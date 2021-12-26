Yesteryears — December 23, 2021

130 Years Ago
The Granger post office was moved to the W.H. Shawyer farm.
The Courier has continued Union Pacific rumors during this period.
James McKinley offered final proof on his homestead southeast of Gering.
120 Years Ago
Married: Clarence Sowerwine and Grace Myers; Wm. Baysinger and Elizabeth Gregle, at Minatare.
Holiday business in Gering reported considerably above par.
110 Years Ago
Married: Chas. Gering and Pansy Scott; Harry Kingrey and Alma Green.
Gering stepped out of the crossroads class by beginning to close the stores evenings.
100 Years Ago
There are 933 volumes in the Gering Public Library.
Russell Johnson rather badly burned by a live steam battery explosion at the sugar factory.
Twelve weddings noted during the Christmas week included Alex E. Swanson and Edna G. Carson; Bryan Archer and Clara Redfield; Lyman H. Andrews and Mary Harley York; Clarence A. Yarnall and Hazel Bever; Wm. H. Harrison and Crystal Edwards.
90 Years Ago
Shaw R. Young was elected as head of the county Farm Bureau organization.
T.O. Richardson, former manager of the North Platte Valley Cooperative Oil Company, alleged to be short in his accounts, $3,300.
Deaths: F.W. Houser, 65, Gering; Charles Beatty, 73, Banner and Scotts Bluff County pioneer; Mrs. Frank Barden, 73, Bayard; W.J. Adams, 78, Torrington, Wyoming.
Marriages: Athan E. Berry and Harriett Abraham; Harry Lawyer and Cleo Sheffer; Arthur C. Snyder and Ella Mae Brown, Banner County.
Capt. Matt Leach, 84, last surviving Civil War veteran in Kimball County, died.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. John Herron observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Married: Helen McKee and Gail Kreymborg; Lillian Lackman and Phillip Arndt.
Gering Lions staged their annual underprivileged children turkey dinner for 150 children.
Lt. John Reavis home following a three month school at Ft. Benning.
70 Years Ago
Died: Dr. Olin Baker, pioneer west Nebraska minister; H.J. Bowen, longtime valley resident; Victor Peterson, Banner County pioneer; Emmett B. Spencer, 1884 pioneer.
Kimball County laid claim to the highest spot in Nebraska, a mile from the Wyoming border, 54,245 feet.
60 Years Ago
The Gering Lions Club delivered about 65 Christmas baskets, filled with turkeys, potatoes, apples, oranges, candy and other holiday foods to needy families in Gering.
Melvin Bennett of Gering was re-elected president of the Nebraska Non-Stock Cooperative Beet Growers.
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners signed a contract with Motorola Radio Co., to supply the county with ten mobile radio units for the county road department at a cost of $11,466.
Lyle Fry, executive vice president of the Lockwood Co., announced that Fred Lockwood, son of the company’s founder, would join the organization as administrative aid to Fry.
Died: Norman J. Stricker, 18, Gering; son of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Stricker; Franz Weber, 81, Gering; Lou Etta Huffman, 79, Farmington, N.M., a former resident of Morrill and Gering valley.
50 Years Ago
A Scotts Bluff County Commissioner, Fred Lockwood of Gering, is a charter member of the “Friends of Richard Nixon," a group formed at a three-day meeting in Washington, sponsored by the Republican National Committee.
Mike Hoff, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hoff, Gering was winner in the annual Courier coloring contest sponsored by many Gering merchants.
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners outlined a tentative plan for the redistricting of Scotts Bluff County.,
The Gering merchants gave away 28 turkeys in the final week of their Christmas shopping promotion.
Died: J.G. Gompert, Idaho, former Mitchell resident; Alfred Autry, 87, Gering; Frank J. Cowan, 72, Mitchell; Walter A. Lease, 72, Redington; Hallie H. Todd, 81, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
The Gering City Council made the appointments and reappointments for 1982 at their last meeting of the year. A few of them were: Bob Stull, Clerk/Treasurer; Kelley Gaskill, Chief of Police; Bob Larsen, Chief of the Fire Department; Ron Ernst, Park Commissioner.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners gave themselves, along with most of the other elected officials, a 32.14% raise in addition to their 5% per annum increase.
Before adjourning for the rest of 1981, Gering City Council initiated a petition drive to find out how many people are opposed to a postal service proposal seeking to consolidate the postal management of the twin cities post offices.
Vernon A. Allan has been named Vice President of Public Affairs for United Telephone Company of the West.
Died: Kendall D. Massie, 66, Scottsbluff; Robert Troxel, 44, former Scotts Bluff County resident; Clara Filter, 87, former Scottsbluff resident; Lena Edna Haverick, 67, Gering; Margaret Hill, 59, Scottsbluff; Quinn Carroll, 81, Lingle; Angela Sue Aller, 12, daughter of Randall and Phyllis Aller of Mitchell; Ethel Hilyard, 79, Mitchell; Nettie Prickett, 72, Henry; Alvin Cummings, 67, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Gering High School graduate Richard Sievers of Lincoln was named Chief Judge of the new Nebraska Court of Appeals.
Scotts Bluff County employees in the clerk’s and treasurer’s office voted to approve union representation for their membership.
Hollie Hutchinson, 15, of Mitchell was chosen as one of the finalists for the cover photo of Seventeen Magazine.
Died: Maude Hungerford, 89, Gering; Frank Roy Rystrom, 81, Scottsbluff; Emil J. Stroh, 86, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Just in time for Christmas, a colorful creation by members of the Main Street Art Glass Guild was presented last week to Heritage Health Care Center in Gering
The Paul and Helen Henderson Oregon Trail Collection is 21% closer to its expected move to the North Platte Valley Museum.
Stephen L. Meister has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama.
Jay and Nancy Hall of rural Minatare celebrated their 40th Anniversary.
Died: Alberta Bailey, 75, Scottsbluff; Edith Wagner, 90, Scottsbluff; Mildred Brown, 80, Gering; Jerry Sherman, 57, Bridgeport.
10 Years Ago
The City now has an official logo for its 125th Anniversary. Jessie Cozad of Gering created the winning design.
Samuel Eastman, 17, of Boy Scout Troop 13 has earned the highest achievement in Boy Scouts, the rank of Eagle.
Died: Ila Burgess, 85, Gering; Christopher Kohut, 19, Scottsbluff; Carol Legault, 73, Gering; Bennie Nagengast, 93, Scottsbluff; Dorothea Smith, 86, Scottsbluff.