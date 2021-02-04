Yesteryears Feb. 4 2021

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Hudson, a daughter.
Five farmer’s alliances were in existence in Scotts Bluff County.
W.E. (Sandy) Ingraham was acquitted of cattle rustling at Cheyenne.
The Farmers Canal Company at Collins (now Morrill) amended its articles of incorporation.
120 Years Ago
Twelve inches of snow on the ground.
Married: Capt. C.B. Whipple and Miss Matilda Hotchkiss.
Wm. H. Trainor, a Gering lumber dealer, died from injuries received while hauling logs out of the south hills.
110 Years Ago
The Elmer Hathaway store at Henry was burned.
Bill for the division of Laramie County into three counties passed the Wyoming legislature.
Kilpatrick Bros. and Collins were awarded the general contract for grading the Union Pacific into Gering.
100 Years Ago
Married: Lester Albin and Miss A.V. Carr.
Mrs. Elberta Carroll, mother of Mrs. F.E. Neeley, died.
Jack Guyton arrested in Scottsbluff in connection with relations with Marie Dawkins.
The Thornton buildings and stock sold to Harlan Burge of Gravity, Iowa.
90 Years Ago
J.P. Ross became county agent, succeeding Phil Sheldon.
Died: Mrs. J.A. Howard, 76, pioneer of Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties.
Irrigation directors elected: Gering-Fort Laramie, H. Yensen, Homer Hilderbrand; Mitchell, H.E. Russell, Alex Strachan; Gering, Fred Ehrman; Pathfinder, R.O. Chambers; Farmers, H.J. North; Central, D.H. Woolridge, Wm. Weber; Castle Rock, Art Weiland.
80 Years Ago
Gering Sugar Factory won the pennant for season’s efficiency.
Waldo Hubbard, Mitchell Valley, was named head of the county farm bureau.
Roy Petsch and Maynard Morgan received degrees from Nebraska University.
Mayor C.G. Klingman reported that Gering had purchased $28,314 worth of electricity from the government in 1940.
70 Years Ago
Gering and Scotts Bluff County collected over their quotas for the March of Dimes.
Ora E. Adcock, McGrew’s principal merchant for over 38 years, sold out his business to Brett E. Einfalt.
Gering Bulldogs won over Bridgeport in the last home game of the year. Jack Woodward and Don McCosh shared scoring honors.
60 Years Ago
Bill Brazeal named manager of Kimball Cable TV.
Wild turkeys were stocked in the Carter Canyon area in the Wildcat Hills.
Ross Messner was installed president of the Gering Methodist men.
Gering traveled to Laramie for an all-day session of wrestling and basketball.
50 Years Ago
Winter royalty crowned at Gering homecoming game with Mitchell were Ron Ernst and Elaine Peterson.
Local market prices were: wheat, $1.15; corn, $2.30; and great northerns, $8.50.
Edna Cox retired after more than 45 years of service with United Telephone Company of the West.
40 Years Ago
Jean Speedlin of Gering, retired after six years of service to the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency.
Gering Jaycees awarded William C. Peters, Gering attorney, the Distinguished Service award. Ron Vogel was named Boss of the Year; Jan Marsden, Outstanding Young Educator; Jim Lawson, Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer; Ken Hauck, Outstanding Young Volunteer Fireman. Glen Ross was named as the Outstanding Young Farmer-Rancher by the Jaycees group.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners set March 1 as the deadline for bids on construction of a new events center at the county fairgrounds in Mitchell.
The Mitchell City Council voted to close its 40-year-old airport.
Broadway Office Supply announced it would open a second store in the Gering Municipal Administration and Retail Complex.
20 Years Ago
The Banner County Commissioners have sent out a survey to examine the possibility of a new regional jail.
Gering resident Claire Tystad celebrated his 76th birthday by skydiving for the first time.
The Postal Service is asking for public input on two potential sites for a new Gering Post Office. One site is in the Red Barn subdivision at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road, the second is the former McKinley School building on Sixth Street.
The Gering girl’s basketball team improved its record to 10-6 by downing Sidney and Grant over the weekend.
10 Years Ago
The Gering Conventions and Visitors Bureau indicated that queries about the area had increased with Dean Gorsuch winning the World Championship in steer wrestling in December and Teresa Scanlan being crowned Miss America in January.
One of two modular classroom buildings used at the Lincoln Elementary School will have a new life as it is moved to the Cedar Canyon School to provide additional classroom space.
The Gering wrestling team claimed a third-place finish at the Mitchell Invitational. Damian Hort and Francisco Garcia won individual titles in the 15-team field.