Yesteryears — June 10, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born: To Mr. and Mrs. Roy Safford, a son.
Fred W. Enderly made a business trip to Banner County.
Joseph Maycock removed from Gering to Bar-T Ranch.
Professor E.P. Cromer was instructor in the Kimball County Institute.
110 Years Ago
W.F. Gardner, aged 42, implement dealer in Gering, died.
The Courier editor was in Omaha over the annual press convention.
The Union Pacific grading was practically completed from Northport to Gering.
100 Years Ago
John W. Ferbrache, pioneer resident of Mitchell valley, died.
A.N. Mathers called to Omaha to address the Nebraska Bankers Association.
Gering newspapers agitated the annual celebration to be known as Oregon Trail Days.
Vast floods at Pueblo caused anxiety here regarding the safety of several former Gering residents, which turned out to be groundless.
W.C. Findley, superintendent, and L.R. Wright, principal were reelected for the coming year by the school board.
80 Years Ago
C.G. Klingman elected junior vice commander of state VFW.
Woodrow Fullen, Kenneth Weber, Roger McHenry received degrees from state university.
Ray Ruppel, high school principal, resigned to accept a post at Palo Alto, California.
Mrs. Rosannah Brown, 86, Nebraska pioneer, died.
Married: Dayle Williams and Kathryn Sorensen; Betty Barker and Stanley Reeder.
Jackie Lou May and Tommy Reeder were attending Boys and Girls State sessions in Lincoln.
70 Years Ago
Joyce Heide of Scottsbluff was awarded $12,500 judgment by the district court. The judgment was awarded against Jake Lackman, Jr., and Leo Lackman, both of Gering. She was injured in an auto accident in a car driven by Leo Lackman.
Died: Ray Willson killed in action near Taejon, Korea.
John Flaten and Edward Bott returned from the Korean war zone.
Joe McElroy succeeded Don Thomas as pastor of the Central Church of Christ.
Margaret Pepper was installed grand marshal at the annual session of Nebraska International Order of Job’s Daughters.
60 Years Ago
Cley Richendifer resigned as principal of Gering High School.
Gering merchants held sidewalk sale.
The Gering Board of Education set the budget for the 1961-62 year at $600,525.
Died: Dessa Scott Searle, 72, Glendale, California, formerly of Gering; Kenneth Datel, 50, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Gering.
50 Years Ago
Willard Philson was elected president of Gering School Board.
Dr. L.R. Whitaker of Gering elected head of the Nebraska Optometric Association.
Bob Shipman of Harrisburg named Mr. Congeniality at Summer Music Week at Chadron State College for the second straight year.
Lloyd Anderson was appointed District Extension Director and Assistant Superintendent at the Scotts Bluff Station.
New officers for American Legion Auxiliary Post 36 were: Mrs. Melvin Schutt, president; Mrs. Glenn Robertson, second vice president; Mrs. Robert Depler, Chaplain; Mrs. Harold Bott, treasurer; Mrs. Lawrence Illiff, secretary and Mrs. Ed McBride, sergeant at arms.
New officers for JayCee Ems were: Mrs. Ken Hahn, president; Mrs. Robert Zweifel, vice president; Mrs. Lee Kovarik, secretary; Mrs. Gary Weideman and Mrs. Mike Patterson, board members.
Died: George S. Robinson, 79, Scottsbluff; Dan F. Goodro, 77, Scottsbluff; Eldon H. Henglefelt, 64, Gering; Bernard Mills, 50, Morrill; Margaret M. Mitchell, 67, Colorado, former area resident; Cecile Herman 62, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Michael P. Stedillie, a teacher at Scottsbluff High School, Chad Biesman, 12, and Marck Schmeeckle, 10, were actors in the Nebraska Educational Television Network film, “We are One.”
LuVern’s Fabric Boutique sign was put up at the new location of 1410 10th Street.
Died: Henry Sheller, 90, Gering; Ada Winans, 76, former Scottsbluff resident; Fred Hulett, 80, Mitchell; Harry Bloom, 52, Scottsbluff; Melvin Grasmick, 46, Gering; Bethel Ziegenhagen, 81, Minatare; Agnes Clark, 60, Lyman; Theo Wilson, 66, Morrill.
30 Years Ago
A tornado caused extensive damage in the Minatare area, including several washouts along the Farmer’s Irrigation District.
The Village of Terrytown announced a public hearing on whether to completely revise its zoning ordinances.
Bob Waite, assistant superintendent of Gering Public Schools, resigned to take a position with the Norfolk schools.
Died: Wood L. Blunk, 96, Scottsbluff; Eula R. Whelen, 88, Gering; p. Cooper Ellis, 93, Gering; Gertrude Bloom, 50, Scottsbluff; Victor Satur, 74, Gering; Florence A. Gueck, 100, Scottsbluff; Virginia Kimbrell, 73, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Gering City Council approved the dissolution of the county’s Railroad Transportation Safety District after state legislation was passed to remove the taxing authority of rail safety districts.
Gering installed a trash compactor at the landfill that generates 2,100-pound bales of compacted trash that can be stacked like bricks in order to save up to 20 percent in landfill space and cause less flying debris.
10 Years Ago
The City of Gering made flood preparations by building and expanding a dike to prevent the wastewater treatment facility and informing citizens of measures they can take.
David Marsh presented “Music from around the World,” as a part of the Gering Public Library’s summer reading program.
Western Nebraska Regional Airport hosted Airport Family Fun Day by displaying aircraft like a World War II P-51 fighter and emergency vehicles used at the airport.