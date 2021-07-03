Yesteryears — July 1, 2021

130 Years Ago
Dr. Georgia A. Fix was in Gering making preparations to move from Camp Clarke to Gering.
County teachers institute in progress in Gering. Instructors were Mrs. Frances Brown Davis and Miss Kate Neville.
120 Years Ago
Married: Ellis Ray and Miss Freda Young.
The school census of Gering showed 240 pupils of school age.
Roy E. Sheffer of Bayard came to Gering as an employee at Joe Anderson’s store.
110 Years Ago
Married: Wallace Beatty and Miss Blanch McAllister.
Sam Benson was shot and killed by a trapgun set at the house of C. Peterson northeast of Harrisburg. He was 13 years old.
The board of army engineers made a report saying that the Fort Laramie unit should be built, but not the Gosen Hole unit.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Murrie Kalbaugh, Gering teacher, died at Omaha.
Gering was invited to form a company of the National Guard.
The Gering band was employed to furnish music at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The Gering Foundry landed a $15,000 government contract for headgate castings.
90 Years Ago
O.P. Burrows succeeded Jas. T. Whitehead as secretary of the county fair.
Fatal plane crash at Melbeta took lives of Ray C. Crabill, James H. Wilson and Adolph D. Jensen.
Formal opening of new Riviera Theatre announced by George W. Luce.
80 Years Ago
Married: Dr. P.R. Paulsen and Miss Helen Cameron.
Charles R. Raymond left for a trip to the Klondike where he had made a strike some 50 years ago.
James H. Anderson was named acting county commissioner during the absence of J. Ned Allison, who was called to military service.
Died: J. Arther Davis, valley pioneer, Bridgeport.
Phil Yoder, one-time rodeo star, died at a Douglas, Wyoming, hospital.
Ignace Paderewski, pianist, died and was interred in Arlington.
The Courier editor complimented ex-President Herbert Hoover for the scathing assault against Stalin. “He feels as we do. Stalin is as despicable as Hitler.”
70 Years Ago
Harry Skinner was named head of the Gering light department.
The Gering Bakery staged its formal opening in the new building.
Died: Howarth N. Olsen, Gering attorney, in California.
Joe McElroy was employed as minister for the Central Church of Christ.
60 Years Ago
Ralph Byrkit was installed president of the Gering Lions Club.
Otto W. Fuerst, president and general manager of the United Telephone Company of the West retired after 65 years of service.
The First Baptist Church of Gering new minister was the Rev. Stanley D. Tolle.
Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Beitel of Gering celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Al Bennett, Gering, took first place in the trophy shoot at the Wildcat Archery Range.
50 Years Ago
Officials of the Gering National Bank held official ground breaking ceremonies for their new drive-in and community room facilities to be located on the corner of 10th and Q Streets.
According to a report by Morrill businessmen John R. Jirdon and Don Steen, Sen. Carl Curtis informed them that a convoy of Army Engineers from Ft. Carson, Colorado, should have left for Morrill to begin a construction of a pontoon bridge upon their arrival to temporarily replace the one washed out last week.
The Gering City Council heard a letter read by Mayor Richard Prohs Monday evening from Congressman Dave Martin concerning their correspondence with him on the funding of the NCCO.
Miss Sandy Douglass of Minatare, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Douglass, was crowned 1971 Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen. Miss Nancy Howard, Gering, received the sportsmanship award.
Died: Maggie Barker, 90, Scottsbluff; Amy Wolt, 82, California; Joseph Franco, 50, California; Amon Downar, 80, Cheyenne, former Scottsbluff resident; Elizabeth Reuter, 84, Scottsbluff; Philip Fischer, Jr., 71, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Mabel A. Selby, 79, Riverton, Wyoming, former valley resident; Vera Margaret Adams, 74, long-time Morrill resident; M.E. Turpen, 72, Mitchell.
40 Years Ago
Plans are set for the 60th Annual Oregon Trail Days celebration including the traditional old west window painting of Gering businesses done by Mary Collett.
Two new businesses opened in Gering: Rustic Creations, owned by Mark Schmeeckle, located at 1346 10th Street, and Oregon Trail Hobbies, owned by Larry Gibbs, located in the Downtown Plaza.
Died: Marsaline Miller, 80, Gering; James R. White, 65, Gering; Albert Ferreyra, Scottsbluff; Jesse Berry, 90, Scottsbluff; Larry Guest, Sr., 32, Scottsbluff; Margaret Patterson, 78, Scottsbluff; Mark Lowder, 22, Scottsbluff; Cordelia Fleming, 86, Scottsbluff; David Lewis, 87, former Mitchell resident.
30 Years Ago
Telivision crews from “America’s Funniest People” announced they would be at Oregon Trail Days in search of people with unusual talents.
Ceremonies began for the Vietnam War Memorial. There were 1,160 residents of Scotts Bluff County who served in that war.
Scotts Bluff County stopped all negotiations with surrounding counties concerning the new juvenile detention center.
Died: James E. Randall, 59, Minatare; Jean Artis Brice, 64, former Gering resident; Harry Chase Randall, 87, Scottsbluff; Ray A. Frakes, 69, Scottsbluff; Frank D. Armstrong, 78, Gering; Etola Burbank, 96, Scottsbluff; Helen B. Bishop 88, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Heavy rain and hail caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Gering Garden Center, as well as flooded basements on Fifth Street, crop damage south of town and immense damage to a sod house at the North Platte Valley Museum.
Gering City Council met in a preliminary budget planning session and agreed to discuss the possibillty of raising local property taxes.
Valley Bank and Trust Company announced it would be opening its ninth branch facility in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
10 Years Ago