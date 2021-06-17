Yesteryears – June 17, 2021

Application has been made to the Federal Communications Commission by C.W. Embree and Richard Baumgartner of Scottsbluff for permission to buy Western Nebraska Broadcasting Co., Inc., licensee of radio station KEYR.

Died: Kenneth E. Berg, 18, Scottsbluff; Duane F. Bouchard, 39, Gering; Fred Melvin Eddy, 80, Scottsbluff; Sgt. Robert Holmes, 32, Montana; Curtis W. Krause, 43, Gering; Lillian E. Starr, 85, longtime Morrill resident; Bruce R. Gibson, 66, Scottsbluff; Jay Alan Summerville, 17, Mitchell; John Gallawa Sr., 81, Scottsbluff.

Norman Fullen, head of Fullen Construction Company the general contractor fo the IOOF high rise apartment building, said the construction on the five story building is on schedule and completion is expected by Dec. 1.

40 Years Ago

Nebraska Western College was awarded a $3,000 grant by the Allied Corporation Foundation to help fund the college’s syn-fuel gasahol project.

Twenty-six nurses graduated from Western Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing.

Mike Klein, Scottsbluff, is among the contenders for the 1981 United States Open Golf Tournament held in Ardmore, Pa.