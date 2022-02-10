Yesteryears — February 10, 2022

Eric Jordan Evans, 11, a Boy Scout from Colorado Springs, Colorado, with ties to the Gering and Scottsbluff area, was recently honored for quick thinking and applying his life-saving knowledge by saving the life of his grandmother, Ann Paker. A gust of wind blew over a tree that struck Paker on the head, and the trunk pinned her to the ground. The tree limb created a gash that went from the center of her forehead across the top of her skull and down the back of her head to her ears. Evans, 9 at the time, took off his shirt to cover the wound and helped to stop the bleeding while his siblings called 911.