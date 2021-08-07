Yesteryears — August 5, 2021

The Nebrask aCrime Commission awarded a grant of $251,479 to the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group to fight drug trafficking and violent crime in the 11 Pnahandle counties.

10 Years Ago

North Platte Valley Musuem Board of Directors hired Katie Bradshaw as the new executive director for the museum.

JaLee Pilkington of Minatare was crowned Scotts Bluff County Fair Teen Queen, and Taylor Ziegler of Scottsbluff was crownded Scotts Bluff County Fair Miss Queen. Teen first attendant was Allie Boggs of Gering, teen second attendant was Holly Walker of Gering, Miss first attendant was Kate Duncan of Morrill and Miss second attendant was Morgan Yost of Scottsbluff.

Coleen Hamer of Blair, Nebraska, rode her horse Smore while her dog Risky trotted along beside them on a journey across the state of Nebraska. The Farm and Ranch Museum provided a place for the trio to rest on their journey back home after nearly three months of travel.