Yesteryears Dec. 31 2020

130 Years Ago
The Granger Post Office was moved to the W.H. Sawyer farm.
The Courier has continual Union Pacific rumors during this period.
James McKinley offered final proof on his homestead southeast of Gering.
120 Years Ago
Married: Clarence Sowerwine and Grace Myers; Wm. Baysinger and Elizabeth Gregle at Minatare.
Holiday business in Gering reported considerably above par.
110 Years Ago
Married: Chas. Gering and Patty Scott; Harry Kingery and Alma Green.
Gering stepped out of the crossroads class by beginning to close the stores evenings.
100 Years Ago
There are 933 volumes in the Gering Public Library.
Russell Johnson rather badly burned by a live stream battery explosion at the sugar factory.
Twelve weddings noted during the Christmas week included Alex E. Swanson and Edna G. Carson; Byran Archer and Clara Redfield; Lyman H. Andrews and Mary Harley York; Clarence A. Yarnall and Hazel Beyer; Wm. H. Harrison and Crystal Edwards.
90 Years Ago
Shaw R. Young was elected as head of the county farm bureau organization.
T.O. Richardson, former manager of the North Platte Valley Cooperative Oil Company, alleged to be short in his accounts $3,300.
Deaths: F.W. Houser, 65, Gering; Charles Beatty, 73, Banner and Scotts Bluff County pioneer; Mrs. Frank Barden, 73, Bayard; W.J. Adams, 78, Torrington, Wyoming.
Marriages: Athan E. Berry and Harriett Abraham; Harry Lawyer and Cleo Sheffer; Arthur C. Snyder and Ella Mae Brown, Banner County.
Capt. Matt Leach, 84, last surviving Civil War veteran in Kimball County, died.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. John Herron observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Married: Helen McKee and Gail Kreymborg; Lillian Lackman and Phillip Arndt.
Gering Lions staged their annual underprivileged children turkey dinner for 150 children.
Lt. John Reavis was home following a three-month school at Fort Benning.
70 Years Ago
Died: Dr. Olin Baker, pioneer west Nebraska minister; H.J. Bowen, longtime valley resident; Victor Peterson, Banner County pioneer; Emmett B. Spencer, 1884 pioneer.
Kimball County laid claim to the highest spot in Nebraska, a mile from the Wyoming border, 5,424 feet.
60 Years Ago
Died: Franz Weber, 81, Gering; Norman J. Stricker, 18, also of Gering; Peter A. Christianson, 78, Minatare.
Fred Lockwood joined the Lockwood firm here as assistant to Lyle Frye, executive vice president. Announcement was made at the annual Christmas party with 475 attending.
Gering wrestlers bested Kimball 36 to 15.
50 Years Ago
The Gering City Council passed the much discussed cat licensing ordinance.
The city sold $95,000 in bonds at a favorable rate.
John W. Kissack of Gering appointed by the new governor, J.J. Exon, to the position of director of the Motor Vehicle Department.
Building in general continued to boom in the city of Gering during 1970. A total of $1,584,938 in building permits was issued during the year, better than double the 1960 figure of $706,373.
Died: Patricia Ann Gentry, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.I. Burgess of Gering, killed in auto truck accident.
40 Years Ago
Businessmen in downtown Gering reported increased sales during this year’s holiday season.
Voters in Highland School District turned down an invitation to participate in a consolidation study with Bayard, Minatare, Melbeta and McGrew schools.
Shoppers enjoyed after Christmas shopping with temperatures reaching into the 60s and 70s.
Died: John Vargas, 46, former Mitchell resident; Louise Salazar, 59, Scottsbluff; Frank Dady, 91, Scottsbluff; Alice Paulsen, 84, Minatare; Leonard Thompson, 73, Lyman; Lucille Fuller, 86, Scottsbluff; Goldia Douglas, 86, Scottsbluff; Alfred Jurado, 93, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Katherine Elizabeth Fulk, born at 12:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day, became the community’s first new year baby.
The Western Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) announced that eight drug-related arrests were made in the Scottsbluff-Gering area between Dec. 26-28.
Died: Clara Marie Driscoll, 91, Gering; William R. Acker, 26, Scottsbluff; Carl Ehrlich, 87, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
The top stores of 2000 as voted by the Courier staff included the voters’ rejection of the LB 840 city sales tax and the death of 18-year-old Nathan Dean in a pole vaulting accident.
The Gering Sanitation Department was readying to open its new baler facility in mid-January.
David Nitschke, who served as president and CEO of Regional West Health Services for 13 years, resigned. Nitschke, who had been on a personal leave of absence since September, announced his retirement in a prepared statement, delivered by fax.
Died: Raymond Robinson, 79, Gering; Anna Van Voorhis, 90, Gering; Mabel M. Leonard, 95, Gering; Leon Barajas, 79, Minatare; Cecilia Claire Yakel, 78, Scottsbluff; Ferne Irene McMurtry, 98, Scottsbluff; Loma Jane Moran, 85, Scottsbluff; Robert B. Kramer, Sr., 95, Scottsbluff; Volaria “Vera” Agnes Freimuth, 94, Scottsbluff; Eltha A. Britton, 82, Mitchell.
10 Years Ago
Gering city clerk Rosie Russell and deputy city clerk Susan Kiesel were both set to step down from their respective offices Jan. 3, 2011.
Gering and Scottsbluff police authorities were investigating a series of burglaries over the holiday weekend. Burglaries were reported at two Gering residences, two residences in Scottsbluff, Petersen Drug in Scottsbluff and two stores in the Monument Mall.
Terrytown mayor Kent Greenwalt has taken to feeding a group of about 125 Canada geese on a daily basis at Terry’s Lake.
Died: Manuel Fuentes, 49, Gering; Norman E. “Oukie” Kuxhausen, 78, Mitchell; Norman L. Van Pelt, 83, Harrisburg.