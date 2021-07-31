Yesteryears — July 29, 2021

130 Years Ago
County teachers institute in session in Gering.
Married: Edgar T. Finley and Viola Finley, at Bayard.
Plans being formulated at Bayard for a harvest festival.
The Masonic Lodge at Gering was constituted under the name Scottsbluff Lodge No. 201.
120 Years Ago
Mrs. Tyndall was starting a restaurant in Gering.
Nettie Rutherford was appointed Postmaster at Fort Laramie.
W.R. Woolfenden of Stratton removed to Gering to embark in the mercantile business.
110 Years Ago
Porter Moore was starting a new store in McGrew.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Art Ireland at Mitchell, a daughter.
A. Kennedy was building a new barn in Highland to replace one destroyed by fire.
Secretary of the Interior Fisher visited Mitchell to look into reclamation matters.
100 Years Ago
The Moritz Elevator company leased the Gering elevator.
Henry C. Blood of Minatare failed to secure a divorce in district court.
J.W. Gilbert appointed postmaster at Minatare and Archie B. Jones at Mitchell.
The footing of the county valuation figures for 1921 assessment was $23,000,000.
District Press Association meeting in Gering attended by Ole Buck, Congressman Edgar Howard of Columbus and Dean Philo Buck.
90 Years Ago
Dr. H.O. Jones was elected as head of Oregon Trail Days for the coming year of 1932.
Married: T.E. O’Connor and Marie Stone at Ovid, Colorado; Frank Hatton and Willa Madden (announcement delayed from December).
Died: John C. Glascow, 71; Mrs. Levi Prickett, 49; Charles Conn, 3.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Eastman, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Alva Schenbeck, a son.
80 Years Ago
Died: Lilly A. Hetrick, 78; O.N. Overcheck, 65, prominent LaGrange rancher.
Married: Ruth Fleenor and Robert Lyda, Gering; Mable DeVall and Delbert Snook, Harrisburg; Marjorie Holbert and Leslie Hildebrand, Morrill.
Henry Henglefelt topped the Chicago market when his steers brought $12.90.
Milton Carlson, Sunflower star athlete, killed in car crash.
70 Years Ago
The federal government agreed to purchase the North Platte Power District from the Gering-Ft. Laramie, Pathfinder and Goshen Irrigation Districts for $6,636,873.
Mrs. M.L. Booker found eight oversized eggs in a hen which failed to produce and met the fate common to non-layers, she lost her head.
Died: Mrs. Lile Mitchell, Hull pioneer; Harold F. Mowry, Lyman.
George Cromer netted $37 per hundred for steers marketed in Chicago.
R.G. Neeley sustained a serious neck injury while diving at Lake Minatare.
60 Years Ago
Elmer Peters and Mrs. Frances Yount were elected honorary president and vice president of the 1962 Oregon Trail Days celebration.
Western Nebraska potato growers agreed to produce at least 500 rail carloads of potatoes for Hastings processing plant.
Died: Viola B. Shepherd, 90, Bridgeport.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim David of Gering celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
50 Years Ago
City of Gering residents can expect to see their city mill levy remain at about the same level as last year. Gering city councilmen approved a $1,137,150 budget, after holding a hearing at which no taxpayer was present to protest.
Selective Service System Executive Secretary Mrs. Nadene Hofreiter, who manages Scotts Bluff and Sioux Counties local boards, says the current Congressional impasse over extending the induction authority has created great uncertainty among area draft-age men.
Died: Frank A. Kemp Sr., 79, president of Great Western Sugar Co. for 31 years; Silas W. Dickson, 78, former mayor of Lyman died in Washington; Michael Flowers, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. John Flowers of Gering; Alice Ruby Carter, 74, Scottsbluff; Gerald Sharp, 41 and Roy Cramer, 23, both of Kansas killed in a plane crash southeast of Torrington.
40 Years Ago
Gering City Council approved a $2.6 million grant application to the federal government for Gering’s wastewater treatment plant.
The Gering High School class of 1961 held their 20th reunion; Mitchell High School’s classes of 1936 through 1944 inclusive had their reunion; the Scottsbluff High School class of 1941 held their 40th class reunion at the Elks Lodge.
The Federal Aviation Administration notified the board of the FAA’s rejection of a proposed shooting range located on Scotts Bluff County airport land.
A total of 181 Nebraska Pioneer Farm Families whose land has been owned by the same Nebraska family for 100 years or more were honored as guests of Ak-Sar-Ben at a special dinner preceding the World Championship Rodeo.
The Nebraska Railroad Association and the City of Omaha spent more than $17,000 lobbying the 1981 legislative session.
Died: Dana Aaron McClellan, 18, of Gering; Edward Koller, 81, of Scottsbluff; Gail Mackie Sr., 66, of Scottsbluff; Harry Wilhelm Sr., 60, of Gering; Lillian Wicks, 91, of Scottsbluff; Bess Sherlock, 77, of Bridgeport; Jennie Elliott, 86, former Nebraska Panhandle resident; Bonnie Chrisman, 24, former Scottsbluff resident; Linus J. Fangman, 75, former Scottsbluff resident.
30 Years Ago
The Gering City Coucnil approved an almost $12 million budget, which included a four percent hike in property taxes.
The North Platte Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 75th anniversary with activities at Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Little Lake Alice and Winters Creek Lake.
Died: James LeRoy Corr, 81, Gering; Hazel J. Barker, 89, Scottsbluff; Lawrence Cain, 68, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Former Gering Public Schools superintendent Gary Schmucker received the Nebraska Council of School Administrators’ highest honor of the Distinguished Service Award.
Saddle Rock Trail opened for hiking after crew members spent nearly 10 months clearing a rockslide that closed the trail down.
Nancy Dunn of Lisco was selected by Gov. Mike Johanns to be the new director of the Governor’s Western Office in Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
The Gering Post Office was spared from the list of 3,600 offices nationwide being reviewed for potential closure.
A gopher chewed through a fiber-optic line two miles west of Ogallala, which downed phone and internet service for about five hours between Ogallala and the Scottsbluff-Gering area.
Kayley Cooper, a 2011 Gering High School graduate, signed to play softball at Southeast Community College.