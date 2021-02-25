Yesteryears Feb. 25 2021

In their first appearance in the Class A division of the State High School Wrestling Tournament, the Gering Bulldogs finished 14th. Sophomore John Mejia placed second, David Ensrud, fourth, and Jeff Fuhrman, sixth.

30 Years Ago

Some 35 patrons of the Cedar Canyon School District discussed LB 259, a state bill that mandated Class I school districts to merge with a high school district.

Members of the Gering City Council drafted an ordinance requiring the city’s police chief, ire marshal and its three utility department heads to live within the corporate boundary.

20 Years Ago

Planning and construction was underway for the stage sets for the Gering High School performance of “My Fair Lady.”

Scottsbluff and Gering community leaders met to give input regarding local needs. Both mayors, heads of economic development groups and area business leaders were included in the discussion.

The Gering City Council said a U.S. Postal Service proposal to build the new Gering Post Office outside of the downtown area was compared to possibly “putting the final nail in the coffin for downtown.”