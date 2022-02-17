Yesteryears — February 17, 2022

130 Years Ago
O.W. Gardner opened a set of abstract books.
Enderly Bros. established a branch store at Harrisburg.
T.D. Deutsch of Hull purchased a farm on the north side of the river.
The name of Thompson Post Office in Mitchell Valley was changed to Mitchell.
110 Years Ago
Miss Marie Preston died at Hull, aged six years.
Married: George W. Perkins and Miss Gertrude Miller at Mitchell.
Eighty-eight carloads of hay were shipped from Gering the first 15 days of February.
90 Years Ago
Frank Sands, prominent man in the growth of Gering and community, died in Denver at the age of 81. Burial was in Gering.
Mrs. Miriam Southwell was elected vice president of the state association of county superintendents.
Died: Mrs. Marvin E. Gilbert. She was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Westervelt.
Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Zoellner celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Earl Pray, Gering; Fred Reisig and Lou Schwaner, Scottsbluff.
Dick Gentry, Gering, headed the Dean’s honor list at Wesleyan University.
Harrisburg Wildcats defeated Madrid at Grant to win the Oregon Trail basketball conference.
Floyd Edgar, Gering, purchased an Alliance paint store.
The Gering council decided to purchase the bleachers for Oregon Trail Park.
Married: Miss Mary Lou Geis, Gering and Staff Sgt. M. Gerry Swenson, Air Force.
50 Years Ago
It was recommended to the board of commissioners by County Clerk Melvin Maxwell that a contract be negotiated with Computer Elections Systems Inc., for equipment for punch card voting.
Announcement was made that the headquarters for the Road-Marine Corporation will move their manufacturing operation to the Gering-Scottsbluff area and be in operation within 60 days.
At a meeting of the Gering City Council Bob Edgar, chairman of the electrical committee, reported to the council that the city’s electrical usage over the last years has increased over 10 million kilowatts.
Died: Oliver J. Colyer, 83, Torrington, Wyoming; Dorothy Raker, 91, Imperial; Alma Dean Craig, 81, Morrill; Alta Mae Wright, 84, Mitchell; Leda A. McCain, 89, Scottsbluff; Echo M. Hedglin, 49, Scottsbluff; Henry W. Urbach, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Glenn R. Morris, director of the county juvenile detention center, was suspended by the county board pending an investigation into unspecified charges.
Community Christian School took first place in the Scotts Bluff County Volleyball Tournament.
Died: Rose M. McDaniel, 80, Gering; Donald O. Morgan, 74, Scottsbluff; Charles E. Carlson, 76, Scottsbluff; James H. Cross, 66, Gering; Genevra Kluttz, 92, Gering; Doris L. Shoopman, 66, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Gering fireman Rich Harriger checked Megan Hoffman for injuries after her southbound car collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by Robert Oatman of rural Mitchell. Both had minor injuries.
The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety awarded grants to the Gering and Minatare police departments and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office for needed equipment.
Abbie Moeller and Joshua Knaub announced their engagement.
Died: J. Randall O’Bannon, 80, Gering; Jorge Flores, 56, Gering; Walter Ehrlich, 81, Gering; Vernus Anderson, 75, Gering.
10 Years Ago
The merger of the North Platte Valley Museum with the Farm and Ranch Museum moved a little closer.
Katie LeeAlana Reither and Brock Justin McRea were united in marriage in Littleton, Colorado.
Ron Doggett won the Leroy Elliott Firefighter of the Year Award.
Died: Francisco Amaya, 88, Scottsbluff; Lillie Hackett, 95, Scottsbluff; Eugene Kroh, 83, Mitchell; Elizabeth Lucas, 92, Scottsbluff; Howard Roseberry, 89, Gering; John Ruzicka, 59, Scottsbluff.