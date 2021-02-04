Yesteryears Feb. 4 2021

30 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners set March 1 as the deadline for bids on construction of a new events center at the county fairgrounds in Mitchell.

The Mitchell City Council voted to close its 40-year-old airport.

Broadway Office Supply announced it would open a second store in the Gering Municipal Administration and Retail Complex.

20 Years Ago

The Banner County Commissioners have sent out a survey to examine the possibility of a new regional jail.

Gering resident Claire Tystad celebrated his 76th birthday by skydiving for the first time.

The Postal Service is asking for public input on two potential sites for a new Gering Post Office. One site is in the Red Barn subdivision at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road, the second is the former McKinley School building on Sixth Street.

The Gering girl’s basketball team improved its record to 10-6 by downing Sidney and Grant over the weekend.

10 Years Ago