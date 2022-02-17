Yesteryears — February 17, 2022

70 Years Ago

Died: Mrs. Earl Pray, Gering; Fred Reisig and Lou Schwaner, Scottsbluff.

Dick Gentry, Gering, headed the Dean’s honor list at Wesleyan University.

Harrisburg Wildcats defeated Madrid at Grant to win the Oregon Trail basketball conference.

Floyd Edgar, Gering, purchased an Alliance paint store.

The Gering council decided to purchase the bleachers for Oregon Trail Park.

Married: Miss Mary Lou Geis, Gering and Staff Sgt. M. Gerry Swenson, Air Force.

50 Years Ago

It was recommended to the board of commissioners by County Clerk Melvin Maxwell that a contract be negotiated with Computer Elections Systems Inc., for equipment for punch card voting.

Announcement was made that the headquarters for the Road-Marine Corporation will move their manufacturing operation to the Gering-Scottsbluff area and be in operation within 60 days.