Yesteryears Jan. 21 2021

130 Years Ago
A fourth arrest in a series of cattle stealing cases was that of W.E. (Sandy) Ingraham.
W.J. Richardson, Asa W. Morse and Andrew McClenahan made final proof. The land on which the last name proved up is now the site of Scottsbluff.
120 Years Ago
Charter issued for the Mitchell Valley Bank at Mitchell with J.O. Baker in charge.
D.W. White announced the discontinuance of his store at Camp Clarke.
110 Years Ago
Gering merchants broke away from crossroads notions and began closing the stores at 7 p.m.
Directors for the Farmers Irrigation District: John T. Logan, Robert Redding and A. Moomaw.
Railroad contractors looking over the Union Pacific survey line between Northport and Gering for which contracts were to be let on Feb. 1.
100 Years Ago
Capt. Isaac Wiles, an eastern Nebraska pioneer, who had also lived at Minatare with a son for some years, died at Plattsmouth.
The state irrigation convention was held at Gering. Matt Schumacher of Minatare, was the new president elected, succeeding A.N. Mathers.
90 Years Ago
Eight elk and eight buffalo en route to the valley from Dakota to form nucleus at new Wildcat game park south of Gering.
H.A. Hawley embarked in the plumbing business on his own account.
Dr. C.S. Page resigned as cashier of the Banner County Bank at Harrisburg. Succeeded by F.F. Stauffer.
80 Years Ago
John, son of Mr. and Mrs. George C. Cromer, won the Union Pacific scholarship to Nebraska University from the county.
Mrs. Mary Cervany, Gering, was adjudged the top home food canner for the state.
70 Years Ago
A year around trout season in Nebraska was announced.
Governor Val Peterson was the principal speaker for the valley associated chambers.
Residential building in 1950 was double that of 1949.
60 Years Ago
General Keith Barney, as named chairman of the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors, was to report on the feasibility of a flood control program in Gering Valley.
Richard S. Wiles was installed as president of the Panhandle Shrine Club by past president C.A. Thomas.
A Gering Chamber of Commerce project was completed. The designation of Highway 26 as Highway 92 gave the tourist traffic a through route via Gering.
Gering district sugar beets averaged 19.26 tons per acre.
Drs. W. Max and William J. Gentry received the 1961 Distinguished Citizens Award from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
50 Years Ago
After a three-month undercover drug investigation in Scotts Bluff County, a series of raids by local law enforcement officers followed and led to the arrest of 16 local young people.
The Calvary Memorial Church dedicated their new church at 18th and Birch Streets in Hegwood Addition to Gering, Rev. Charles Bonds minister.
Congressman Dave Martin has been notified of outstanding achievement of first-year Air Force Academy cadet, Steven L. Heil of Gering.
The Kehn brothers, Conrad, Jake, John and Henry, were the Gering high sugar producers for the season.
40 Years Ago
Gering merchants and city officials met with Colorado architects for ideas on how to plan a downtown improvement project.
Gering Volunteer Fire Chief Bob Larsen presented his annual report to the city council. The department answered 274 calls during 1980 and the 47 volunteers spent 13,108 man hours in fire fighting.
Five Minnesota residents moved to Minatare for six weeks to attend a session of Glen Miller’s Saddlemaking School.
30 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Airport was placed on the highest possible security level because of possible terrorism threats stemming from the start of the Persian Gulf War.
Sandra Sue Carlson, of rural Scottsbluff, was sentenced to 2-4 years in the state women’s penitentiary after being convicted of forgery.
The Western Nebraska Community College board approved a plan to build a new Developmental Learning Center at the college on East 27th St. in Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Nearly 100 people filled the city council chambers and more than 400 signed a petition against a proposal by the City of Gering and Scotts Bluff County to use Gering’s treated wastewater for irrigation purposes.
Don Hague, current superintendent of schools in Hoxie, Kansas, was chosen to head up the Gering Public Schools. The vote to offer the position to Hague was unanimously approved by the Gering School Board.
Verbal fireworks erupted at the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting over an e-mail sent by chairman Mark Masterton.
10 Years Ago
Teresa Scanlan, a 17-year-old from Gering, was crowned Miss America 2011 in Las Vegas.
Lincoln Elementary School students began the winter semester at the Aurora Loan Services building in Scottsbluff.
Superintendent Don Hague reported that Gering was one of only two schools specifically mentioned by the governor in his State of the State address as closing the education gap even through high poverty.