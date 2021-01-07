Yesteryears Jan. 7 2021

30 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners created the new position of internal auditor management accountant.

Members of the Minatare City Council announced they would explore the possibility of holding a special election to see if residents wanted to approve keno for the city.

Northfield Villa announced plans to build a new 80-apartment complex near Monument Mall in Scottsbluff.

Died: Edna Crandall Herron, 78, Gering; Bertie Clarissa Randall, 79, Gering; Carl F. Brost, 88, former Scottsbluff resident; Lu Verne Herbel, 62, Scottsbluff; Basil L. Morris, 68, Gering; Ruben Brown, 65, Gering; Donald C. Stannard, 78, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

City of Gering officials were set to interview four candidates for the vacant city administrator job, open since Wally Baird left in September to take a similar position in Alliance.

Meanwhile, the Gering school board was preparing to interview three candidates to replace the retired Gary Schmucker as superintendent of schools.