Yesteryears Feb. 25 2021

130 Years Ago
The snowfall for the winter to date was 32 inches.
Dwight Hawley and Uzziel Clarke, freighting from Alliance, had their loads ransacked while camped at the Captain Cummins place on the table land northeast of Gering.
120 Years Ago
Report floating that the Rock Island Railroad has purchased the Union Pacific surrey up the North Platte River.
Richard Whalen put in a headgate for his private canal east of Guernsey. This afterward became the location for the present government diversion dam.
110 Years Ago
Wm. Legrand sold out his blacksmith shop at Mitchell and left for Florida.
W.L. Greenslit was promoted to superintendent of the Scottsbluff schools.
News received that Peter McFarlane, pioneer banker, had sustained a stroke of paralysis at Boulder, Colorado.
100 Years Ago
R.E. Sheffer sold out his drug business at McGrew.
R.L. Davidson purchased the last remaining lot in syndicate holding, which had purchased the site now covered in the Fraternity Building of Swan Hotel for $150 about 15 years previously to prevent the erection of livery barn thereon.
90 Years Ago
Gering Bulldogs annexed the basketball conference championship, having won every game of the season.
Bids were called on the construction of the oil pipeline from Casper to the valley.
80 Years Ago
“Goodbye” possibly the most famous dog in Gering’s history, a sugar factory mascot for a dozen years, died.
Mrs. M.H. Andrews and daughters, Beth and Margaret, narrowly escaped asphyxiation from coal gas spreading through their home during the night.
70 Years Ago
The Downer No. 1 discovery well in Banner County pumping 400 barrels a day.
The last load of beets pictured going into the Gering sugar factory, picture taken by Paul Christian, was awarded top honors in a Western Nebraska photographers contest. It had been published in the Courier.
60 Years Ago
The 1960 class of Eagle Scouts was named the T.J. Lockwood Memorial Class in tribute to the services he had rendered.
Mrs. Frances Smith was awarded life membership in the McKinley School PTA for her help to families in need of encouragement and aid.
Jake Kraus was the top beet grower for Gering.
50 Years Ago
Names Elks Most Valuable Students were: John Chain, boys, and Sandra Anderson, girls, first; Thomas Oliver and Nancy Runyan, second.
The Gering City Council approved a location in Oregon Trail Park for a historical museum.
Lockwood Corporation officials and J.P. Vorster, of Johannesburg, South Africa, completed contract negotiations for the manufacturing of overhead sprinkler systems by Irrigation Development LTD of Johannesburg.
Banner County Wildcats tied for second in state wrestling tournament.
Bulldog grapplers win third in Class B state tournament.
The Minatare Indians captured the South Panhandle C conference title by knocking off Oshkosh.
Stan Lebertew of Melbeta, and Patsy Inman of Hot Springs, South Dakota, named king and queen of the Winter Ball at Chadron State College.
40 Years Ago
Gering attorney Bill Peters was one of three men named by the Nebraska Jaycees as Outstanding Young Men.
Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship winners were Edith Lovercheck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Les Lovercheck of Gering, a senior at Gering High School, and Scott Kelsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kelsey of Wheatland, Wyoming, a senior at Kimball County High School.
In their first appearance in the Class A division of the State High School Wrestling Tournament, the Gering Bulldogs finished 14th. Sophomore John Mejia placed second, David Ensrud, fourth, and Jeff Fuhrman, sixth.
30 Years Ago
Some 35 patrons of the Cedar Canyon School District discussed LB 259, a state bill that mandated Class I school districts to merge with a high school district.
Members of the Gering City Council drafted an ordinance requiring the city’s police chief, ire marshal and its three utility department heads to live within the corporate boundary.
20 Years Ago
Planning and construction was underway for the stage sets for the Gering High School performance of “My Fair Lady.”
Scottsbluff and Gering community leaders met to give input regarding local needs. Both mayors, heads of economic development groups and area business leaders were included in the discussion.
The Gering City Council said a U.S. Postal Service proposal to build the new Gering Post Office outside of the downtown area was compared to possibly “putting the final nail in the coffin for downtown.”
Both the Gering boys and girls basketball teams lost last-second decisions to Alliance in district tournaments. The boys fell 52-51, and the girls dropped a 41-39, double-overtime game.
10 Years Ago
Newly crowned Miss America, Teresa Scanlan of Gering, was in town to receive a key to the city, visit with school children and speak at a press conference.
Alan Knott was recognized by the Gering School Board on his retirement after 35 years of service to the district, retiring as assistant principal at the Gering Freshman Academy. Also retiring was Geil Elementary kindergarten teacher Marsha Neifert.
Gering resident Cora Hernandez was recognized as the Latina Woman of the Year at the annual Latina Red Dress Event for her work with area children.
Vern and Joy Eberhart were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.