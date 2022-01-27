Yesteryears — January 27, 2022

30 Years Ago

Gering native Alan Doll of Scottsdale, Arizona, was named as the new manager of the Gering Civic Center.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners asked their legislators to introduce a bill that would give counties the authority to levy a one percent sales tax for specific construction projects.

Died: Louis E. Wells, 50, Gering; Claude R. Vollman, 80, Scottsbluff; Mary E. Scriven, 78, Gering.

20 Years Ago

Construction barricades will be up along U Street this spring when major renovations begin on one of Gering’s most heavily trafficked roads.

Burning trash that was fanned by high winds was the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed a shed and threatened a home and propane tank at the Lester Thompson farm southwest of Gering.

No children were playing outside when a 2001 Chevy Cavalier drove through the fence and onto the playground at Lincoln Elementary school at approximately 7:50 a.m.