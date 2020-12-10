Yesteryears Dec. 10 2020

30 Years Ago

Members of the Gering School Board worked toward Drug Free Zones, which would double the penalty for people convicted of selling or using illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of school property.

Consulting engineers recommended a commission be formed for the future implementation of a regional recycling and landfill facility. Members would be elected officials from every city and county in the Panhandle.

Died: Jeffrey Berkeley Dorn, 32, former Gering resident; Garvin L. Guthrie, 61, Morrill; Harold G. Schmidt, 67, former Scottsbluff resident; Francis C. Wagner, 73, Mitchell; Margaret L. Vanderhoof, 83, Scottsbluff; Lillian E. Stoddard, 78, Harrisburg; E.M. Cowen, 78, Scottsbluff; Harry Carl Schroeder, 86, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

After failing to find a suitable location in downtown Gering, Postal Service officials are expanding their search for a new home.

Minatare is among post offices around the central states awarded the Order of the Yellow Jersey for overall customer satisfaction.

John Hehnke, successful in his second run for Gering City Council, was sworn in as the board’s newest member, representing Ward IV.