Yesteryears — January 20, 2022

130 Years Ago
Lew Saunders was the winner of a buggy raffled off in a trading place at the Golden Rule Store.
Plenty of final proofs: Thomas Sheils, Nancy R. Flowers, Samuel Langford, Chas. R. Raymond, Jess Pickering, George Harshman, Sarah J. Harshman, Elmer Harshman, Robert J. Harshman, Ethal Lendrum.
110 Years Ago
William Weber was touring the old fatherland region in Germany.
Andy Ronfeldt made the first cattle shipment out of McGrew on the Union Pacific.
Judge Hobart rendered a decision in the water priority case throwing out the Mitchell canal and placing the Enterprise and Tri-State first and second on the list.
90 Years Ago
A. Griswold for Governor Club with 25 members was organized in Gering with A.B. Wood as president and J. Ned Allison as secretary.
J.B. McDonald elected president of Gering Golf Club and Owen Frank of the county taxpayer league.
Died: Jesse Ammerman, pioneer since 1886, aged 67.
R.O. Chambers of Minatare filed as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Ina Brummett, Gering; Mrs. T.S. Vandell, Mitchell; Mrs. Mollie Krantz, Lyman.
Melvin Bennett was named president of the Nebraska Beet Growers Association.
Miss Dianne Cooper of Gering won the county DAR essay contest.
The Emil Richardson home in Gering was demolished by an explosion.
50 Years Ago
State Senator Terry Carpenter who switched his political affiliation from Republican to Democrat June of 1971, had his filing fee paid to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Senator Carl Curtis.
Ed Martin of Gering was re-elected president of the Scotts Bluff County National Farmers Organization.
Panhandle Shrine Club officers installed were: Reuben Sitzman, president; Dick Baumgartner, first vice president; Dick Snell, second vice president; George Garben, secretary; and Gene Swanson, inner-guard.
Died: Arthur Darnell, 90, Melbeta; Henry D. Leikam, 60, Minatare; Maurine F. Cowen, 61, Scottsbluff; Henry Schwartzkopf, 68, Scottsbluff; Marie J. Traverse, 93, Denver, Colorado; Eliza Harron, 75, Scottsbluff; Clifford Harrison, 83, longtime Morrill resident; Hazel K. Scott, Colorado; Sarah F. McClure, 80, LaGrange; Mrs. Lewis Hulbert, 63, Minatare; Robert W. Smith, 48, Albin, Wyoming; Mabel Wendt, 90, LaGrange, Wyoming; Philip Walker, 73, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners agreed to purchase keno equipment and expand its involvement in the game.
Kim Russell, a seventh grader at Highland School, won a blue ribbon in the Catch-a-Calf competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
Died: Joseph Widick, 88, Gering; Susan Pruess, 44, Scottsbluff; Raymond E. Davey, 84, Scottsbluff; Alice Stanton, 66, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Dr. Kim Schmidt-Walker and her mom, Kathleen Cox, will carry the Olympic torch two-tenths of a mile in downtown Wheatland, Wyoming.
Tim Lordino of the Gering Police Department recently attended the 207th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was one of 263 law enforcement officers to graduate from the academy.
Kacy Christensen, Gering, earned a place on the Dean’s List at Central Missouri State University for the fall semester.
Air Force Airman James A. Zitterkopf, has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
Died: Russell Worthman, 68, Gering; Kenneth Weber, 82, Scottsbluff; Kenneth Hiner, 81, Scottsbluff; Dolan Peterson, 78, formerly of rural Gering; Darrel Harman, 65, Gering.
10 Years Ago
An empty semi-tractor and trailer owned and driven by James Yearous, 58, of Potter was blown over on Five Rocks Road at approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday due to high winds.
The Gering High School Speech Team had an excellent showing Jan, 14 during the Scottsbluff High School Bearcat Speech Invite. The team included: Allison McMann, Blake Frye and Amy Christensen.
Betty Balderson celebrated her 80th birthday.
Died: Jean Ann Bissell, 79, Scottsbluff; Vera Clary, 94, Gering; Clyde Huck, 69, Minatare; Verne McGrath, 85, Gering; Elsie Zitterkopf, 91, Bayard.