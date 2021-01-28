Yesteryears Jan. 28 2021

40 Years Ago

Fifty-two Americans were allowed to return home after being held hostage 444 days in Iran.

Gering High School matmen beat Scottsbluff 34-22 to break the Nebraska state record of 69 straight wins.

Mark Nelson won first and Rob Greenwalt second, in the Gering Cub Scout Pack 18 pinewood derby race.

The Mitchell Rhythmaires, a senior citizens rhythm band, were presented with an award placing them in the Joe Kappler Senior Citizen Hall of Game.

30 Years Ago

John McLellan Jr. and Russell Worthman, both of Gering, were elected chairmen of the Nebraska Highway Commission and the Nebraska State Board of Education, respectively.

Gering city government went through some changes when police chief Kelly Gaskill resigned after 11 years of service, and fire marshal Bob Larsen announced his retirement.

20 Years Ago

The Gering city council passed a mandate requiring backflow devices after being told the state required the measure.

Brad Kuiper, candidate for chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, was in Gering for a get acquainted session with local party leaders.