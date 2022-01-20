Yesteryears — January 20, 2022

130 Years Ago

Lew Saunders was the winner of a buggy raffled off in a trading place at the Golden Rule Store.

Plenty of final proofs: Thomas Sheils, Nancy R. Flowers, Samuel Langford, Chas. R. Raymond, Jess Pickering, George Harshman, Sarah J. Harshman, Elmer Harshman, Robert J. Harshman, Ethal Lendrum.

110 Years Ago

William Weber was touring the old fatherland region in Germany.

Andy Ronfeldt made the first cattle shipment out of McGrew on the Union Pacific.

Judge Hobart rendered a decision in the water priority case throwing out the Mitchell canal and placing the Enterprise and Tri-State first and second on the list.

90 Years Ago

A. Griswold for Governor Club with 25 members was organized in Gering with A.B. Wood as president and J. Ned Allison as secretary.

J.B. McDonald elected president of Gering Golf Club and Owen Frank of the county taxpayer league.

Died: Jesse Ammerman, pioneer since 1886, aged 67.