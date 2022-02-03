Yesteryears — February 3, 2022

A sugar beet producers cooperative that wants to purchase the Great Western Sugar Co., was told by the firm’s management that the deal is off unless the growers can come up with at least $100 million in cash.

Died: Roy Applegate, 68, Wyoming, former Gering resident; Ada Mae Giaque, Colorado, former Bayard and Gering resident; May Mehling, 87, Scottsbluff; Ray H. Ryan, 72, Kimball.

30 Years Ago

Gering New Horizons polled downtown business owners about the possibility of constructing landscaped medians along 10th Street.

Died: Mollie Brester, 85, Scottsbluff; Florence Salstrom, 83, Scottsbluff; Merlin H. Moore Sr., 85, Scottsbluff; Edna E. Hamburger, 100, Gering.

20 Years Ago

Joan Cromer has turned in her resignation effective June 30 as she prepares to become international president of Soroptomists International.

Sheron Dinnel and Charmaine Uhrig donated several stuffed animals to Capstone on behalf of the Panhandle Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.