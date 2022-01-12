Yesteryears — January 13, 2022

130 Years Ago

Married: Will N. Randall and Miss Maggie Pfoutz.

Mercury down to 38 degrees below zero on Jan. 8, 1893.

The little son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Wood died of diphtheria.

110 Years Ago

Grant L. Shumway began work writing up a history of western Nebraska.

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. N.D. Yount a son; to Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Sowerwine, a son.

Dan Cowen and his son Frank left for Arkansas with an expectation of remaining there permanently – but they did not.

90 Years Ago

Raymond Sorensen, 26, suffocated when an avalanche of dry pulp buried him to a depth of 10 feet at the Gering sugar factory.

Emery Lewis, veteran stage driver and his wife observed their 57th marriage anniversary at Scottsbluff.

Mrs. Wendell Gross, 89, pioneer of Gering valley, died.

Gering and Fort Morgan sugar factories tied for first place in the annual performance contest.