican ticket was elected.
Tom Twiss was putting in a stock of groceries at Minatare.
James S. Laughlin and Benjamin Bidgood advertised for final proof.
Graduates of the Gering High School were Lewis L. Raymond and Mary Sayre.
Samuel R. Spear, former county commissioner, left for Missouri to locate.
100 Years Ago
J.T. Whitehead elected Mayor of Mitchell over Dr. A.J. Stewart; Theo. D. Deutsch defeated Luther B. Murphy for mayor at Scottsbluff; F.A. Burchell, Robert Osborne and Lloyd Denslow victors for membership on the Gering School Board.
A.P. Bressler was awarded the contract for erecting two ward school buildings in Gering.
A.N. Mathers came back from Cuba weighing five pounds less while the Courier man was five pounds heavier.
70 Years Ago
Died: Joseph Wood, 93, a Melbeta pioneer.
Mrs. Beulah Fitzmorris purchased the Gering Valley Store from Mrs. Marvin Ewing.
Dale Sorensen was named a cashier of the Gering National Bank. The main interest was recently purchased by Dwight Griswold.
Joyce Drury was nominated Gering American Legion auxiliary Girls’ State candidate.
Kenneth Waits was elected the president of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department, succeeding Pat Young.
60 Years Ago
Died: Alva E. Leonard, 86, a Gering pioneer; Henry Pabst, 72, Gering; Walter A. Reynolds, 76, Gering.
A pennant party dinner was held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club honoring the Great Western Sugar Company employees of the Gering factory top efficiency award in their recent campaign.
Plans were started by the congregation of the Trinity Community Methodist Church for construction of new church facilities.
Gering residents approved a $292,000 bond issue for the purpose of expanding the Gering water supply system.
50 Years Ago
The area tied an old record set in 1905 of 82 degrees.
The Assumption Academy of Chadron will be closed at the end of the current year.
T.C. Middleswart of Bridgeport was elected president of the Oregon Trail Museum Association. Paul Henderson is the retiring president.
Three young men from Gering have received internship appointments. Douglas Curry will intern at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln; Milton Johnson and Lowell Stratton at Mercy St. Lukes Hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Linda Pahl and Bob Gifford were crowned Activities king and queen at Banner County activities banquet.
Died: Emma Fisher, 71, Scottsbluff; Margaret Cook, 53, Scottsbluff; Albert Holmgren, 84, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Ruth E. Husted, 65, Washington; Mrs. George D. Read, 78, Scottsbluff; Felipe E. Ortega, 70, Lyman.
40 Years Ago
A plan to consolidate the McGrew, Melbeta and Minatare school districts was defeated by voters in two of the communities and board members and school officials say the issue of consolidation is dead.
Gering American Legion Post 36 named Mike Dulaney, Darvin Schmidt and Rick Cummins, of Gering High School, as Boys’ State candidates. Alternates were Chris Barnwell, Joe Fox and Jim Hampton.
Joan Cromer was named 1981 Lady of the Year by the Beta Sigma Phi soroity.
Died: Ariel Thompson, 62, Gering; Oley Goos, 71, Gering; Franklin Norwood, 8 months, Scottsbluff; L.G. Eckle, 74, Scottsbluff; Sarah Meier, 7 months, Scottsbluff; Samuel Crossman, 64, Gering; Pantaleon Zamudio, 88, Scottsbluff; Rick Hamaker, 26, Morrill; Carol Hatcliff, 41, Gering.
30 Years Ago
The Gering School Board approved the reduction of one second grade class at Geil Elementary and one first grade class at Lincoln Elementary.
Members of the Gering City Council named Irvin Rushall as the developer of record for the downtown convention center.
Died: Lois A. McDowell, 79, Scottsbluff; Virgil L. Morris, 80, Gering; Evelyn May Love, 60, Scottsbluff; Robert V. Andrew, 81, Morrill; Shigeko Kawaguchi, 73, Mitchell.
20 Years Ago
Eldon Hubbard was named principal at Gering High School.
Lampland opened in the old Gentry clinic across form the county courthouse in Gering.
Jessica Nemnich was selected as one of 45 student golfers out of 3,200 across the U.S. to participate in the Tourney Sports USA Golf Tournament at Kapalua Resorts in Maui, Hawaii.
10 Years Ago
Gering students prepare to perform "Oklahoma!" for the spring musical.
Community Christian School considered moving to a new location in Gering and building a $25 million school.