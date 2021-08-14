Yesteryears — Aug. 12, 2021

Married: James W. Richardson and Miss Frances Yensen; Roy C. Craig and Miss Norma Godbey.

90 Years Ago

Married: Ross Richardson and Rachel Pringle, Gering; Delmer T. Lane and Virginia Cleveland, McGrew; Hugh T. Fowler and Francis T. Magers.

O. Terhune ws doubling the size of his greenhouse.

The City moved its offices into the Anderson building.

80 Years Ago

The Methodist Church advertised for a sale of residence property on the lot adjoining the church to the west, to be moved off. It was one of Gering’s oldest buildings, erected in the early days by Capt. C.B. Whipple when he moved into town to become county treasurer.

Glenn O. Trogdon, Gering High School manual arts instructor, resigned to accept a similar position at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Victor Walker, 23, died at a Scottsbluff hospital from poliomyelitis, complicated by chronic heart trouble. Also ill with the disease were W.H. Kirwin of Scottsbluff, Edward Thatcher and Raymond Kent of Gering.

Harvey Abbott of Gering was elected president of the valley volunteer firemen’s association.