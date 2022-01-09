Yesteryears — January 6, 2022

130 Years Ago

Johnny Boyle and Emmett Spencer were camping on the Boyle place in Mitchell Valley for the winter.

Wm. Kingen, held in jail at Cheyenne, escaped with two other prisoners and two days later was found on the prairie frozen to death.

110 Years Ago

Married: M.M. Patterson and Miss Roxie Howard.

W.H. Lamm was named Deputy by Sheriff Fred Aaron.

P.R. McDowell of Kansas became an employee of the Courier.

90 Years Ago

A 10-inch snow covered the valley, with travel impeded by drifts on the highways.

O. Terhune discontinued regular bus service between the twin cities in favor of a taxi service.

The list of “students” at home for holidays included Hayes L. Grimm, Dwight Martin, Lowell Mathers and Harry Fuerst.

W.I. Jackley found strata near Wright’s gap which he asserted was sure proof of oil deposits.

70 Years Ago