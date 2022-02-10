Yesteryears — February 10, 2022

130 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County was in debt of $5,000 in excess of the bonds outstanding at the time.
Harrison H. Paddock and LeRoy Safford advertised for final proof.
Businessmen of Gering were W.H. Walker, hardware; John M. Moon, grocer; John R. Stilts, hotel; Frank Beers, hardware; A.E. Stoner, barber; Sayre, Stear, blacksmith; Enderly Bros., drugs and general store; John Haycock, meat market.
110 Years Ago
Married: John W. Reider and Floy Shumway.
Mrs. Rosanna Smith died at Minatare, aged 65.
Election called for organization of the Morrill drainage district.
Five men killed when an aerial cable broke at the Pathfinder dam.
The Sands addition was being platted adjoining Gering on the west.
Melbeta getting a lumber yard, with J.J. Jessup in charge, and hardware store, by a man named Rankin.
90 Years Ago
The cheese factory shipped a full carload of butter to Chicago.
Theo. McCosh became sole owner of the drug store, following the retirement of Dave Anderson, whose interest he bought.
Ed S. Prohs, former Gering resident and grand master of the Colorado IOOF, addressed the Gering lodge.
Clyde Leach was appointed post-master at Bayard.
70 Years Ago
Walter Muelberger, a newcomer to Gering from Germany, was pictured with an old timer from Germany, Fred Ehrman, who came to this area 62 years ago.
The annual polio drive netted $21,000.
Supreme Court Justice Edward Carter, home address Gering, was recovering from a heart attack.
Carroll Wills won fifth place in a national yo-yo contest in Denver.
Nine Gering high school boys were involved in a Banner County car theft.
50 Years Ago
Dick Jackson of Scottsbluff won a $500 Ithaca over and under shotgun in a raffle sponsored by the West Nebraska Sportsmen Association.
Members of the Scottsbluff-Gering united chambers of commerce heard Dr. John Floyd tell of his experiences treating the natives of Africa while spending three months in Swaziland with a Nazarene sponsored hospital.
The open house at IOOF Dome Rock Manor was attended by over 2,000 persons.
Died: Robert A. Kaufman, 9 month old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Kaufman, Minatare; Charles Ningar, longtime Bayard resident; Albert R. Rausch; Mrs. Dollie Coe, Mitchell; Irvin J. Mathews, 83, Grand Island, former Mitchell resident.
30 Years Ago
Cedar Canyon School Board recommended affiliating with the Gering School District.
Died: Jay Eugene Scott, 67, Scottsbluff; Beulah L. Wilson, 82, Gering; George Brester Jr., 88, Scottsbluff; Ida G. McMillen, 82, Scottsbluff; Vivian Trook, 88, Scottsbluff; Doris Englund, 79, Scottsbluff; Marilyn A. Christensen, 66, Scottsbluff; Bernice Strachan, 80, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Sarah Winfrey of Missouri has joined the staff at Wildcat Hills Nature Center as the Outdoor Education Specialist.
The Gering Public Schools system is taking a new step to improve school security. All students will be required to carry photo identification cards with them, as of next year.
Air Force Airman Kendra D. Brock has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
Died: Genevieve Moore, 82, Gering; Doris Tompsett, 89, Gering, formerly of Prineville, Oregon; Lonnie Schroeder, 66, Gering; Carles Barrett, 87, Gering; Margaret Raphel, 79, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Eric Jordan Evans, 11, a Boy Scout from Colorado Springs, Colorado, with ties to the Gering and Scottsbluff area, was recently honored for quick thinking and applying his life-saving knowledge by saving the life of his grandmother, Ann Paker. A gust of wind blew over a tree that struck Paker on the head, and the trunk pinned her to the ground. The tree limb created a gash that went from the center of her forehead across the top of her skull and down the back of her head to her ears. Evans, 9 at the time, took off his shirt to cover the wound and helped to stop the bleeding while his siblings called 911.
Died: Marvin Fisher, Gering; Gary Lindley, 66, Gering; Rene Morimoto, 45, Scottsbluff; Dorothy Pester, 82, Minatare; Joyce Rupp, 74, Gering; Clayton TenHulzen, 80, Scottsbluff, Samuel Wagner, 77, Scottsbluff.