Yesteryears — December 16, 2021

The Gering wrestling squad, after a 24-18 defeat by the Scottsbluff matmen the week before hosted their Torrington counterparts.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gering celebrated their golden wedding anniversary,.

Keitha Dean married Roger M. Carrier.

Ray L. Remijo of Kersey, Colorado, was killed instantly and Verbile Martin, 27, of Dix was sent to the hospital in an oil rig accident eight miles west of Harrisburg.

50 Years Ago

Lisa Jane Allen of Scottsbluff and Thomas Walter Hale of Mitchell named winners of the Scotts Bluff Elks Club Leadership contest.

The Gering city council inked City Ordinance 733 calling for the purchase of 160 acres of land for industrial development. The land was purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Millard Weber for a total of $130,000 and it's located adjoining the south edge of the present industrial site east of Gering.

The Gering Junior High band for the first time in history of the school has a new set of uniforms and have gotten out of the traditional “hand me downs” from the senior high band.