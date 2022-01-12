Yesteryears — January 13, 2022

130 Years Ago
Married: Will N. Randall and Miss Maggie Pfoutz.
Mercury down to 38 degrees below zero on Jan. 8, 1893.
The little son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Wood died of diphtheria.
110 Years Ago
Grant L. Shumway began work writing up a history of western Nebraska.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. N.D. Yount a son; to Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Sowerwine, a son.
Dan Cowen and his son Frank left for Arkansas with an expectation of remaining there permanently – but they did not.
90 Years Ago
Raymond Sorensen, 26, suffocated when an avalanche of dry pulp buried him to a depth of 10 feet at the Gering sugar factory.
Emery Lewis, veteran stage driver and his wife observed their 57th marriage anniversary at Scottsbluff.
Mrs. Wendell Gross, 89, pioneer of Gering valley, died.
Gering and Fort Morgan sugar factories tied for first place in the annual performance contest.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Warren G. Mackey, respected Sunday school teacher, following a long illness, Gering; Jacob Schlotthaur, former Gering farmer; William Redfield, Haig.
Victor Anderson and Robert Crosby, both candidates for governor visited Gering.
Amos “Mike” Morrison was named to represent western Nebraska in a protest against the federal ceiling on potato prices.
Gering’s fire loss for 1951 was only $697 according to Fire Chief Melvin McKee.
50 Years Ago
Dick Kramer, president of Kramer Pontiac-Cadillac, Inc., of Scottsbluff, announced an additional location for the firm will open in Gering at the corners of 10th and R Streets.
Robert B. Fancher was named a director of the Farmers State Bank of Fort Morgon, Colorado.
Brandon Eugene Rider, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Rider of Harrisburg was 1972’s first baby.
Jerold Strasheim, federal referee in bankruptcy, entered an order declaring Hiram Scott College of Scottsbluff bankrupt.
The Nebraska State Railway Commission has granted Union Pacific Railroad permission to discontinue its agency service in south Morrill, Nebraska, the railroad company announced.
Died: Katherine Inderlied, 85, Scottsbluff; Eva Esther Phillips, 81, Minatare; H. M. Severson, Scottsbluff; Conrad Feagler, 63, Scottsbluff; Sarah B. Splichal, 71, Gering; Genevieve Connelly, 70, Scottsbluff; Eva Alvira Roach, 53, Scottsbluff; Allan L. Hatch, 30, Scottsbluff; Conrad Brill Sr., 83, Scottsbluff; Howard Bott, 63, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Residents were concerned whether a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plan would severely restrict recreational use of Lake Minatare.
Gering merchants gave mixed reviews of business activity for the 1991 Christmas shopping season.
Died: Clara Nora Keller, 80, Scottsbluff; Emma Michal, 80, Scottsbluff; Clarence Tyrrell, 95, Scottsbluff; John R. Rohnke, 73, Scottsbluff; Harold E. Wingstad, 85, Scottsbluff; David L. Rogers, 88, Gering.
20 Years Ago
A three-block stretch of 10th Street might get a raise in the speed limit, depending on the finding of Gering’s Public Safety Committee.
The Gering skate park, closed for the past few months because of insurance concerns, will be open again late this week or early next week.
Ann Cutter celebrated her 95th birthday on Jan. 12.
10 Years Ago
Gering police and firefighters investigated the scene of a fatal car-train collision. Vera Clary, 93, of Gering died in the accident after a Union Pacific train struck her vehicle. She had been traveling northbound when the crossing arm came down on her vehicle.
Ben Dishman, 36, of Ogallala has been named as the new owner-manager of the Fresh Foods grocery in Gering.
Alice Christian celebrated her 105th birthday.
Died: Kalliope Blackos, 75, Scottsbluff; Shirley Schledewitz, 84, Scottsbluff; William Roberts, Jr., 89, Lake City, Michigan.