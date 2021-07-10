Yesteryears — July 8, 2021

130 Years Ago
Tom Powers was down from the PF ranch on his regular Saturday trip.
Chas. H. Simmons of Sunflower was marketing homemade cheese in Gering.
John R. Stilts reported great expectations for the hay crop on the Bay State meadows in Mitchell Valley.
120 Years Ago
Married: Lee Root and Miss Mattie Curtis, at Torrington.
Col. A.J. Shumway of the Banner County News was a caller.
H.M. Thorton, county clerk, was making up the annual county tax list.
Raymond and Earl Neeley returned from a winter school at Fremont.
110 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Zoellner, a daughter.
Married: Wm. Nelson and Miss Mamie Durnin, in Oregon.
Guy Shigley, Fred L. Burns and Harvey L. Sams were aspirants for nominations for county treasurer.
100 Years Ago
Headquarters company for the National Guard was established in Gering.
The Courier was jubilant because of a copious rain for a whole day, although it came on the celebration day.
Thirty veterans attended the annual old soldiers reunion held at Gering.
Sixty town lots were sold in the new townsite at Yoder at a public sale.
90 Years Ago
George W. King, 68, former county judge, died at Scottsbluff.
Bobby Sorensen, six, was lost from his parents at a picnic in the Wildcat Hills all night and found by searchers at an early morning hour.
80 Years Ago
Clarence (Judd) Lovell fatally injured in a fall at Berea.
Ivan Christian was elected principal of Gering High School.
A belated announcement of the marriage of Ruth Warden and Louis LaSalle as of June 3 was made.
Mrs. Claude Donaldson and Cleo Gering were installed as noble grands for the Rebekahs and Odd Fellows respectively.
70 Years Ago
Frank Koenig of Mitchell Valley and Mrs. Anna Ripley of Gering, honorary officers of Oregon Trail Days and Governor Val Peterson were slated to head the huge Oregon Trail Days parade.
Petitions were being circulated calling for a special election to decide whether the city manager form of government would replace the present mayor and council system.
Willard F. “Bill” Moore opened a storm and sash manufacturing plant in Gering.
Died: Harold E. Catlett, Gering farmer.
The Nebraska Game commission offered to provide venison for a barbecue to be served to the Old Timers during Oregon Trail Days.
60 Years Ago
An attendance record was set July 4 at the Gering swimming pool at 651.
On July 4 at a special meeting of the city council, three blocks of land were given to the city by the federal government for construction of a new city library.
An accident which took the life of Mrs. Dorothy Kauble, 40, Scottsbluff, was believed to be the first traffic fatality of the July 4 weekend.
Congressman Dave Martin of Nebraska reported that his first annual questionnaire to constituents reaffirmed his belief “that western Nebraskans want to return to sound, economical, constitutional government with its accompanying individual freedoms.”
50 Years Ago
During the final game of the Alliance Holiday Invitational Baseball Tournament, Gering Legion Juniors won the consolation championship with a 4-3 win over Lyman in 11 innings.
Miss Oregon Trail Days contestants were: Hope Strauch of Mitchell, Kathryn Hite of Gering, Pamela Fegler of Mitchell, Sally Eitman of Scottsbluff, Marcia Hale of Mitchell, Debra Kurtz of Gering, Giovanna Schneider of Mitchell, Christine Wilde of Scottsbluff, Janet Gorr of Minatare.
The Golden Anniversary celebration of Oregon Trail Days Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16, promises to provide plenty of excitement and entertainment for both the young and old alike.
Mr. and Mrs. William W. Warner and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Warner celebrated their 60th wedding anniversaries.
Died: Newton L. Chatfield, 89, Scottsbluff; Lydia Rexius, 81, Scottsbluff; Avis Maude Moore, 83, Belvidere; Lloyd T. Craton, 57, Banner County.
40 Years Ago
The 60th annual Oregon Trail Days celebration is headed up this year by General Chairman Charles Lawson. Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ewing head the list of dignitaries as president and vice president of the Old Settlers division. They are the first husband and wife to be selected.
Former Gering high school band director, Don Childs of Gering, and Mayor John McLellan formed a Gering Municipal Band to perform for Oregon Trail Days.
Died: Donald Asmus, 54, Gering; Pansy Prue, 72, Scottsbluff; Albert Ferreyra, 40, Scottsbluff; Nathanial Imus, 3, Gering; Hazel McCormack, 75, Gering; Michael Rhode, 6, Scottsbluff; Albert Schmadeke 82, Scottsbluff; Raymond Hampton, 19, Mitchell; Minnie Woodruff, 103, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Emanuel Roth and June Roudebush Shrader were named Honorary President and Vice President of the Old Settlers at Oregon Trail Days.
Red Warburton, owner of the Rompus Room, agreed to sign a contract with the City of Gering, which would acquire his property for location of the new civic center.
Died: LeRoy C. Weaver, 69, Gering; Leo C. Greisen, 70, Minatare; Justin Morgan Costa, infant son of Justin and Jana Costa, Gering; George E. Lacey, 83, Gering; Mildren R. Anderson, 73, Scottsbluff; Audrey Gabel, 49, rural Minatare.
20 Years Ago
Emergency personnel had a busy Fourth of July holiday with fires started by firecrackers, an hour-long storm causing hail damage and lightning from the storm causing a transformer fire.
Scotts Bluff National Monument staff completed 60 percent of the work needed to reopen Saddle Rock Trail after blasting a large boulder, which was brought down by a rock slide in the fall, out of the way.
Western Nebraska Community College was looking for students to help unearth and pinpoint the exact location of Fort John Trading Post, which was located somewhere in Helvas Canyon.
10 Years Ago
The Farm and Ranch Museum sets up a new miniature tractor display to represent the progression of tractors and different popular brands over the early years. It was only a small portion of the overall collection contributed to FARM by Paul Considine.
Gering sophomore Sacha Machado earned his way to compete at the Junior Olympic National Boxing Championships.
Terry’s Lake started to recede after weeks of flooding and led to other problems like cleaning up debris, dealing with damaged park equipment and the need to restore vegetation along the shoreline.