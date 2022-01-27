Yesteryears — January 27, 2022

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. E.P. Cromer, a daughter.
The big Clark cut on the Castle Rock canal was completed.
Mrs. Sarah Kingen, widow of Wm. Kingen, advertised for final proof.
The Courier was printing weekly letters from the editor in California.
Bayard people elected W.S. Fleming and Ross Jamison to go to Sidney and confer with Wright, the “rainmaker.”
110 Years Ago
Married: Gus Engstrom and Mollie Margheim.
Computations showed an average age profit to beet growers, based on $5.25 per ton and an average yield of 16.2 tons per acre, to have been $47.19 for the 1911 crop, exclusive to tops. Them were the good old days.
90 Years Ago
George W. Minshall, 74, early settler near McGrew, died at Bridgeport.
Hugh Fowler returned from Wyoming to take charge of a Gering service station.
Golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Henry M. Springer observed at Mitchell.
Died: in Gering, Mrs. Elijah Rundell, 34, of Gallio, Wyoming.
Edward Emerine and R.T. Jones were filed as candidates for the legislature.
70 Years Ago
Nearly 50 were absent from the Gering schools with flu and colds.
Miss Audrey Bashore of Mitchell toured Europe and returned after spending just $1,000.
Mrs. T.J. Lockwood was elected president of the Gering Camp Fire Council.
The valley chambers launched a drive to increase sugar beet averages.
50 Years Ago
Glen Ross, student at Nebraska Western College, made it “three in a row” as Nebraska 4-H sugarbeet champion.
Died: Gretchen Steen, 62, Oregon, former Scottsbluff resident; Elwood Leach, 57, Henry; Pearl M. Clark, 89, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Clara Pieper, 84, Mitchell; Ray E. Davidson, 67, Gering; John F. Vohland, 89, Gering; “Thad” Mathews, 93, Mitchell; Henry Schnell, 83, Scottsbluff; William McCain, 89, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Refugio Sabala, 82, Scottsbluff; Kattilla Fuehrer, 79, longtime Mitchell resident; Lawrence Farnsworth, 32, Washington, former Scottsbluff resident; Jack C. Blake, 23, Scottsbluff, killed in an auto crash; Lyle D. Brown, 43, Minatare.
30 Years Ago
Gering native Alan Doll of Scottsdale, Arizona, was named as the new manager of the Gering Civic Center.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners asked their legislators to introduce a bill that would give counties the authority to levy a one percent sales tax for specific construction projects.
Died: Louis E. Wells, 50, Gering; Claude R. Vollman, 80, Scottsbluff; Mary E. Scriven, 78, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Construction barricades will be up along U Street this spring when major renovations begin on one of Gering’s most heavily trafficked roads.
Burning trash that was fanned by high winds was the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed a shed and threatened a home and propane tank at the Lester Thompson farm southwest of Gering.
No children were playing outside when a 2001 Chevy Cavalier drove through the fence and onto the playground at Lincoln Elementary school at approximately 7:50 a.m.
Winter Royalty were: King, Tyler Redwine and Queen, Tasha Olson; First Attendants were Matt Bowman and Linsey Flowers; Second Attendants were Pat True and Jennifer Severson.
Bill Zalman celebrated his 93rd Birthday.
Died: Adelaide Corman, 85, Gering; Donald Winchell, 75, Gering; Douglas Brown, 81, Scottsbluff; Kenny Hrasky, 9, Mitchell, killed in a car accident; Mary Romell, 84, Gering; Elmer Sinner, 91, Gering.
10 Years Ago
At Monday evening’s meeting of the Gering City Council, more than $40,300 in Keno funding was awarded to five applicants.
Kateri Never Miss A Shot celebrated her heritage and talent with a colorful performance of a Native American dance.
Died: Debra Bowers, 53, Scottsbluff; Nevonne Cranston, 92, Scottsbluff; Dale Hughbanks 77, Gering; Paul Shannon, 92, Scottsbluff.