Yesteryears Feb. 18 2021

130 Years Ago
Married: Daniel J. Martindale and Jane Jones.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. O.W. Gardner, a daughter.
Enderly and Luft auctioned off their stock of goods at Ashford.
120 Years Ago
W.W. Norton of Alliance, opened a general store at Mitchell.
Chas and Fred Dooley getting ready to start a brick making business.
110 Years Ago
After a number of years of service, Oscar P. Yeager resigned as agent for the Burlington at Scottsbluff.
W.F. Gardner purchased the machinery portion of the Fred D. Wolt business.
100 Years Ago
T.L. O’Hara and N.E. Olsen purchased the Royal Theater from P.G. Armbus.
Campaign to organize the farm bureau in Scotts Bluff County with a force of 17 canvassers.
The editor of the Courier was at Lincoln attending the State Press Association, serving as the chairman of the nominations committee.
90 Years Ago
Trunk distribution lines were being built from Gering by the city over Gering Valley.
Ben L. Johnson, manager of a fox farm, owned by a membership of citizens, was under arrest for embezzlement of 67 silver foxes valued at $6,700.
Mr. and Mrs. Isaac James made the mistake of selling liquor to Deputy Sheriff Morgan, resulting in the seizure of 41 gallons of booze at the Dutch Windmill.
80 Years Ago
Everett Dennis, C.E. Isenhour, Earl Mead and Allen Beyer were candidates for mayor of Scottsbluff.
The Barton dairy sold 30 head of Holstein dairy cattle.
70 Years Ago
Dewey Reader, Gering contractor, announced the opening of a new addition in west Gering.
All of the school lands in Scotts Bluff County were leased for gas and oil rights.
The Courier and Lions Club headed a drive to raise funds to provide medicine for Lois Martin, a small Gering girl who was suffering from a rare disease.
60 Years Ago
Ivan Christian resigned his position as Superintendent of Bayard Public Schools.
Mrs. S.P. Wiley of Gering was chairman of the heart fund drive.
K.L. Asher of Scottsbluff, awarded $2,000 in district court after he allegedly drank a bottle of Coca-Cola containing a dead mouse.
“Operation Muster 1961” was held at the Gering National Guard Unit.
50 Years Ago
In conjunction with Oregon Trail Days and the celebration’s 50th anniversary, Gering Jaycee members are sponsoring a beard growing contest.
Barbara Krichau was the winner of the DAR Good Citizenship contest.
40 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted for research to be done on the possibility of starting a county lottery.
The following seven Gering Bulldogs qualified for the state wrestling meet: John Mejia, Dana Wozniak, Jeff Fuhrman, David Ensrud, Greg McLane, Raymond Block, Russell Thompson. Mitchell qualifiers included Rod Hoy, Andy Grentz, Scott Shaffer, Don Billingsley and Todd Karpen. Scottsbluff state qualifiers are: Joe Rojas, Keith Aspinall, Todd Schmidt, Bob Hancock and Ladd Pettit. Minatare qualified Benny Garcia and Harrisburg qualifiers are Elmer Harpold and Jerry Isom.
Singers from Gering High School selected for the High Plains Music Festival were Eddie Lovercheck, Lynette Powell, Kevin Miller, Rick Munoz and Shawn Sturgeon.
30 Years Ago
District Judge Robert Hippe denied a motion to withdraw the guilty and no contest pleas by Sandra Sue Carlson in connection with her conviction on forgery charges.
Cedar Canyon area property owners and school board members discussed the possibility of merging or affiliating with either the Gering or Banner County schools.
20 Years Ago
Twin brothers Pat and Matt True, who wrestle for Gering and Mitchell, respectively, achieved their goal of both winning state championships in the same year. Jarred Berger of Gering, won a second state championship, matching a feat his father, James, accomplished in 1970-71.
Recently elected U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson spoke to the Gering Business Club as part of a four-city tour of Nebraska during a congressional break.
Lake Alice students Zach Tinnell, Cameron Culek, Mariza Pacheaco and Daniel Romisch shadowed Gering Courier staff as part of a school job exploration project.
10 Years Ago
The City of Gering was to implement a pilot residential waste disposal program to encourage residents to dispose of large items at the landfill instead of randomly disposing of them in alleyways.
Scotts Bluff County Communications Director Ray Richards was making presentations to municipal boards concerning ongoing and future emergency communications upgrades, including the Nebraska Statewide Radio System.
The Gering speech team had 13 finalists at the North Platte speech meet, including individual event champions Keaton Bell in Persuasive Speaking and Cameron Bruegger in Humorous Prose.