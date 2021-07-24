Yesteryears — July 22, 2021

Dr. D.W. Sumner opened a dental office in Gering.

Minatare won the annual valley volunteer fireman’s tourney at Gering. Gov. Val Peterson was the association banquet speaker.

60 Years Ago

Gov. Frank Morrison, Lt. General Guy N. Henninger, state director of selective service and Maj. Gen. Lyle Welch the adjutant general, were present at Oregon Trail Days.

Class of 1951 had their 10th class reunion.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Shelstrom attended a luau while vacationing in Hawaii.

Uzell Snook and Mrs. Kathryn K. Lee were Honorary President and Vice President of Oregon Trail Days.

Died: Edwin M. Parker, 70, Minatare.

The Gering City Council passed an ordinance setting the city levy at eight mills, the same as the year before.

50 Years Ago

Henry Sands and Miss Faye Hanks were elected Honorary President and Vice President of Oregon Trail Days.