Yesteryears — December 16, 2021

130 Years Ago
B.F. Gentry moved to his farm in Highland precinct.
Married: Robert G. Walsh and Miss Cora Akers.
L.G. Brooker fenced in 500 acres for winter pasture between spells of evangelistic meetings.
120 Years Ago
Married: Emerson Faden and Miss Maimie Dunn, both of Hull.
Cullen N. Wright came home from the state university to spend the holidays.
Col. F.O. Wisner and Steve Lowley dissolved partnership in the Bayard transcript, the former continuing.
110 Years Ago
Dedication Services held for the new Methodist Church in Gering.
A.D. May hauled the largest load of hay which crossed over the Gering bridge: four tons, loose.
100 Years Ago
Aime Bohn and Miss Florence Foellmer of Bayard married in Gering.
Contract for wrecking the old courthouse was awarded to L.A. Dean.
Regular train service established as far as Yoder on the Union Pacific.
Fred F. Everett of Scottsbluff elected president of the State Irrigation Association.
Hatton, Steele and Gentry were on the official west Nebraska all-eleven from Gering.
Item of $435,000 in the reclamation estimate before congress for construction of the Guernsey dam.
Body of a Mexican supposed to be Eustacio Rivero was found under a haystack on the Perl Stone farm west of Scottsbluff, skull crushed and body doubled up into gunny sacks.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Mariam Southwell was elected president of the state woman’s educational council.
Floyd D. Wells was elected as head of the county Farm bureau organization.
80 Years Ago
Gering National Guard unit left Arkansas for Fort Ord, California.
Andrew M. Carr, 79, Mitchell Valley pioneer, died in Buffalo, Wyoming.
The first valley war casualty was Naaman Chapman of Mitchell, killed in the Pearl Harbor attack.
Married: Phyllis Fenimore and Robert D. Cooper.
Died: Mrs. Phillip Webber, 43, Gering
70 Years Ago
Three Gering Valley schools (8, 17 and 53) voted to merge the districts.
Deer kills reported at the Gering station 173.
Penny postals were whooped to two cents.
Anastasios Anagnostopoulus and two sisters arrived in Gering to make their home. (He is now Tom Poullos, grocer.)
Gering was made a first class post office.
Married: Deloris Haverick and Walter Schledewitz.
Miss Margaret Pepper was named Gering Job’s Daughter queen.
Mr. and Mrs. C.N. Miller, longtime valley residents, observed their golden anniversary.
60 Years Ago
Hungry children and needy refugee families in foreign countries were presented with a month’s supplementary food rations by the Gering Valley School.
Lee Vohland of Minatare, filed for re-election as commissioner of the first district and Arch Davis of Scottsbluff filed for the second district commissioner.
Fred Rickus, 5-10 Gering senior, was captain for the Gering Bulldogs in the Torrington game.
The Gering wrestling squad, after a 24-18 defeat by the Scottsbluff matmen the week before hosted their Torrington counterparts.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gering celebrated their golden wedding anniversary,.
Keitha Dean married Roger M. Carrier.
Ray L. Remijo of Kersey, Colorado, was killed instantly and Verbile Martin, 27, of Dix was sent to the hospital in an oil rig accident eight miles west of Harrisburg.
50 Years Ago
Lisa Jane Allen of Scottsbluff and Thomas Walter Hale of Mitchell named winners of the Scotts Bluff Elks Club Leadership contest.
The Gering city council inked City Ordinance 733 calling for the purchase of 160 acres of land for industrial development. The land was purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Millard Weber for a total of $130,000 and it's located adjoining the south edge of the present industrial site east of Gering.
The Gering Junior High band for the first time in history of the school has a new set of uniforms and have gotten out of the traditional “hand me downs” from the senior high band.
Fred Hakenjos, president of the National Riflemens Association, and General Maxwell Rich, executive vice president of the association, were in the valley to look over the area for establishment of an outdoor center.
Died: Henry H. Sands, 82, Gering; Lloyd L. Thompson, 49, Gering; George M. Stevens, 74, Wyoming, former Scottsbluff resident; Gladys Shipman, 74, Scottsbluff; Fannie Eli, 71, Scottsbluff; Alvina Brewer, 71, Scottsbluff; Vincent Bernal, 20, Minatare, killed in action in Vietnam.
40 Years Ago
Richard F. Meyer of Gering was threatening the city with a lawsuit if they did not fix their drainage problem that was affecting his property.
State Senator Bill Nichol announced he would run for a third term.
Union Pacific and Chicago Northwestern railroad officials announced they would start construction of a railroad shop in the Morrill area.
Dr. Burton Weichenthal, 44, was approved to become Associate Director of District I (Nebraska Panhandle counties) at the University of Nebraska Panhandle station.
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were discussing salary increases for county elected officials.
Died: Nicolasa Arizmendez, 75, Gering; Conrad “Coonie” Schaepfer, 83, Bridgeport; Julia Piester, 75, Scottsbluff; George Liebert, 57, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Samuel C. (June) Johnson, 91, Gering; Hattie Poor Bear, 63, Scottsbluff; Marie Perkins, 65, Mitchell; Richard E. Bryan, 56, California, Scottsbluff native and member of a local pioneer family; Roland L. (Pete) Peterson, 56, Scottsbluff; Ronald Rundell, Green River, Wyoming, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Alden Rundell.
30 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Roads Department became the third county department to approve union representation.
Died: Harry Schmidt, 70, Scottsbluff; Marguerite Braziel, 91, Gering; Jane Weaver, 99, Scottsbluff; Patricia Martindale, 55, Gering ; Georgia Thompson, 85, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Bob Larson looks back on 50 years of service to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department and marvels at the dramatic changes in equipment, philosophy and methods of fighting fires.
Gering High’s Mock Trial team won the state championship last week and will compete at nationals in May. Team members include: Shaun Robison, Andy Stobel, Zach Wentz, Zach Staltenberg, Megan Zimmerman, Keaton Green, Joe Manasek, and Meagan Bauer. Coach Mary Winn and attorney coach Bell Island.
Married: Bobbi Keener and Justin Hafer.
Died: Ralph Williams, 92, Gering; Richard Fulton, 72, Loveland, Colorado; Philip Heinrich, 87, Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
A space heater is blamed to have caused a blaze that destroyed a Terrytown mobile home leaving the family homeless.