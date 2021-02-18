Yesteryears Feb. 18 2021

Cedar Canyon area property owners and school board members discussed the possibility of merging or affiliating with either the Gering or Banner County schools.

20 Years Ago

Twin brothers Pat and Matt True, who wrestle for Gering and Mitchell, respectively, achieved their goal of both winning state championships in the same year. Jarred Berger of Gering, won a second state championship, matching a feat his father, James, accomplished in 1970-71.

Recently elected U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson spoke to the Gering Business Club as part of a four-city tour of Nebraska during a congressional break.

Lake Alice students Zach Tinnell, Cameron Culek, Mariza Pacheaco and Daniel Romisch shadowed Gering Courier staff as part of a school job exploration project.

10 Years Ago

The City of Gering was to implement a pilot residential waste disposal program to encourage residents to dispose of large items at the landfill instead of randomly disposing of them in alleyways.

Scotts Bluff County Communications Director Ray Richards was making presentations to municipal boards concerning ongoing and future emergency communications upgrades, including the Nebraska Statewide Radio System.