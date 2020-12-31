Yesteryears Dec. 31 2020

Kimball County laid claim to the highest spot in Nebraska, a mile from the Wyoming border, 5,424 feet.

60 Years Ago

Died: Franz Weber, 81, Gering; Norman J. Stricker, 18, also of Gering; Peter A. Christianson, 78, Minatare.

Fred Lockwood joined the Lockwood firm here as assistant to Lyle Frye, executive vice president. Announcement was made at the annual Christmas party with 475 attending.

Gering wrestlers bested Kimball 36 to 15.

50 Years Ago

The Gering City Council passed the much discussed cat licensing ordinance.

The city sold $95,000 in bonds at a favorable rate.

John W. Kissack of Gering appointed by the new governor, J.J. Exon, to the position of director of the Motor Vehicle Department.

Building in general continued to boom in the city of Gering during 1970. A total of $1,584,938 in building permits was issued during the year, better than double the 1960 figure of $706,373.

Died: Patricia Ann Gentry, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.I. Burgess of Gering, killed in auto truck accident.

