Yesteryears Jan. 21 2021

Five Minnesota residents moved to Minatare for six weeks to attend a session of Glen Miller’s Saddlemaking School.

30 Years Ago

The Scotts Bluff County Airport was placed on the highest possible security level because of possible terrorism threats stemming from the start of the Persian Gulf War.

Sandra Sue Carlson, of rural Scottsbluff, was sentenced to 2-4 years in the state women’s penitentiary after being convicted of forgery.

The Western Nebraska Community College board approved a plan to build a new Developmental Learning Center at the college on East 27th St. in Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Nearly 100 people filled the city council chambers and more than 400 signed a petition against a proposal by the City of Gering and Scotts Bluff County to use Gering’s treated wastewater for irrigation purposes.

Don Hague, current superintendent of schools in Hoxie, Kansas, was chosen to head up the Gering Public Schools. The vote to offer the position to Hague was unanimously approved by the Gering School Board.

Verbal fireworks erupted at the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting over an e-mail sent by chairman Mark Masterton.