Yesteryears Dec. 3 2020

130 Years Ago
Will N. Randall advertised for final proof.
Married: Benjamin F. Gentry and Miss Cora E. Johnson.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Chambers, Minatare, a daughter.
120 Years Ago
Tom McComsey traded his store at LaGrange for a herd of cattle.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bracken, a son; to Mr. and Mrs. Alva Leonard, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Casteel, a daughter.
110 Years Ago
The school population of Scotts Bluff County was 2,711.
Board of Army engineers understood to have reported unfavorably on the Goshen Hole highline canal.
100 Years Ago
Robert M. Lee, pioneer of Creighton Valley, died, aged about 50 years.
The new Union Pacific town near the state line was named Lyman.
French, Hanks, Williams and Hall excited over report of strike on their oil lands near Edgemont.
Henry H. Townsend, postmaster at Minatare, died.
Married: Allan M. Robb and Miss Sylvia Place.
90 Years Ago
Julius A. Howard, 80, pioneer of Banner County and Gering, died.
Married: Clarence M. Shafto, editor of Banner County News, and Myrtle Cowgill of Scottsbluff.
Gering Bulldogs finished the season with only one win to their credit.
A daughter was born to Attorney and Mrs. W.H. Heiss.
Married: Myron Ewing and Fern Smith, both of Gering.
80 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Art Veysey, wife of popular Star-Herald reporter, of polio.
Gering National Guardsmen were to sleep in central auditorium and have mess in the armory during initial stages of mobilization.
The Gering Bulldogs wound up in second place in the conference, amassing 161 points to their opponents’ 19.
Roger D. Winger resigned his pastorate at the Church of Christ to accept a pastorate in St. Louis.
Anthol McVay was named to head Gering Odd Fellows, Mrs. T.E. O’Connor, the Rebekahs, Mrs. Archie Collins was made worthy matron of Eastern Star.
Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Christy moved to Gering from Fremont.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Warren, a son.
70 Years Ago
Manford Prickett, Don Hughes, Don Boone, Pete Bertram, Max and Merlyn Dixson were initiated into the Gering Fire Department.
Coach L.J. Fitzgibbon said he planned to start Melvin Carmody and Bill Campbell at forwards, Don McCosh at center and Jack Woodard and Jerry Barton as guards in the first basketball game for Gering against Kimball.
The Courier was printing the Banne County News during the serious illness of editor C.M. Shafto.
W.H. Heiss was named Noble Guard of Gering Odd Fellows.
Died: John H. Cross, 1887 Banner County pioneer.
Simon R. “Dad” Mickey, 97, probably Gering’s oldest resident, died.
60 Years Ago
Leonard Henderson was elected to head the valley chambers.
Died: Mrs. Rosella Boley, longtime Gering resident; Leah Lavina Gatch, 1887 pioneer of Melbeta; Albert H. Warner, 78, pioneer of the Hull area; Mrs. C.L. Harrison, 68, Morrill; Mrs. Agnes Bundy, 87, Mitchell.
In grocery advertising, you could buy round steak for 59 cents a pound; ice cream, half gallon, 49 cents; Campbell soup, 10 No. 1 cans, $1.
Snow and wind hit the valley, temperatures going from 74 to 5 above almost overnight.
50 Years Ago
Paul Fisher of Scottsbluff was named the new president of North Platte Valley Associated Chambers of Commerce.
The Ideal Laundry of 1415 Broadway was destroyed in a morning fire. No estimate of damages was made.
The Scotts Bluff Lodge 201, AF&AM held an open meeting in honor of three 50-year members, Past Grand Master of Masons in Nebraska, Roy L. Babbitt was present to honor Ted B. Miller Sr., Chester R. Barton and H.O. Jones.
Mrs. Don Fowler was promoted to vice president of Welcome Wagon International.
Cheerleaders at Cedar Canyon are Terri Wells, Jenny Reichert, Cindy Camarillo, Jeri Lynn Wegelin and Carmen Moreno.
IOOF Hi-Rise apartment building started.
Glen Ross rated No. 1 for 4-H agricultural projects in judging by the Cooperative Extension Service, which supervises 4-H activities. Michelle Daggett, Mitchell, was named state winner for sheep projects and was awarded a $50 U.S. Savings Bond by Wilson & Co. Inc.
Died: Mason W. Cassel, 54, Mitchell; C.J. Lauby, 75, Sterling, Colorado; Gerald Herman, 33, Scottsbluff; Eunice C. Donohoe, 65, Scottsbluff; Gus Stark, 94, Redington community; Katherine Wolf, 82, Scottsbluff; David R. Miller, 21, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Newly elected councilwoman Sherry Blaha, along with incumbents Tom Crokie, Norm DeMott and Bill Hessler, sworn into office during a meeting of the new and old Gering City Councils. Leo Winterer was elected president of the council.
The famous Christmas Nutcracker Ballet was held under the direction of Kathy Tabor and Holly Reno as a benefit for the West Nebraska Arts Center. This was the first ballet performed by local dancers.
Mark Winchell, Gering High’s quarterback, punter and defensive monster outside linebacker, was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-State Football Team.
Scotts Bluff County agent Monte Hendricks received an award for 25 years of federal service at the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association.
Died: Herman Gompert, 86, Scottsbluff; Catarino Gonzales, 76, Scottsbluff; Betty Barrett, 50, Morrill; Etta Herring, 73, Scottsbluff; Illine Haddix, 55, Harrisburg; Roy Hosaka, 79, Mitchell.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners announced the first year of the house arrest program saved the county $93,000.
Rick Reitz and Gene Hartman were sworn in as new Gering City Council members.
The Monument Valley Pathways board unveiled plans to build a 26-mile hiking/biking trail along the North Platte River to the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Died: Pearl M. Wisner, 87, Scottsbluff; Clarence H. Sievers, 74, Gering; Larry Lee Grable, 20, former Scottsbluff resident; Albert Henry Rohnke, 71, former Scottsbluff resident; Carl Flicker, 89, former Scottsbluff resident; Henry Debus, 75, Mitchell, Frank E. Cherry, 77, Morrill; William Warren Nation, 80, Mitchell; George Westley Stull, 73, Morrill; Lucille L. Wood, 79, Scottsbluff; Katherine Lane, 77, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
The clock on the Gering Courier building returned to its place after a three-month absence. Cozad Creative Signs was in charge of restorations for the clock, which had stopped working about 20 years ago. Former Courier business manager Jack Lewis said the clock was right twice a day.
The Nebraska Department of Roads sent a letter to Sen. Chuck Hagel assuring that funds were secure for the Gering portion of the Monument Valley Pathway as long as local entities continue to exhibit serious intent.
Gering High School’s show choir was hosting a Harmony of Christmas Trees at the Gering Civic Center.
10 Years Ago
The U.S. Air Force was correcting a minor equipment problem on its missiles in Banner County. Despite some Twitter reports, the issues never threatened the safety of any of the 319th Missile Squadron’s missiles.
The Gering City Council approved an economic development agreement with G-Town, LLC, and an as-yet unnamed grocer to develop the former Sun Mart building.
Brad Van Pelt was able to retain his seat on the Terrytown City Council although he received fewer votes than challenger Lynda Morrison. At issue was the fact that Morrison had moved to a residence outside the Terrytown city limits, disqualifying her from holding the office.
In a heated dual at Gering High School, Gering defeated rival Scottsbluff 44-30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!