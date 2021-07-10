Yesteryears — July 8, 2021

Willard F. “Bill” Moore opened a storm and sash manufacturing plant in Gering.

Died: Harold E. Catlett, Gering farmer.

The Nebraska Game commission offered to provide venison for a barbecue to be served to the Old Timers during Oregon Trail Days.

60 Years Ago

An attendance record was set July 4 at the Gering swimming pool at 651.

On July 4 at a special meeting of the city council, three blocks of land were given to the city by the federal government for construction of a new city library.

An accident which took the life of Mrs. Dorothy Kauble, 40, Scottsbluff, was believed to be the first traffic fatality of the July 4 weekend.

Congressman Dave Martin of Nebraska reported that his first annual questionnaire to constituents reaffirmed his belief “that western Nebraskans want to return to sound, economical, constitutional government with its accompanying individual freedoms.”

50 Years Ago

During the final game of the Alliance Holiday Invitational Baseball Tournament, Gering Legion Juniors won the consolation championship with a 4-3 win over Lyman in 11 innings.