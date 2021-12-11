Yesteryears — December 9, 2021

Several guns, saws and possibly some shotgun shells were reported missing after a break-in at the Inter-City Lumber Company.

The Gering High School band was formally invited to appear in the June Kiwanis International Convention in Denver.

Jerry Knoles and Jerry Webb were captains of the first two GHS basketball games of the season.

Died, Louis Evans, 52, Gering, owner of the Evans Jewelry Store; Mrs. Lillie M. Reavis, 77, Gering.

50 Years Ago

Area ranchers should be on the lookout for cattle rustlers who have already stolen more than 100 head of cattle in Banner County and four cows were reported missing by a farmer near Melbeta.

The old Goss Duplex newspaper press in operation at the Courier for nearly 20 years was put to rest to make room for a Pacer 36 Thatcher offset press.

The Gering Board of Education adopted a resolution opposing the rezoning of the Gering city limits to include a mobile home park in east Gering.