Yesteryears April 8 2021

Joyce Drury was nominated Gering American Legion auxiliary Girls’ State candidate.

Kenneth Waits was elected the president of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department, succeeding Pat Young.

60 Years Ago

Died: Alva E. Leonard, 86, a Gering pioneer; Henry Pabst, 72, Gering; Walter A. Reynolds, 76, Gering.

A pennant party dinner was held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club honoring the Great Western Sugar Company employees of the Gering factory top efficiency award in their recent campaign.

Plans were started by the congregation of the Trinity Community Methodist Church for construction of new church facilities.

Gering residents approved a $292,000 bond issue for the purpose of expanding the Gering water supply system.

50 Years Ago

The area tied an old record set in 1905 of 82 degrees.

The Assumption Academy of Chadron will be closed at the end of the current year.

T.C. Middleswart of Bridgeport was elected president of the Oregon Trail Museum Association. Paul Henderson is the retiring president.