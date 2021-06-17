Yesteryears – June 17, 2021

130 Years Ago
Mrs. Anna Bonham delivered the children’s day address in Cedar Valley.
Alliance people preparing to come to Gering enmasse to celebrate.
Winfield Evans and Chas. H. Simmons killed 30 rattlesnakes in one day while plowing near Sunflower.
120 Years Ago
The Park Mercantile Company of Scottsbluff closed its doors.
Fred Katzler unearthed a big den of coyotes near the state line.
Womans Missionary Society of the Gering Baptist Church met and organized at the home of Mrs. Josie Beckwith.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Edward H. Sayre died.
Several spans of the Minatare-Melbeta bridge went out as a result of high water.
George H. Kendrick, pioneer resident of Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties, died in Virginia.
C.C. Hampton was sending letters to the Courier from various points on the tour of him and his wife’s trip around the world.
80 Years Ago
Dale Jacobs defeated Jake Geist for Gering Golf Club championship.
Russell Schlosser was graduated from the University of Colorado.
Sirley Axt, six, drowned in an irrigation canal in Mitchell Valley.
Ole Flaten succeeded Hobart Reeder as commander of the Gering Legion Post.
Married: Lorraine Elliott and LeRoy Elliott; Dorothy King and Edward Hoff.
70 Years Ago
Died: J.G. Neighbors, pioneeer of the Horseshoe Bend community.
R.H. “Bob” Willis, dean of Nebraska’s public servants, retired as chief of the state irrigation department.
C.R. Weaver resigned as Gering superintendent of light and power, going to Crete.
Charles H. Scott was honored guest as a sugar tramp dinner on his retirement from the factory.
Stanley Bouchard was ordained as a minister of the Church of Christ.
50 Years Ago
Beccause he no longer agreed with the Nixon administration, State Sen. Terry Carpenter announced that he had changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.
Mrs. Jean Speedlin and her leader dog, “Paul,” returned from Rochester, Mich., after graduating from “Leader Dogs for the Blind.”
Application has been made to the Federal Communications Commission by C.W. Embree and Richard Baumgartner of Scottsbluff for permission to buy Western Nebraska Broadcasting Co., Inc., licensee of radio station KEYR.
Died: Kenneth E. Berg, 18, Scottsbluff; Duane F. Bouchard, 39, Gering; Fred Melvin Eddy, 80, Scottsbluff; Sgt. Robert Holmes, 32, Montana; Curtis W. Krause, 43, Gering; Lillian E. Starr, 85, longtime Morrill resident; Bruce R. Gibson, 66, Scottsbluff; Jay Alan Summerville, 17, Mitchell; John Gallawa Sr., 81, Scottsbluff.
Norman Fullen, head of Fullen Construction Company the general contractor fo the IOOF high rise apartment building, said the construction on the five story building is on schedule and completion is expected by Dec. 1.
40 Years Ago
Nebraska Western College was awarded a $3,000 grant by the Allied Corporation Foundation to help fund the college’s syn-fuel gasahol project.
Twenty-six nurses graduated from Western Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing.
Mike Klein, Scottsbluff, is among the contenders for the 1981 United States Open Golf Tournament held in Ardmore, Pa.
Various benefits are being scheduled in the McGrew-Bayard area to assist Michelle Horn, who is in the Denver hospital in the intensive care unit. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Horn of Bayard.
Died: Viola Smith, 63, Gering; Raymond Koso, 68, Mitchell; Raymond Green, 63, former Scottsbluff resident; Frank Koeteman, 79, Lyman, Carl Eurich, 61, former Scottsbluff resident, Lois Leach, 68, Henry.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted to approve funding for a house arrest program.
Nebraska’s Congressional delegation helped break ground on the new visitor center at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
Died: Elizabeth Eurich, 68, Scottsbluff; William Glau, 84, Scottsbluff; Walter H. Pauley, 70, Scottsbluff; Elemer Vandel, 90, Scottsbluff; Viola Busboom, 78, Gering; Charles W. Baumgartner, 55, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
Wildlife World sought local funding to stay open with volunteer director Don Steen saying he’ll provide an additional $25,000 and five years of service to the museum if the $20,000 goal was met.
Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful awarded Five Rocks Amphitheater for beautification project led by recreation coordinator for the City of Gering Amy Seiler.
The 2001 Lincoln Elementary sixth grade buried a time capsule near the flagpole in front of the building to be unearthed in 2021.
10 Years Ago
City of Minatare experienced an operational failure of a muncipal water well pump followed by a water main break. Citizens were asked for prudent water use while the water system was repaired.
Mick Hartwig resigns from his position as Gering’s head girls golf coach.
Banner County celebrates Banner County Historical Day, a celebration that dates back to at least the 1970s.