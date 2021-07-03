Yesteryears — July 1, 2021

Harry Skinner was named head of the Gering light department.

The Gering Bakery staged its formal opening in the new building.

Died: Howarth N. Olsen, Gering attorney, in California.

Joe McElroy was employed as minister for the Central Church of Christ.

60 Years Ago

Ralph Byrkit was installed president of the Gering Lions Club.

Otto W. Fuerst, president and general manager of the United Telephone Company of the West retired after 65 years of service.

The First Baptist Church of Gering new minister was the Rev. Stanley D. Tolle.

Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Beitel of Gering celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Al Bennett, Gering, took first place in the trophy shoot at the Wildcat Archery Range.

50 Years Ago

Officials of the Gering National Bank held official ground breaking ceremonies for their new drive-in and community room facilities to be located on the corner of 10th and Q Streets.