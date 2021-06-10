Yesteryears — June 10, 2021

20 Years Ago

Gering City Council approved the dissolution of the county’s Railroad Transportation Safety District after state legislation was passed to remove the taxing authority of rail safety districts.

Gering installed a trash compactor at the landfill that generates 2,100-pound bales of compacted trash that can be stacked like bricks in order to save up to 20 percent in landfill space and cause less flying debris.

10 Years Ago

The City of Gering made flood preparations by building and expanding a dike to prevent the wastewater treatment facility and informing citizens of measures they can take.

David Marsh presented “Music from around the World,” as a part of the Gering Public Library’s summer reading program.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport hosted Airport Family Fun Day by displaying aircraft like a World War II P-51 fighter and emergency vehicles used at the airport.