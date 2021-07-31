Yesteryears — July 29, 2021

City of Gering residents can expect to see their city mill levy remain at about the same level as last year. Gering city councilmen approved a $1,137,150 budget, after holding a hearing at which no taxpayer was present to protest.

Selective Service System Executive Secretary Mrs. Nadene Hofreiter, who manages Scotts Bluff and Sioux Counties local boards, says the current Congressional impasse over extending the induction authority has created great uncertainty among area draft-age men.

Died: Frank A. Kemp Sr., 79, president of Great Western Sugar Co. for 31 years; Silas W. Dickson, 78, former mayor of Lyman died in Washington; Michael Flowers, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. John Flowers of Gering; Alice Ruby Carter, 74, Scottsbluff; Gerald Sharp, 41 and Roy Cramer, 23, both of Kansas killed in a plane crash southeast of Torrington.

40 Years Ago

Gering City Council approved a $2.6 million grant application to the federal government for Gering’s wastewater treatment plant.

The Gering High School class of 1961 held their 20th reunion; Mitchell High School’s classes of 1936 through 1944 inclusive had their reunion; the Scottsbluff High School class of 1941 held their 40th class reunion at the Elks Lodge.