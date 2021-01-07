Yesteryears Jan. 7 2021

130 Years Ago
Water contracts for the new Farmers canal were being secured.
Reimbursement bill before legislature to pay Scotts Bluff County for expense of Arnold murder trial.
Married: Dan D. Davis and Miss Frances Brown.
120 Years Ago
Plans-a-foot for a new bank at Minatare.
Nate Snyder was installing a number of the first private telephone lines in Gering.
E.M. Cowen and Frank Cowen sold their ranch at Freeport to John S. Wright.
110 Years Ago
Vandenburg and Baskins started a laundry at Scottsbluff.
Married: Clarence E. Scriven and Miss Gertrude Pierson; Clifford J. Noyes and Miss Janette Angel.
Scotts Bluff County to have a clerk of the district court. M.H. McHenry, county clerk, appointed and his place filled by the appointment of H.H. Ferguson as county clerk.
100 Years Ago
Fred W. Smith was appointed postmaster at Minatare.
John T. Swan became cashier of the Bank of Melbeta; Lester Claymon purchased the Sipe store at Melbeta; and C.E. Truitt became manager of the Farmers Union store at Melbeta.
Prohs Bros. and Downar Bros were firms starting business at the new town of Lyman.
Glen Foreman, member of a pioneer family, died at Mitchell.
90 Years Ago
“Irish” Shelton came to Gering to take charge of the Lexington elevator.
Mrs. A.L. Benshoof, 39, fatally burned in an explosion at Torrington.
Usual shakeup in courthouse at first of the year after election. Sheriff Ramsey, treasurer, F.C. Taylor, district clerk, W.S. Trumbull and Rush Clerk were entirely new officials, while register C.R. Barton and assessor Clare Emery became officials in their own right after various prior service in the building.
Died: Mrs. Harold A. Green, 39.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. John Herron observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Married: Helen McKee and Gail Kreymborg; Lillian Lackman and Phillip Arndt.
Lt. John Reavis was home following a three-month school at Fort Benning.
70 Years Ago
Miss Emily Jane Bassette, a Scottsbluff nurse, was fatally injured in a car accident.
Charles R. Thomas, 90, long time resident of western Nebraska, died.
June weather in December was bringing plenty of business to the county judge.
60 Years Ago
Evelynn Lavone Jacobs was winner of the University of Nebraska Regents scholarship.
Harley G. Tanner of Gering installed as new master of the Scotts Bluff Masonic Lodge 201 of Gering.
Norman Ehmke was elected president of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
Terrence Ryan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gayle B. Ryan of Gering, was named a West Point candidate.
Judge Ted R. Feidler succeeds R.M. Van Steenburg as district judge.
Judith Phillips installed as honored queen of Gering Job’s Daughters.
Died: Herbert F. Thies, former editor of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
50 Years Ago
Scott William Alvarez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Alvarez Jr., of Minatare, was first baby born in the county in 1971.
John Reavis wins mini-mike at Legion raffle.
Ruby A. Wooden accepted the position as chief operator of the United Telephone Company of the West.
Local markets were: Oats, $2.00; Great Northerns, $8.25; Pintos, $7.00.
Gering Senior High School students favor vocational education, according to a report of Wayne State and Frank Thoendel made to the board of education at their regular monthly meeting.
Died: Ernest H. Hall, 69, Gering; “Boola” Buechler, 72, Ogallala; Beulah Fitzmorris, 69, Scottsbluff; Marilyn Abernathy King, Scottsbluff; Pearl Mansfield, 96, Scottsbluff; Marshall Flint, 59, Gering; Edward Nelson, 81, Gering; J.C. Hayes, longtime Morrill resident; Mrs. Fred Ehrman, 42, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Theresa Salazar, daughter of Rosa and Jose Salazar of Mitchell, was the first baby born in the county, Jan. 1, 1981.
Elwood Bradney, owner of Bradney Trailer Sales in Gering, retired after operating the business for 35 years. Knud Nielsen will be taking over operation of the business.
Gas prices increased due to federal pricing laws, causing some residents to pay 27 to 30 percent more on their Kansas-Nebraska natural gas bill.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners appointed Doug Warner to replace deputy county attorney Michael Javoronok, who is resigning to enter private practice.
Died: Amelia Newcom, 73, Gering; Alice Potter, 90, Scottsbluff; Catherine Miller, 93, Scottsbluff; Dorothy Zlatnik, 79, former Morrill resident; Evilina Edmond, 94, Scottsbluff; Chester Stratton, 81, Scottsbluff; Howard Hrasky, 70, Lingle, Wyoming; Virginia Ahlstedt, 51, Scottsbluff; Della Warthen, 87, Scottsbluff; Pete Zier, 72, Gering; Rolland Morgan, 70, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners created the new position of internal auditor management accountant.
Members of the Minatare City Council announced they would explore the possibility of holding a special election to see if residents wanted to approve keno for the city.
Northfield Villa announced plans to build a new 80-apartment complex near Monument Mall in Scottsbluff.
Died: Edna Crandall Herron, 78, Gering; Bertie Clarissa Randall, 79, Gering; Carl F. Brost, 88, former Scottsbluff resident; Lu Verne Herbel, 62, Scottsbluff; Basil L. Morris, 68, Gering; Ruben Brown, 65, Gering; Donald C. Stannard, 78, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
City of Gering officials were set to interview four candidates for the vacant city administrator job, open since Wally Baird left in September to take a similar position in Alliance.
Meanwhile, the Gering school board was preparing to interview three candidates to replace the retired Gary Schmucker as superintendent of schools.
Gering resident and recently re-elected school board member Jim Compton was given the gift of life in the form of a heart donated by Campbell County (Wyoming) gymnastics coach Rick Mills, who collapsed and later died of a brain aneurysm.
Visitation at the Scotts Bluff National Monument in 2000 plunged 15.6 percent, giving the site its lowest attendance total since 1980.
Solid games from Regan Pettijohn and Stephanie Perez and timely defense helped Gering down Scottsbluff 58-47 in girls basketball.
10 Years Ago
Lincoln Elementary School was hosting an open house at the school’s temporary location in Scottsbluff to help students and parents get a look at the new building.
Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan of Gering was headed to Las Vegas to represent the state in the Miss America Pageant. At 17, Scanlan is the youngest contestant in this year’s pageant.
Died: Kathleen M. (Buehler) Durfee, 90, Mitchell; Virgil Arthur King, 89, Gering; Cathie McRoberts, 56, Scottsbluff; Nancy Tandy Shaklee, 82, Morrill; Charles Erroll Smith, 81, Gering.