Yesteryears — January 6, 2022

130 Years Ago
Johnny Boyle and Emmett Spencer were camping on the Boyle place in Mitchell Valley for the winter.
Wm. Kingen, held in jail at Cheyenne, escaped with two other prisoners and two days later was found on the prairie frozen to death.
110 Years Ago
Married: M.M. Patterson and Miss Roxie Howard.
W.H. Lamm was named Deputy by Sheriff Fred Aaron.
P.R. McDowell of Kansas became an employee of the Courier.
90 Years Ago
A 10-inch snow covered the valley, with travel impeded by drifts on the highways.
O. Terhune discontinued regular bus service between the twin cities in favor of a taxi service.
The list of “students” at home for holidays included Hayes L. Grimm, Dwight Martin, Lowell Mathers and Harry Fuerst.
W.I. Jackley found strata near Wright’s gap which he asserted was sure proof of oil deposits.
70 Years Ago
Robert Crosby, candidate for governor of Nebraska, was the valley chambers speaker in Gering.
The Platte Valley Telephone Corporation planned a half-million-dollar expansion.
Mrs. George Weideman was installed as worthy matron of the Gering Eastern Star.
Miss Jean Christian married Donald Gerner.
Mrs. Grace Warden purchased the MaryEdna shop from Mary Reavis and Edna Herron.
50 Years Ago
The 1971 building shows 44 new homes for Gering and near half-million in industry and business.
Don Stannard announced the 1972 vehicle plates of red and white would be on sale Jan. 3.
Cold weather doesn’t stop work at Gering National Motor Bank, as a covering was rigged so workmen could continue the laying of Colorado moss rock on the exterior of the building.
Miss Cathy Cotton was installed as queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel 32.
Died: L.O. McHenry, California, former Gering resident; Irving Morse, 84, Minatare; Emma Schick, 60, Scottsbluff; Myrtle Brown, 87, Kimball; Jennie Murrillo; Katie Gross, 84, Gering; Edith Demmer, 88, Gering; Ervin Griffin, 67, McGrew.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners adopted a new smoking policy for county buildings.
Members of the Gering City Council approved the name Gering Civic Center for the new convention complex under construction.
Died: Edmond Nauenburg, 58, Scottsbluff; Brian Roy Gilg, 40, former Gering resident; Leonella Dutton, 87, Gering; Anna Aschenbrenner, 77, Scottsbluff; Laura Phillips, 52, Gering; Ivan Johnson, 81, Banner County; Dora Shoulders, 69, Scottsbluff; Douglas Staton, 21, Scottsbluff; Leonard Banks, 82, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
The days can last from 12-16 hours, and the work painstaking for volunteers who help victims get needed assistance and find out about loved ones – but the rewards are great says nurses who helped with the 9-11 recovery.
Died: Roy Yaley, 74, Sioux City, Iowa
10 Years Ago
A new grocery store and retail outlet in Gering is one step closer to reality. Woodbury Crop. closed on Gering’s Sun Mart property.
Died: Kennard Butts, 72, Scottsbluff; Vera Christianson, 84, Gering; Claude Levitt, 75, Scottsbluff; Gerald Morris, 79, Gering; Socorro Ybarra, 59, Gering.