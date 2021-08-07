Yesteryears — August 5, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. E.T. Westervelt, a son.
Col. Perry Braziel was carefully watching his apple crop, according to a west end correspondent.
120 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Haig, a daughter.
E.A. Currie was seriously ill with typhoid fever.
J.A. Howard and sons bought the Gering Meat Market.
Miss Maggie Wells resigne3d as teacher in Gering, her place being taken by Mrs. Clayton Parr.
110 Years Ago
Seventy-seven teachers enrolled in the Scotts Bluff County Institute.
Grandma Eikenberry celebrated her 77th birthday at the family home in Mitchell Valley.
Trains on the Union Pacific were expected to be running into Gering regularly by Oct. 1 (but they were not).
100 Years Ago
Married: Irvin A. Hermann and Miss Mildred Jessup; O.N. Flaten and Miss Marie Smith, both of Torrington, in Gering.
George Nycum and son of Rising City, Nebraska, announced their removal to Gering to enter the mercantile business.
Jack Pfenning, young man living on the Abel place in Gering Valley, was killed in a windstorm which demolished the buildings.
90 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County stepped into third place in number of car licenses issued in state.
Ground was broken for the Brown bean plant in Gering.
Died: Harvey I. Miner, 68, better known as “Dad,” at Scottsbluff; Mrs. F.C. Taylor, formerly of Gering, at Longmont, Colorado.
80 Years Ago
Hugh Acton of Mitchell Valley was the winner of the third soap box derby.
Harry Wheeler of Hastings won the Oregon Trail golf tourney.
Died: Mrs. Pearl B. Davis, pioneer Gering lady; Joseph “Dad” Fenimore, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Married: Jack E. Lyman and Lucille Brundage.
Drowned, Velma Calvert, 20-year-old Bayard mother, at Belmont Dam.
70 Years Ago
Gering national guardsmen were encamped in McCoy, Wisconsin.
John Hinshaw won the Oregon Trail golf tourney at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Joe McClenahan was named commander of the Gering American Legion.
Died: Mrs. Elizabeth Sinner, Gering.
Married: Richard Downer and Miss Nena DuReis in Paris, France.
60 Years Ago
P. Cooper Ellis, 65, Scotts Bluff County Treasurer and Jay Hill, 70, Scotts Bluff County Assessor, announced that they would retire following their present term of office.
Jere Knoles, Jerry Webb, Mike Johannes, Steve Pattison, Robert Morris and Pete Johnson accompanied Coach Don Knauss to the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp at Estes Park, Colorado.
The Nebraska and Iowa National Guardsmen attended summer encampment at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.
Lt. Paul Pumphrey, local national guardsman, was selected to represent Nebraska at the National Rifle matches in Camp Perry, Ohio.
James Pointer of Scottsbluff purchased the Circle S. Lodge in Gering from Mrs. David Sumner.
The Gering High School class of 1931 had their 30 year reunion at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
50 Years Ago
County mill levy cut from 14.720 to 13.670.
Homer Rouse, superintendent of Scotts Bluff Monument and Agate Fossil Beds was promoted and transferred to a position in the Wasington, D.C., office.
County Judge James Macken and Probation Officer Marvin Ready attended Nebraska Juvenile Training Institue at Chadron.
Minatare firemen win the North Platte Valley Volunteer Firemens tourney held in Scottsbluff.
Three field days at University of Nebraska Experimental and Extension stations located in the Panhandle.
Died: Mrs. Louise Croft, 91, Mitchell; J.O. “Abe” Parker, 68, Mitchell; June Morrison Knoles, 47, Gering; Emanuel G. Montanez, 49, Scottsbluff; Don Edward Nutt, 15, Gering; Ronald W. Watson, 33, Bayard; Harold Anderson, 49, Mitchell; Roy Loughman, 73, Lyman; Frank Wiand, 81, LaGrange; Jack Hood, 59, Colorado; Frederick J. Lyon, 92, Bayard; Mrs. Dilla Turpen, 83, Mitchell; Reva S. Lutz, 80, Denver; Edward H. Jacobs, 91, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners adopted 41 county budgets during their meeting for the county’s 1981-82 budget.
Died: Cleone Beedy, 73, Geirng; Loran “Tex” DeWitt, 71, Scottsbluff.
Army National Guard field artillery units from western Nebraska arrived at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, for their 15-day annual training period.
Campaigns for the 1982 elections got underway.
The Gering School Board raised the price of hot lunches.
The 54th annual Oregon Trail Golf Tournament was won by Bruce Davidson, 20-year-old native of Aberdeen, Scotland, who fired a one over par 145 over 36 holes in a field of 199 players at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
30 Years Ago
A new amusement park, a half-pipe size skateboard ramp, opened behind the Bike Shop at 1955 10th Street in Gering.
A union afilliated with the Teamsters filed petitions to represent Scotts Bluff County employees in the road department and administrative offices.
By a 59-56 vote, Morrill became the first governmental subdivision in the county to reject Keno.
Died: Mabel Pauline Albro, 89, Gering; Alex Reichert, 74, Mitchell; Lois Ziegler, 82, Scottsbluff; Henry Bauer, 68, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
Gering received a $10,000 grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation to go towards a playground near Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners budgeted $10-15,000 for a tax referee to hear property tax protests. It ended up costing them $23,000.
The Nebrask aCrime Commission awarded a grant of $251,479 to the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group to fight drug trafficking and violent crime in the 11 Pnahandle counties.
10 Years Ago
North Platte Valley Musuem Board of Directors hired Katie Bradshaw as the new executive director for the museum.
JaLee Pilkington of Minatare was crowned Scotts Bluff County Fair Teen Queen, and Taylor Ziegler of Scottsbluff was crownded Scotts Bluff County Fair Miss Queen. Teen first attendant was Allie Boggs of Gering, teen second attendant was Holly Walker of Gering, Miss first attendant was Kate Duncan of Morrill and Miss second attendant was Morgan Yost of Scottsbluff.
Coleen Hamer of Blair, Nebraska, rode her horse Smore while her dog Risky trotted along beside them on a journey across the state of Nebraska. The Farm and Ranch Museum provided a place for the trio to rest on their journey back home after nearly three months of travel.