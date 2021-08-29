Yesteryears — Aug. 26, 2021

130 Years Ago
Jay L. Raymond advertised for final proof.
George Sowerwine returned from a prospecting trip in the Colorado mountains.
120 Years Ago
Water was turned into the Gering canal.
W.R. Woolfenden was joined here by his family.
County teachers institute was in session, J.T.O. Stewart was the instructor.
110 Years Ago
Died: at Mitchell, Eric Westergreen.
Married: Louis Hendrickson and Miss Rosa Royce.
Ed Gering had bad luck. Both animals in his bus team died.
100 Years Ago
Married: Thos. L. Cronin and Miss Myrtle Pitchford.
Commissioners estimated cost of operating the county for the fiscal year at $84,000.
The Gering headquarters company of the National Guard left for its first annual camp which was held at Des Moines, Iowa.
The Banks family drove off the end of the Melbeta bridge where a break had been left unguarded, but none of the six car occupants were hurt.
90 Years Ago
James Fullen and T.C. Reeder landed a contract for cleaning 700 acres of the Jackson Lake site in Wyoming.
The Sayre building on M Street was being remodeled into a one story structure by Joe Crumrine.
80 Years Ago
Wesley Thurman, 44, well known Gering valley resident, died from poliomyelitis. He was the county’s second recent victim.
Donald Conn sustained a broken wrist when he fell from a tree.
Gering’s National Guard unit, rifle company F, along with the rest of the 134th regiment and the 35th division, left Camp Robinson, Arkansas, on the now famous Louisiana maneuvers of 1941.
70 Years Ago
Died: Miller Cooper, 64, Gering; Dwight Griswold, 25, of poliomyelitis; Miletus Ouderkirk, Carter Canyon.
Businessmen in Gering threw a free movie for students going back to school. Professor I. Kaltenborn Schmidt was the MC.
McCook trimmed the Gering Legion midgets for the Area D championship.
Don Baker sold his market in Gering to Ray Hollingsworth.
Married: Frances Walrath and Frank Darnell, Gering.
60 Years Ago
Jane Ann Hall was named Clerk of the District Court to finish the unexpired term of the late Chris Kelsen, Jr.
Gering Valley school opened with an expected increase of 10 students making a toal of 120 enrolled students.
Three generations of Dean Randall family of Minatare were here to celebrate the upcoming 90th birthday of Dean E. Randall. They were Glenn Randall, Bruce Randall and Glenn Randall, Jr., on tour with the Lippzaner horses, used in the Ben Hur movie.
50 Years Ago
A Gering man, Patrick Vostades, 40, was found shot to death on a county road south of Stegall.
Robert Harris, Gering police magistrate, James L. Macken, Scotts Bluff County Judge, and local attorneys, Byron Johnson and Alfred Kortum, submitted letters and resumes to the nominating committee of the 17th District, seeking the appointment to district judge.
The old Howard Grocery store at 805 N. Street, Gering, turned out to be the center of a highly controversial dispute between the Lakota Indian Association proposing to operate an Indian center and neighbors who have signed petitions asking for action from the city council.
United Telephone Company has begun construction to eliminate service in the Minatare rural telephone exchange and to replace it with four party or one party service.
Died: Elbert E. evans, 65, Minatare; Mrs. Minnie Cottier, 94, Mitchell; Mrs. Jessie Wright, 89, Gering; William Selak, 64, Gering; Mrs. George Cannady, Seattle, Washington, former area resident; Sidney R. Herber, 90, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
The James E. Simon Company seal coated several of the streets in Gering.
Lillis Grassmick was named the general chairman of the Oregon Trail Days Association for 1982.
Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a $7.5 million budget after revising several department budgets.
Died: Dull Long Kay, 83, Scottsbluff; Evan Dickerson, 60, Olathe, Kansas, former Scottsbluff resident; Roland Niles, 82, Scottsbluff; Lela Hanich, 78, Melbeta; Floyd Kisner, 83, Gering; Bessie Price, 95, Gering; James Reed, 57, Gering; George Ansley, 81, Scottsbluff; Fred Gross, 84, Gering.
Eleven new teachers were welcomed to the Gering school system for the 1981-82 year.
30 Years Ago
The City of Gering completed property acquisition on 10th Street for a proposed convention center, motel and restaurant complex.
Gering approved a special election for October to determine whether residents want Keno in the city.
Died: Phillip L. Mosteller, 78, Gering; Mona Clifford Babbitt, 95, Gering; William E. Ruzicka, 63, Scottsbluff; Tyna G. Otte, 84, Scottsbluff; Margaret Rockett, 77, granddaughter of Gering founder Oscar Gardner, Longmont, Colorado.
20 Years Ago
Five Rocks Amphitheater budget was running in the red, but city officials were determined to keep it going because it adds to the quality of life in the area.
United Way promoted its fourth annual rubber duck race as part of its campaign goal to raise $257,000.
The City of Gering planned to mount a camera on the roof of the courthouse building for emergency responders to monitor railroad crossings.
Gering’s proposed budget increased by 4.9 percent compared to last year.
10 Years Ago
Gering’s ad hoc fireworks committee met to address growing concerns over fireworks, such as noise, debris, impeding traffic, animal welfare and several others.
USPS announced that all carrier operations at the Gering Post Office would move to Scottsbluff. Retail services and post office boxes would remain in place.
Jimmie Rhodes heads into first season as new head coach of the Gering High School football team.