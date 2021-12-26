Yesteryears — December 23, 2021

Mike Hoff, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hoff, Gering was winner in the annual Courier coloring contest sponsored by many Gering merchants.

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners outlined a tentative plan for the redistricting of Scotts Bluff County.,

The Gering merchants gave away 28 turkeys in the final week of their Christmas shopping promotion.

Died: J.G. Gompert, Idaho, former Mitchell resident; Alfred Autry, 87, Gering; Frank J. Cowan, 72, Mitchell; Walter A. Lease, 72, Redington; Hallie H. Todd, 81, Scottsbluff.

40 Years Ago

The Gering City Council made the appointments and reappointments for 1982 at their last meeting of the year. A few of them were: Bob Stull, Clerk/Treasurer; Kelley Gaskill, Chief of Police; Bob Larsen, Chief of the Fire Department; Ron Ernst, Park Commissioner.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners gave themselves, along with most of the other elected officials, a 32.14% raise in addition to their 5% per annum increase.