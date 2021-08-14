Yesteryears — Aug. 12, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Eytchnson, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Harshman, a son.
Sheriff Milton Byal went to his old home in Iowa for a visit.
120 Years Ago
Isaac McCue was severely hurt while at work in the hay field.
Mrs. Wellington Clark and Mrs. Wyncoop of Minatare are visitors in Gering.
L.P. Wells purchased the Beers residence in Gering.
110 Years Ago
August Dorman purchased the Marlin store in Scottsbluff.
A bad hail storm struck the Beatty Hall and the Raymond section across the river.
Fred L. Burns for county treasurer and J.H. Ferguson for county clerk were successful contenders for nominations by the Republicans.
100 Years Ago
Gering Mercantile Company and Brown Drug Store in Gering were burglarized.
Six miles of steel laid on the Union Pacific extension had taken the track to the point where Baily Station was to be located.
The Great Western resumed work of building the sugar factor at Minatare.
Married: James W. Richardson and Miss Frances Yensen; Roy C. Craig and Miss Norma Godbey.
90 Years Ago
Married: Ross Richardson and Rachel Pringle, Gering; Delmer T. Lane and Virginia Cleveland, McGrew; Hugh T. Fowler and Francis T. Magers.
O. Terhune ws doubling the size of his greenhouse.
The City moved its offices into the Anderson building.
80 Years Ago
The Methodist Church advertised for a sale of residence property on the lot adjoining the church to the west, to be moved off. It was one of Gering’s oldest buildings, erected in the early days by Capt. C.B. Whipple when he moved into town to become county treasurer.
Glenn O. Trogdon, Gering High School manual arts instructor, resigned to accept a similar position at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Victor Walker, 23, died at a Scottsbluff hospital from poliomyelitis, complicated by chronic heart trouble. Also ill with the disease were W.H. Kirwin of Scottsbluff, Edward Thatcher and Raymond Kent of Gering.
Harvey Abbott of Gering was elected president of the valley volunteer firemen’s association.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. William Heiss of Gering.
70 Years Ago
The Gering Legion Junior and Midget baseball teams won the district tournament.
The Marek studio opened at Gering.
John Engstrom, pioneer of 1883, died at Mitchell; Mrs. S.D. Friend in Maryland; Charles H. Nelson, McGrew.
Bill Myers, secretary of the Gering chamber, was advertising for rooms for oil well workers.
60 Years Ago
Gaylord Moller, the new high school principal for Gering, arrived.
Mrs. Margaret Lockwood announced the purchase of the Hawley building in Gering, located on N Street, which will be used for the Lockwood Grader accounting department.
The Gering Jaycees were selling flags to pay for a $1,500 football scoreboard clock at Memorial Stadium.
Harry Henry Haney, 66, Nyssa, Oregon, formerly of Gering, was returned here for funeral services and burial, after being electrocuted while doing some wiring on a trailer in Oregon.
The Minatare Volunteer Fire Department placed in all five events at Bridgeport to win the annual North Platte Association tournament.
50 Years Ago
Gering golfer Dick Bolin won the 44th annual Oregon Trail Golf Tourney with a par 144. Gering’s Jim Roudebush scored a 146 to place third in the event, just behind Bill Henderson of Scottsbluff.
Mrs. Jerry McDonald of Gering was awarded the first $10 U.S. Savings Bond presented by the Union Pacific Railroad in a system-wide contest to generate Congressional support for the rails industry ASTRO program.
Laurie Harvey, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Walter Harvey, Jr., of Gering, left for Aigen, Austria, where she will make her home for the next year as an AFS student.
Died: Mrs. Cora B. Thomas, Gering; Fannie Harshman, 89, Minatare; Florence Ryan, 60, North Platte, former longtime Gering resident; Charles H. Olsen, 67, Scottsbluff; Arvene W. Lewis, 44, Morrill; Charles H. Hutson, 81, Gering; Mayme Zoellner, 84, Scottsbluff; Andrew J. Storm, 65, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff Board of County Commissioners set the county surveyor’s budget at $9,295 and discussed the cost of improving the Country Club Road.
Gering City Council members passed a $9.3 million dollar budget, and approved $85,000 in proposed expenditures for the city’s revenue sharing budget.
Died: John Arends, 90, Bayard; William Miller, 82, Sioux City, Iowa, former Scottsbluff resident; Carl Vohland Sr. 82, Scottsbluff; Bessie M. Haskin, 84, Morrill; Harold E. “Andy” Anderson, 70, Scottsbluff; Pauline Blackledge, 61, Fort Collins, Colorado, former Scottsbluff resident; Katherine Merrigan, 84, Scottsbluff; Rev. George V. Weber, 83, Scottsbluff.
The Gering High School class of 1951 celebrated their 30th reunion at the Eagles Lodge.
The Game and Parks Commission announced that all 27,950 1981 firearm deer permits were sold out.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Civil Defense released a list of needed items to better deal with disasters, such as the Minatare tornado.
Gering City Council members vote to schedule a special election to determine whether or not residents want Keno.
Died: Opal I. Goeser, 68, Scottsbluff; Grace Lane, 85, Gering; Jake Leroy Seckinger, 70, Gering; Reuben J. Pettijohn, 66, Scottsbluff; Ricardo Gonzales, 35, Scottsbluff; Roy Fenning, 79, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
Gering National Guardsmen Staff Sergeant Steven Thomlison and Sergeant First Class Mike Nagasawa returned home after a six-month deployment to Macedonia.
Opportunity Builders out of California continued work on the 49-unit Cottonwood Apartments complex which was to go up behind Masek Golf Carts.
Residents near Gardner Park raised concerns to the city council about property damage following the Old West Hoopla event.
10 Years Ago
City of Gering dismissed a $86,000 Safe Routes to School grant for construction of handicapped accessible routes, which would be replaced by a roughly $32,500 bid for the project. Public Works director Pat Heath said the project would get done quicker using city funds.
Gering resident Al Herbel addressed the city council and presented nearly 200 petitions against the proposed expansion of the landfill and in favor of closing the landfill when the license expired.
Red Hat Society planned to host a dinner with Miss America 2011 Teresa Scanlan for the public to attend at the Gering Civic Center.