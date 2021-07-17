Yesteryears — July 15, 2021

Otto J. Prohs recalled the first organizational meeting of the Gering fire department was held on Aug. 10, 1914.

Scotts Bluff County’s first test oil well in more than a year was Fanning No. 1, 12 miles west and south of Gering.

60 Years Ago

R.E. Bush was named vice president of manufacturing of Lockwood Graders.

The boosters for the annual Oregon Tail Days celebration left on their annual tour.

The Crazy Horse Indian Dancing Club was scheduled for an appearance at the Scotts Bluff National Monument in observance of Oregon Trail Days.

The official Strategic Air Command band to be here for Oregon Trail Days.

Paul D. Shafto was re-elected president of the Wyoming State AFL-CIO.

50 Years Ago

The Red Carpet Studio’s “Ole General Store” window display won first prize in the second annual window contest sponsored by the Oregon Trail Days Association.

Approximately $150 in prizes to be awarded by the Gering Jaycees for the Oregon Trail Days Golden Whiskers contest.