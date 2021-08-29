Yesteryears — Aug. 26, 2021

60 Years Ago

Jane Ann Hall was named Clerk of the District Court to finish the unexpired term of the late Chris Kelsen, Jr.

Gering Valley school opened with an expected increase of 10 students making a toal of 120 enrolled students.

Three generations of Dean Randall family of Minatare were here to celebrate the upcoming 90th birthday of Dean E. Randall. They were Glenn Randall, Bruce Randall and Glenn Randall, Jr., on tour with the Lippzaner horses, used in the Ben Hur movie.

50 Years Ago

A Gering man, Patrick Vostades, 40, was found shot to death on a county road south of Stegall.

Robert Harris, Gering police magistrate, James L. Macken, Scotts Bluff County Judge, and local attorneys, Byron Johnson and Alfred Kortum, submitted letters and resumes to the nominating committee of the 17th District, seeking the appointment to district judge.

The old Howard Grocery store at 805 N. Street, Gering, turned out to be the center of a highly controversial dispute between the Lakota Indian Association proposing to operate an Indian center and neighbors who have signed petitions asking for action from the city council.