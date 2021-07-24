Yesteryears — July 22, 2021

130 Years Ago
Mrs. M.J. Huffman visited in Kimball County.
E.S. Wood of the Courier force made a trip to Omaha.
Enderly Bros., Gering’s big department store, advertised the first clearing sale in the valley.
120 Years Ago
John E. Smith moved over to Gering from Hull.
C.B. Whipple embarked in the dry goods business in Gering.
A recital was given by the music pupils of Miss Lotta Newell.
110 Years Ago
Married: Chas. B. Sands and Miss Maude Yates; George Babcock and Miss Elsie Holliday.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Russell, a daughter.
Rural route No. 1 out of Gering was announced by Postmaster A.B. Wood.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Anna Atbs, 81, died at Morrill.
Married: Marion H. Andrews and Miss Florence DeMott.
Fred Reisback, 26, Russian farmer west of Bayard was shot and killed by Mrs. Anna Tacina.
Threshermen and Farm Bureau reached an agreement of seven cents a bushel for the threshing of wheat.
Vernon H. Brown and Miss Leah Bankhead were married, the ceremony taking place on the summit of Scots Bluff.
90 Years Ago
Perspective of the proposed new Christian Church in Gering was printed.
Mrs. C.W. Lobdell, 65, former Gering woman, died at Ft. Collins.
New arrivals reported in the following Gering families: Ted Johnson, son; Alex Ross, son; Theo. H. McCosh, daughter.
Estimates of attendance at Oregon Trail Days was 28,000 (a little strong).
80 Years Ago
Miss Zelda Birdsell, Angora, was Queen of Oregon Trail Days. Ed Wright, Minatare and Mrs. Bessing Harding were named honorary officers.
Died: Mrs. Jacob Gross, Gering.
Married: Pauline Wisner and Lawrence Lemons of Scottsbluff, at Denver; Dorothy Brown and Melvin Brown, Gering.
70 Years Ago
Oregon Trail parade attendance estimated at 20,000. The horse festival attracted interest.
Died: Mrs. Emma C. Putman, pioneer, Bridgeport.
Gering’s American Legion baseball team remained undefeated.
Dr. D.W. Sumner opened a dental office in Gering.
Minatare won the annual valley volunteer fireman’s tourney at Gering. Gov. Val Peterson was the association banquet speaker.
60 Years Ago
Gov. Frank Morrison, Lt. General Guy N. Henninger, state director of selective service and Maj. Gen. Lyle Welch the adjutant general, were present at Oregon Trail Days.
Class of 1951 had their 10th class reunion.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Shelstrom attended a luau while vacationing in Hawaii.
Uzell Snook and Mrs. Kathryn K. Lee were Honorary President and Vice President of Oregon Trail Days.
Died: Edwin M. Parker, 70, Minatare.
The Gering City Council passed an ordinance setting the city levy at eight mills, the same as the year before.
50 Years Ago
Henry Sands and Miss Faye Hanks were elected Honorary President and Vice President of Oregon Trail Days.
The 50th annual Oregon Trail Days celebration will go down in the books as one of the most successful celebrations. Harry Hokamp, general chairman, served his second term at the helm. An estimated 25,000 were on the Gering streets.
Chuck Lawson wins overall best beard prize in contest sponsored by the Gering Jaycees.
Winners in the pie eating contest were Kim McLellan and Martin Munoz who tied for first.
The Gentry Clark Medical Center announced the association of Donald M. Gentry, M.D.
Lemoyne Baum was appointed manager of the Inter-City Lumber Company in Gering, according to the company president, R.B. Fancher.
Died: Arlon E. Springer, 71, Sioux County; Dee L. Clark, 82, Gering; William Hilpert, 87, Scottsbluff; Floyd r. Nation, 66, Minatare; Margaret E. Ervine, 94, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Officers elected by the Old Settlers were Dewey Reeder, Honorary President; Etta Bartow Parmenter, Honorary Vice President. The Half Century Club elected Albert Bartow, President; Mary Alice Burchfield, Vice President; Oma Bartow, Secretary.
Miss Michelle Anderson crowned Miss Colorado United Teenager of 1981. Daughter of Carl and Renee Anderson, former Scottsbluff residents.
Died: Terry A. Eberhardt, 29, Scottsbluff; Henry Hass, 77, Scottsbluff; Irma Jessup, 87, Mitchell; Katherine Weber, 82, Aurora, Colorado, former resident of Scottsbluff; George Peterson, 75, Lyman; Alex Stricker, 77, Scottsbluff; Amelia Easton, 86, Lincoln, former Panhandle resident; Dr. Henry W. Haig, 74, Denver; John and Jackie Boatwright of Fort Morgan, Colorado, former Scottsbluff residents.
Oregon Trail Museum held an open house in honor of their new building addition.
Oregon Trail Days Association honored Don and Frances Fowler for the many years they have hosted dignitaries.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners appointed Vickie Fertig as the county’s new Keno director.
Developer Irvin Rushall unveiled site plans for the new civic center at a Gering City Council meeting.
Pat Heath, Gering’s new water and sewer superintendent, was in town to tour the system.
Died: Beverly (Sell) Greene, 51, Scottsbluff; Inez Milanuk, 85, Gering; Mildred M. Stratton, 89, Scottsbluff; Robert L. Buchhamer, 59, Minatare; Philomena Koso, 78, Mitchell; Patrick Chamberlain, 74, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Five Rocks Amphitheater hosted its first Latino/Salsa music festival featuring several bands from Colorado and the local area.
Eric and Mike Kautz of Gering sold cut and dried flowers to over 400 customers across 15 states through their business Perpetual Posies.
Oregon Trail Hobbies in Gering, owned by Larry Gibbs, celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Nebraska State Treasurer candidate Brad Kuiper of Gretna stopped in Gering.
10 Years Ago
Gering’s Farm and Ranch Museum supplied historically accurate machinery for a documentary titled, “Harvesting the High Plains.”
Adam Peters of Gering was selected to be a University of Nebraska-Kearney Chancellor’s Ambassador.
Gering hosted 90th Oregon Trail Days amid 100-degree heat.