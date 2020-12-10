Yesteryears Dec. 10 2020

130 Years Ago
Married: George B. Luft and Miss Clara Shumway.
Sterling P. Lacy, John H. Lacy and Wm. P. Young advertised for final proof.
Petition was filed with county board for the incorporation of Gering as a village.
Samuel Newsom, of Horseshoe Bend, was found dead from heart disease in the hills south of the valley.
120 Years Ago
The Christian Church was preparing to build a brick house of worship.
No. 6 fill on the Gering canal broke, and about half of the new work washed out.
Fred Wolt bought the J.A. Burton stock of goods to continue the business.
110 Years Ago
Married: Alva Rose and Miss Janet Johnson; Dr. R.A. Grigsby and Miss Lydia Crites; and Wm. E. Helmick and Miss Thursa Redding.
100 Years Ago
Married: M. Douglas Parks and Miss Ruby Inman; Roy Loughman and Miss Mabel Ammerman; and John Scoggan and Miss Blanche Deutsch Kottal.
Richard H. Brown, 55, died at his home in Gering.
Mrs. L.H. Redfield died at the family home near Melbeta.
90 Years Ago
H. Yensen of Gering was elected president of the state irrigation association at its annual meeting in North Platte.
Natural gas for the valley was in the wind, but the idea at that time was a pipeline from the oil fields in Texas.
Married: Champ Steele and Mamie Baker, Gering; Myron Ewing and Fern Smith, Gering.
80 Years Ago
C. Peterson was named president of the Wyo-Braska Boy Scout council.
Warren Wood was named master of the Gering Masonic lodge; Gordon Gardner, Bayard, was named commander of the Bethlehem commandery; Mrs. Warren Eastman, oracle, Royal Neighbors; Floyd Gillam, chief patriarch of John Hall encampment.
Married: Beth Davis and Millard Webber; Aileen Reuter and Earl Dutton.
Dec. 23 was set as M-Day for the Gering National Guard.
Delmer Brown was named Gering water commissioner to succeed “Hub” Reavis, Gering Guardsman on mobilization.
Charles M. Kearney was re-elected president of the National Beetgrowers.
70 Years Ago
Charles Klingman was elected president of the Nebraska Irrigation Association.
Died:Trobe Charles Beatty, Morrill.
Merle Vilmur was named master of Gering Masons.
Bill Myers was named executive secretary of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
The Webber Furniture store in Scottsbluff burned to the ground.
60 Years Ago
Jerry Webb scored 21 points to aid the season opening victory over Valentine.
Joe Huckfeldt and his father of Gordon, copped Champion and reserve honors with the Shorthorn bulls in the eight annual Wyo-Braska association show and sale in Mitchell.
The Gering post office moved to their new quarters at 1050 P Street, the first move in 44 years.
Mrs. C.W. Lyman was installed Worthy Matron of 133 Order of Eastern Star.
50 Years Ago
Ernie Taylor was elected as president of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
The Gering Jaycees will sponsor a Golden Gloves boxing team. Dave Magdaleno appointed chairman.
John Fiala was installed as president of Sertoma Club.
The federal bankruptcy referee, John L. Strasheim of Omaha, approved an arrangement between Hiram Scott College and its creditors for court supervision in payment of its debts. The action was voluntary by the college.
Robert Kramer was installed as the new president of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Realtors.
U.S. Air Force Col. Louis W. LaSalle, whose wife, Ruth, is the daughter of Mrs. Grace Warden of Gering, was decorated with the Meritorious Service Medal at Ent AFB, Colorado.
Died: Lee Norman, 60, Grand Island; Henry Miller, 59, Scottsbluff; Ora F. Miller, 90, Lyman; Mrs. Mary Kuxhaus, 87, Morrill; John D. Spall, 51, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
An amendment to the Fair Labor Standards Act will increase the federal minimum wage from $3.10 to $3.35 beginning Jan. 1.
Rev. John Cannell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cannell, was presented for ordination as priest by Rev. W.J. Barnds, rector of St. Timothy’s Church.
The Central Church of Christ in Gering welcomed their new minister, Rev. Pete Jones and his wife, Wanda.
Gering City Council voted to initiate the residential A zoning for the area west of Highway 71 between M Street and Country Club Road instead of creating the historical overlay district that was presented to them.
Died: David Asmus, 88, Lyman; La Dica Fitch, 76, Scottsbluff; Albert Reinhardt, 77, Gering; Pearl Howieson, 49, former Scottsbluff resident; Elizabeth Brown, 75, Gering; Lilah King, 83, Mitchell; Rhonda Connell, 83, Gering; John Heibuck, 95, Bayard; Nora Stone, 96, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Gering School Board worked toward Drug Free Zones, which would double the penalty for people convicted of selling or using illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of school property.
Consulting engineers recommended a commission be formed for the future implementation of a regional recycling and landfill facility. Members would be elected officials from every city and county in the Panhandle.
Died: Jeffrey Berkeley Dorn, 32, former Gering resident; Garvin L. Guthrie, 61, Morrill; Harold G. Schmidt, 67, former Scottsbluff resident; Francis C. Wagner, 73, Mitchell; Margaret L. Vanderhoof, 83, Scottsbluff; Lillian E. Stoddard, 78, Harrisburg; E.M. Cowen, 78, Scottsbluff; Harry Carl Schroeder, 86, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
After failing to find a suitable location in downtown Gering, Postal Service officials are expanding their search for a new home.
Minatare is among post offices around the central states awarded the Order of the Yellow Jersey for overall customer satisfaction.
John Hehnke, successful in his second run for Gering City Council, was sworn in as the board’s newest member, representing Ward IV.
The Gering Gold Mock Trial team finished third in state competition. Members of the team included Andy Stobel, Shaun Robinson, Joe Manasek, Zach Stoltenberg, Keaton Green, Megan Zimmerman and Meagan Bauer.
10 Years Ago
Newly seated mayor Ed Mayo and the Gering City Council delayed a vote on police consolidation. Council members voted to table the measure until all the facts about the proposed merger had been reviewed.
Teresa Scanlan, the 17-year-old Miss Nebraska from Gering, was preparing for the Miss America competition in Las Vegas in January.
Students at Geil Elementary collected more than 1,200 non-perishable food items as part of the 29th annual Gift of Love program through First State Bank.
The Scottsbluff/Gering swimming and diving team captured 11 events to dominate a dual competition against Sterling, Colorado.
The Gering boys basketball team improved to 6-1 with a 53-49 victory over Wheatland, Wyoming. Zach Smith led the way with 19 points, including clutch free throws in the final minute.
