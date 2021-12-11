Yesteryears — December 9, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born to: Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Simmons, a son.
Married: Joseph Sturdevant and Miss Adeline Rogers; William Ingles and Miss Addie M. Hayes.
120 Years Ago
Married: Clarence C. Hewson and Miss Della Jenkinson.
C.C. Hampton sold his big Pumpkin Creek ranch to C.G. Peterson.
Six inches of snow on the ground in the valley, more to the south and across the hills to Banner County.
110 Years Ago
Mrs. Wesley Hough passed away in Highland precinct.
Samuel A. Lawyer, Gering Valley pioneer, died, aged 45.
W.L. Minor of Morrill announced his candidacy for commissioner of public lands and buildings.
100 Years Ago
Married: Leo M. Schumacher and Miss Ebba L. Olsen.
Martha Alice Craig, 15, died at the home of her parents in Morrill.
Charles W. Evans, father of W. H. Evans, died at Minatare, aged 79 years.
Robert Osborne, a prominent Banner and Scotts Bluff County pioneer, died at the age of 61.
P. W. Remender sold his fine farm home in Dutch Flats to Henry Metz, consideration $30,000.
Mrs. Anna Tacina was acquitted of the murder of Fred Reisbeck, after the jury had been out two days.
90 Years Ago
Terry Carpenter announced himself as a candidate for Congress to succeed Bob Simmons.
County Judge Lyda broke into state press as bread and water magistrate.
Frank G. Tanner, 67, valley pioneer, died.
Chamber of Commerce stage a “farmer’s night” with almost 400 present.
“Ikey” Overfield, 11, succumbed to fatal burns of a bonfire.
80 Year Ago
Bombing of Pearl Harbor and declaration of war resulted in all news abruptly taking on a military tinge. Max Carey, Robert Drake and Don Morgan, Gering soldiers, were stationed at Pearl Harbor.
Plans were completed by the rural electric company to purchase city owned lines out of Gering.
The engagement and approaching marriage of Helen McKee and Gail Kreymborg was announced.
J.B. Dobbin leased the Crumrine filling station on south Tenth and opened for business.
Married: Marjorie Detlefsen and Kermit Tuttle, Harriburg.
70 Years Ago
Dwight Griswold filed for the United States Senate.
Louis Decker was named president of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
Died: Herbert G. Russell, valley pioneer; Mrs. Joseph A. Lewis, Gering.
Mrs. Darrell Evans, a Korean war bride, arrived to make her home in Gering.
Roger Sands was named master of the local Masonic Lodge.
Drawings were being held every Saturday for Christmas parties.
60 Years Ago
Retail stores completed plans for “Dad’s Night” a special Christmas shopping evening for men.
J.G. Elliott of Scottsbluff filed with the Secretary of State for renomination as University of Nebraska regent from the sixth district.
Nebraska license plates will be white with green numbers for the coming two years, according to Edalew Wilson at the county courthouse.
Several guns, saws and possibly some shotgun shells were reported missing after a break-in at the Inter-City Lumber Company.
The Gering High School band was formally invited to appear in the June Kiwanis International Convention in Denver.
Jerry Knoles and Jerry Webb were captains of the first two GHS basketball games of the season.
Died, Louis Evans, 52, Gering, owner of the Evans Jewelry Store; Mrs. Lillie M. Reavis, 77, Gering.
50 Years Ago
Area ranchers should be on the lookout for cattle rustlers who have already stolen more than 100 head of cattle in Banner County and four cows were reported missing by a farmer near Melbeta.
The old Goss Duplex newspaper press in operation at the Courier for nearly 20 years was put to rest to make room for a Pacer 36 Thatcher offset press.
The Gering Board of Education adopted a resolution opposing the rezoning of the Gering city limits to include a mobile home park in east Gering.
Mrs. Jean Speedlin of Gering returned from Rochester, Michigan, where she received her new leader dog, Nancy. Her previous leader dog was returned to Leader Dog School for retraining because he had become overly protective.
Died: Frances Daniels, 55, Lincoln, former Gering resident; Ethel Bowen, 70, Scottsbluff; Martin E. Wilson, 74, Morrill; Merle Zentz, 81, South Dakota, former Harrisburg resident; Anna Lesser Benzel, 83, Scottsbluff; Lester Klinger, 71, Morrill; Dean Randall, 100, valley pioneer; Wesley Stallings, 68, Gering; Vic Blackledge, 71, former publisher and business manager of the Star-Herald.
40 Years Ago
Joyce Hillman, executive director of United Way, was named by the Gering Police Department to coordinate a drug awareness program.
The Gering School Board accepted a bid from Fisher Roofing to repair the Senior High School gymnasium roof.
KEYR-AM’s application to move from Terrytown to Gering was approved.
Diane Schwartz of Gering was selected as outstanding nursing service employee at West Nebraska General Hospital.
Penny Yekel of Scottsbluff was named general manager of the Business Farmer, Inc., replacing Eugene Anderson.
Died: Norma Miller, 58, Gering; Maxine Motsinger, 54, Scottsbluff; Henry Ehrhart, 69, Scottsbluff; Dr. William Gentry, long-time area physician, 77, Gering; Deborah Dennis, 27, Scottsbluff; Albert K. “Bus” Littlejohm 75, Mitchell; Nicholas John Weber, 72, Minatare; E.B. Newkirk, 82, Minatare; Letha Harris, 86, former North Platte Valley resident; Earl Granger, 82, Morrill; Eva Gibson, 84, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
The Gering Mock trial team finished second in district finals.
Gering teachers agreed to a new contract that provided a 5.95 percent salary increase.
Construction began on the new Robidoux RV Park south of Gering.
Died: Charles Boughton, 51, Scottsbluff; Russell R. Clary, 77, Gering; Mildred Faye Smith, 54, Gering; Russell Ward, 36, former Gering resident; Elsie E. Jull, 89, Gering; Kathryn L. Knapp, 82, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
A Gering firefighter sprays water on a shed at the Troy Pruitt farm southeast of town Monday when a fire, apparently caused by a heat lamp, destroyed the structure and resulted in the death of 12 minature Australian Shepherd dogs, valued at over $5,000.
The road to Five Rocks Amphitheater will have a wider entrance next season, after the Gering City Council approved funding for a new box culvert.
Some 40,000 copies of “Journey Through Western Nebraska” have recently come off the presses. The full color, 75 page magazine will be distributed through the Chamber of Commerce, tourism centers, and rest areas along the Interstate.
Wedding: Michelle Kindred and Timothy Newmann. Engaged: Melissa Wills and Brian Beal.
Died: Ernest Benavides, 72, Gering; Gordon McKerrigan, 77, Scottsbluff; Pete Kraft, 91, Scottsbluff; Darrell McConnell, 65, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Increased interest and participation in sports programs at the Carpenter Center in the City of Terrytown has proven that the facility and its ball field were well worth the investment.
The Valley Voices, the premier community chorus in the twin cities will be appearing in concert on Sunday in the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium.
Died: Virginia Hickox, 79, Scottsbluff; Molly Magaleno, 63, Gering; Ted Nanbara, 92, Gering; Mary Pierce, 90, Gering; Richard Scott 86, Kimball.