Yesteryears — February 3, 2022

130 Years Ago
The Baptist congregation was laying plans for a church building in Gering.
Double wedding: Wm. H. Walker and Miss Kate Snyder; Wm. L. Connelly and Miss Grace Snyder.
Final proofs: L.O. Tisdel, David A. Glenn, Ferguson and Harrison A. West
A.F. Snyder, the publisher of the Independent Union, the first competitor of the Courier, suspended publication.
110 Years Ago
Martin Bristol was elected mayor of Mitchell.
A.K. Callahan and family moved to Gering from Harrisburg.
Harry Fisner, manager of the cox system of lumber yards, was a candidate of the Taft ticket for delegate to the national convention.
90 Years Ago
Judges E.F. Carter and C.O. Lyda filed for reelection as district and county judges respectively.
Leo Daniels of Bayard was elected as president of the North Platte Valley Cheese company.
American Legion post at Gering was assembling a carload of relief grain, baled hay and other materials to be sent to the drought area in northern Nebraska.
The high school building was destroyed by fire at Harrisburg.
The county boards in Kimball and Morrill counties eliminated support of a county agent for the coming year.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Eva Johnson, Gering; Tom Hatton, Gering; Mrs. Charles Spade, Banner County; Mrs. C.F. Manning, Bridgeport; Walter Fuller, Banner County old-timer.
Otto J. Prohs filed for re-election to the unicameral legislature.
Married: Virginia Ferbrache and Stanley Brethour.
Dick Myers, Larry Lackey, Brock Dutton, Richard Krausnick and Richard McSpadden were awarded the Eagle Scout rank.
David Uyeda and Yutaka Yamamoto, Mitchell Valley, were top sugar producers in the Gering factory district.
50 Years Ago
At the annual Gering Jaycees Bosses Night at the Eagles Hall, Harry L. Vickery of Gering Clothing was named Boss of the Year, Milton Whatley, outstanding fireman, Jerry Eskam, outstanding young farmer-rancher and John McCullan Jr., outstanding young educator.
Mrs. Eva Jean Beltner of Bayard was appointed campaign chairman of the National Federation of Republican Women.
A sugar beet producers cooperative that wants to purchase the Great Western Sugar Co., was told by the firm’s management that the deal is off unless the growers can come up with at least $100 million in cash.
Died: Roy Applegate, 68, Wyoming, former Gering resident; Ada Mae Giaque, Colorado, former Bayard and Gering resident; May Mehling, 87, Scottsbluff; Ray H. Ryan, 72, Kimball.
30 Years Ago
Gering New Horizons polled downtown business owners about the possibility of constructing landscaped medians along 10th Street.
Died: Mollie Brester, 85, Scottsbluff; Florence Salstrom, 83, Scottsbluff; Merlin H. Moore Sr., 85, Scottsbluff; Edna E. Hamburger, 100, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Joan Cromer has turned in her resignation effective June 30 as she prepares to become international president of Soroptomists International.
Sheron Dinnel and Charmaine Uhrig donated several stuffed animals to Capstone on behalf of the Panhandle Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.
Print Express in Scottsbluff received the 2001 Carlson Craft Distinquished Dealer Award.
Died: Hazel Johnson, 92, Gering; Mary Fancher, 80, Gering; Richard Roth, 61, Morrill; Fleming Ford Jr., 70, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Gering resident Kay Grote is the new editor of the Gering Courier.
Gering resident Drew Lyons, Ph.D. was honored recently for his research work on dryland crops and water management.
Gering’s High School Winter Royalty has been named. Second Attendants are: Thomas Jacobs and Dori Kaufman; First Attendants are: Nathan Marquez and Kenzie Duncan; and King and Queen are: Zach Smith and Kerissa Mitchell.
Died: Lorna Abeyta, 90, Gering; Florentina Cano, 85, Mitchell; Donald Johnston 90, Gering; Robert Moscrip, 72, Scottsbluff; Emily Ray, 92, Port St. Lucie, FL; Virginia Roseberry, 85, Gering.