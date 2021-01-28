Yesteryears Jan. 28 2021

130 Years Ago
Frank Chalupa and Vaclav Maruzek advertised for final proof.
Rev. L.G. Brooker was holding a series of revival meetings at Cedar Flats.
Alliance and Kimball mail routes both blocked by most severe snowstorm in some years.
120 Years Ago
George M. Williams, former resident of Horseshoe Bend, died in Missouri.
Fred F. Everett of Cass County bought the Sowerwine farm on the north side.
Benjamin D. Yates, pioneer resident and Baptist minister, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Jennie Neeley.
110 Years Ago
Earl Neeley was promoted to the cashiership of the Gering National Bank.
The Courier didn’t have much else but good news from the Union Pacific. Everything else was subordinated.
100 Years Ago
R.E. Sheffer of McGrew became a sugar company labor agent.
A big day dedicating the new town of Lyman attracted a huge crowd.
Four hundred farmers attended a beet growers meeting held in Gering, the 50-50 proposal being considered.
Gus Myers, state sheriff, was using a land office business rounding up the bootleggers and still operators.
Tom Powers, who had been in the valley since 1884, sold his big ranch west of Torrington, but stated he would stick by the country.
90 Years Ago
Melvin Clark, adopted son of Ernest Zehner, adjudged in county court as heir to his $35,000 estate.
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Bartow observed thier golden wedding anniversary.
Dr. C.R. Watson and Modie Lee of Mitchell bought the 13,000 acre Nicjerson ranch in Sioux County.
80 Years Ago
New Safeway building opening was announced by manager Frank Gnirk and owner, Dr. H.O. Jones.
Fred Masek succeeded “Hub” Reavis as chief of the fire department.
James W. Gilbert was cleared of embezzlement charges brought by the City of Minatare.
Twelve children were orphaned when Mr. and Mrs. Dave Medina of Minatare, died of botulistic poisoning.
Gering and associated chambers protested the cut in sugar beet acreage, in the face of impending war.
70 Years Ago
Died: Parks DeMott, valley pioneer, Ager Newark, suddenly.
The newly remodeled McCosh Drug held open house.
The polio drive in Gering netted $1,600.
Henry Ziegler was the top sugar producer in the Gering area.
Frank Armstrong was robbed and mugged in California.
60 Years Ago
Gering Junior Chamber of Commerce held awards banquet. Dean Hiner received distinguished service award; Gene Bush, outstanding boss; and Fred Ehrman Jr., outstanding farmer.
Hartung Inc., bought Torrington clothing store.
GHS attended annual honor bands clinic in Holyoke, Colorado.
50 Years Ago
Head Gering basketball coach, Dick Koch, said about 120 fifth and sixth grade students are taking part in the Pee Wee Basketball League, sponsored by the Gering Jaycees.
H.L. “Mac” McKibbin, vice president of the Bank of Gering and the president of the Minatare State Bank, was cited by the Gering Jaycees as Outstanding Boss of the year. Larry Hendrickson, past president of the local organization and first vice president of the state Jaycees, received the Distinguished Service Award.
Dr. Allan Landers to head Community Chest in Gering and Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Fifty-two Americans were allowed to return home after being held hostage 444 days in Iran.
Gering High School matmen beat Scottsbluff 34-22 to break the Nebraska state record of 69 straight wins.
Mark Nelson won first and Rob Greenwalt second, in the Gering Cub Scout Pack 18 pinewood derby race.
The Mitchell Rhythmaires, a senior citizens rhythm band, were presented with an award placing them in the Joe Kappler Senior Citizen Hall of Game.
30 Years Ago
John McLellan Jr. and Russell Worthman, both of Gering, were elected chairmen of the Nebraska Highway Commission and the Nebraska State Board of Education, respectively.
Gering city government went through some changes when police chief Kelly Gaskill resigned after 11 years of service, and fire marshal Bob Larsen announced his retirement.
20 Years Ago
The Gering city council passed a mandate requiring backflow devices after being told the state required the measure.
Brad Kuiper, candidate for chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, was in Gering for a get acquainted session with local party leaders.
The Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce recognized Mark Harris with its Trailblazer Award, Gordon Schaub as Visionary Super Star and Lance Stiers and Pete Crane of Quick Care as Visionary Rising Stars.
10 Years Ago
Minatare was in the beginning stages of a $6 million water utility construction project.
The Gering School Board accepted a $219,000 bid from RTS Shearing of Jamestown, North Dakota, for demolition of Lincoln Elementary School.
The Gering wrestlers closed out with 24 straight points to rally past Alliance 34-12.