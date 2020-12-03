Yesteryears Dec. 3 2020

Died: Pearl M. Wisner, 87, Scottsbluff; Clarence H. Sievers, 74, Gering; Larry Lee Grable, 20, former Scottsbluff resident; Albert Henry Rohnke, 71, former Scottsbluff resident; Carl Flicker, 89, former Scottsbluff resident; Henry Debus, 75, Mitchell, Frank E. Cherry, 77, Morrill; William Warren Nation, 80, Mitchell; George Westley Stull, 73, Morrill; Lucille L. Wood, 79, Scottsbluff; Katherine Lane, 77, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

The clock on the Gering Courier building returned to its place after a three-month absence. Cozad Creative Signs was in charge of restorations for the clock, which had stopped working about 20 years ago. Former Courier business manager Jack Lewis said the clock was right twice a day.

The Nebraska Department of Roads sent a letter to Sen. Chuck Hagel assuring that funds were secure for the Gering portion of the Monument Valley Pathway as long as local entities continue to exhibit serious intent.

Gering High School’s show choir was hosting a Harmony of Christmas Trees at the Gering Civic Center.

10 Years Ago