Yesteryears — February 24, 2022

130 Year Ago

Liens were being filed against the Farmers Canal Company at the rate of about one per day.

Joseph Maycock and Judge Joseph M. King were having a political scrap through the newspaper.

Fred Briggensmeier, Edward Kimbrell, Wilbern M. Barbour and Leonard G. Brooker advertised for final proof.

110 Years Ago

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gingrich, a son.

Married: George W. Crocton and Miss Netta Tremain; A.V. Means of Scottsbluff and Miss Ada Wilson.

Chas. Beatty, after living a year in Kansas, moved back to Gering.

90 Years Ago

Died: William Harrison Schooley at Scottsbluff, aged 80.

Portraits of Judges Alonzo H. Church and William Neville were added to complete the collections of other judges' pictures in the district court room in Gering.

Roy Butler elected district president of the IOOF.

70 Years Ago

Died: L.B. Murphy, prominent Scottsbluff businessman; Mrs. Ellen B. Snyder, long-time resident; Mrs. Lettie Thomas and Mrs. A.B. Jones, Mitchell.

Gering High won the Panhandle B and North Platte Valley conference titles in basketball.

Capital and surplus totaling $300,000 at the Gering National Bank.

Married: Al Flammang and Edna Keiser; Leona Jean Neiman and Kenneth Knaub; Tom Yaley and Luella Haiston.

50 Years Ago

Mrs. Edward Pattison entertained at a luncheon honoring Mrs. Carrie Pattison on her 88th birthday. Although only four attended the event, the honored guest and her friends represent 359 years of living. They are Mrs. Partison, Mrs. Ida DeMott, 91, Mary Snook, 87, Mitchell, and Mrs. Jeanie Harris, 93.

Gerald Morris, conducting a petition drive to recall the county commissioners and assessor, stated the drive has nearly 500 signatures on petitions.

Members of the Lakota Indian Association held a victory pow-wow at the Gering National Guard Armory to honor the Nebraska Cornhusker football team.

Died: Mrs. I.L. Hight, California; Ida K. Baltes, Scottsbluff; Nelle L. Wood, 79, Scottsbluff; Dr. Harry Linch, 82, Morrill; Susie A. Green, 86, California; Wilhelminia Hersch, 89, Scottsbluff; Maria Lopez, 67, Gering; Alex Satur, 63.

30 Years Ago

Twin Cities Development held a public hearing to get input on an economic development plan for Scottsbluff and Gering.

City council members assured citizens that a motel was still part of the overall development plan for the Gering Civic Center.

Gering New Horizons Director Rita Stinner estimated it would cost Gering $100,000 to install islands and landscape for four blocks of the downtown area.

Died: Elizabeth Dallbey, 80, Scottsbluff; Earl Selby, 78, Scottsbluff; Jonas Stands, 65, Scottsbluff; Cora Ann Cochrans, 94, Melbeta.

20 Years Ago

Gering High School senior Aaron Owens has become the first student from the Cisco Networking Academy to become certified.

Scotts Bluff County Spelling Champs named: fifth grade winners were Demonic Newman, Morgan Weitzel and Dakota Himmerich; sixth grade winners were Nick Cooley, Kristin Hamer and Kayla Nachi; seventh and eighth grade winners were Danielle Winters 3rd place, Derek Rein 2nd place, Whitney Parr 1st place.

Celesta Allen celebrated her 100th Birthday.

Births: Abigail Joy Bucks was born to Brian and Colleen Bucks.

Died: Daniel Lamb, 78, West Bloomfield, Mich.; Vicenta Sanchez, 60, Gering; Martha Emery, 90, Gering; Ruby Wooden 90, Scottsbluff; Anna Reisig, 89, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Gladys Gurwell, 86, Gering.

10 Years Ago

Several Minatare FFA members prepared for upcoming district and state competitions. Members are: Ashley Shimek, Nathan Wojciechowski, Crystal Torres, Jerrick Ross, Chance McAllister, Marc Cinocco, Briana Regester, Chyann Ross and Tristen Wecker.

Megan Striebel and Matt Anderson announced their engagement.

Three people were injured in an accident south of Gering Monday morning.

Sugarbeet growers in Western Nebraska are celebrating one of their best crop payments in history.

Died: Gloria Gallegos, 54, Scottsbluff; Daniel Johnson, 75, Scottsbluff; Jack Lewellen, 89, Gering.

