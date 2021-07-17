Yesteryears — July 15, 2021

130 Years Ago
Married: Myron W. Paddock and Miss Maud Fenton.
Spring Bros. advertised 700 head of horses for sale.
Petitions in circulation for the appointment of Ed Thornton as postmaster to succeed O.W. Gardner.
120 Years Ago
Wm. Claypool and Delmer Wood were visiting with J.P. Wood up in Wyoming.
C.E. Murphy of Salt Lake City owner of real estate in the west part of the county, was here.
Sam Lawyer and A.E. McLimans returned from Running Water with a big bunch of horses.
110 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Davis, a daughter.
Assessed valuation of the county was over nine million dollars.
F.H. Reige, C.R. Raymond and J.S. Rosenfelt were republican candidates for county commissioner.
100 Years Ago
Died: James R. Boyer, aged 73.
Married: Earl A. Holcomb and Miss Manelia Mickey.
Petition for a rural route west from Gering was in circulation.
The announcement was made that Miss Dorothy Maupin and Arthur Biendorf were to be married.
90 Years Ago
Miss Anna Jurgens, 43, of Minatare died.
Heat records were smashed when the thermometer registered 106. But rainfall for the year had been only five inches.
Married: Arlie V. Braudaway, Gering and Ruth Glover, Ord; Laurance Rouse, Bisbee, Arizona, and Elizabeth White, Gering.
80 Years Ago
Died: John McComsey, Hull pioneer; Edward A. Schenbeck, prominent Gering farmer.
Otto Fuerst announced that a test oil well would be drilled on land leased in Gering Valley.
John Pesek, wrestler, a Trail Days queen, 40 Sioux Indians and an air raid blackout were scheduled on the program for Oregon Trail Days.
70 Years Ago
Wilford Kaufman, junior legion baseball slugger slammed two home runs, featured a win over Bayard.
Fire Chief Melvin McKee was asking for citizens to conserve water for the North Platte Valley firemen’s tournament to be held during Oregon Trail Days.
Dick Otte of Minatare captured the ninth annual soap box derby at Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Otto J. Prohs recalled the first organizational meeting of the Gering fire department was held on Aug. 10, 1914.
Scotts Bluff County’s first test oil well in more than a year was Fanning No. 1, 12 miles west and south of Gering.
60 Years Ago
R.E. Bush was named vice president of manufacturing of Lockwood Graders.
The boosters for the annual Oregon Tail Days celebration left on their annual tour.
The Crazy Horse Indian Dancing Club was scheduled for an appearance at the Scotts Bluff National Monument in observance of Oregon Trail Days.
The official Strategic Air Command band to be here for Oregon Trail Days.
Paul D. Shafto was re-elected president of the Wyoming State AFL-CIO.
50 Years Ago
The Red Carpet Studio’s “Ole General Store” window display won first prize in the second annual window contest sponsored by the Oregon Trail Days Association.
Approximately $150 in prizes to be awarded by the Gering Jaycees for the Oregon Trail Days Golden Whiskers contest.
The Golden Anniversary of Oregon Trail Days kicks off. Leading the parade will be Leon Moomaw and Carrie Pattison. Congressman Dave Martin will be in Gering to participate.
Pamela Fegler named Miss Oregon Trail Days.
Go Baseball action cut short by rains.
Sally Warner, Miss Kimball, was chosen Miss Nebraska for 1971.
Devon Schutt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Schutt, chosen Nebraska’s 1971 Poppy Girl.
The Gering City Council approved a $1,137,150 budget.
Died: Fred F. Runge, 80, Morrill; Conrad Hoff, 95, Scottsbluff; Mrs. O.E. Davis, Idaho, former Scottsbluff resident; Millard F. Phillips, 86, Lyman; Robert Heinrich, 47, Gering; Roy G. Houser, Scottsbluff; Dr. George H. Thurlow, Plattesmouth, longtime Gering resident; Walter Barnes, 62, Morrill.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ewing were Honorary Oregon Trail Days Officers for the 60th annual event.
Nebraska Transport Company held an open house for touring the new terminal on Country Club Road.
The Gering City Council reviewed a proposal to change the boundaries of Gering’s four precinct wards.
Died: Roscoe Pyle, 87, Gering; Marie Knox, 81, Plattesmouth, formerly of Gering; Jerry Alexander, 71, Welshes, Oregon, formerly of Scottsbluff; Zig Smedra, 72, Gering; Rose Anderson, 87, Banner County; Clella Stufft, 94, Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Scottsbluff; Clyde Luth, 75, Scottsbluff; Dorothy Trexel, 61, Fort Lauderdale, formerly of Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
A preliminary study of the need for renovating the county airport terminal was presented to Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.
An estimated 20,000-25,000 people visited the traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall during its stop in Gering.
Some 494 Old Settlers and 476 Half Century members registered for their ceremony during Oregon Trail Days.
Died: Walter A. Smith, 68, Gering; Melvin M. Reeves, 74, former Gering resident; Allie Mae Barker, 73, Scottsbluff; Elsie Vohland, 83, Gering; David Winger, 67, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
Various barriers to the Monument Valley Pathway project led to the abandonment of getting the pathway to cross Scotts Bluff National Monument property.
Horizon Pharmacy, a Texas-based corporation, sold the downtown Gering business to Sixth Street Pharmacy, Inc., based in Grand Island, which then turned the business into the new Gering Pharmacy.
Theatre West wrapped up its season with the high energy musical, “Grease.”
10 Years Ago
Gering City Council formed a committee to study fireworks ordinance in the wake of multiple residents’ complaints and concerns about the use and misuse of fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.