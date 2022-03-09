Yesteryears — March 10, 2022

130 Years Ago

Deposits in the Bank of Gering, only bank in the county, were $18, 200.

The high school class of 1892 was comprised of Grace Thorton, Fly Richardson, May Mills, Clara Dooley and Roy Johnson.

Nominees for the Gering Town Board were Ed W. Sayre, Martin Gering, Ed Thorton, P.W. Hull and J.W. Morris. No politics in it – just five good Republicans, according to Mr. Gering.

110 Years Ago

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Renquist, a daughter.

Married: David N. Shambling and Miss Anna O. Brown at Toronto.

L.R. Wright was elected superintendent of the Gering schools for the third term. Seven teachers composed the force.

90 Years Ago

Noland McKinley Jr., 12, died from pneumonia following a kick by a horse.

Died: Ted L. Irland, 44, on a train enroute for Scottsbluff from Lincoln; Mrs. T.V. Peterson, 77, at Scottsbluff.

B.B. Grove came from Bayard to take charge of the Grove Theatre.

80 Years Ago

Over 100 men from Gering headed for the reception center at Fort Leavenworth.

70 Years Ago

Gering residents gave 259 pints of blood for Korean forces at the U.P. Bloodmobile.

Died: T.S. Rubottom and Mrs. H.V. Hilliker, both of Gering.

The Gering Bulldogs lost to Holy Name of Omaha after defeating Plainview at the state Class B tournament in Lincoln. Scottsbluff defeated Fremont for Class A championship.

50 Years Ago

Tim Shafer and Ted Miller currently hold rank of Life Scout, but will gain the highest scout rank of Eagle at Court of Honor.

Mel Mathis was elected vice-chairman of Oregon Trail Days; Nadine Sieb served as secretary and Don Jones, treasurer.

Mrs. Gerald Fegler was named the Outstanding Mrs. Jaycee for 1972 by Gering Jaycee Ems.

Died: Verle E. Gatch, 66, McGrew; Lenora Snyder, 67, Scottsbluff.

30 Years Ago

Alan Doll, Gering’s new convention center marketing manager, began searching for convention business.

Members of the Gering City Council voted to put LB840, which would allow for a city sales tax to fund economic development, on the May 12 primary ballot.

Died: Melvin A. Eicher, age not listed, Gering; Teodulo Savala, 90, Terrytown; Herbert G. Snyder, 80, Banner County; Daniel Hernandez, 45, Scottsbluff; Mable Hazel Beach, 95, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

The Gering Arts Festival was held on June 8.

The City of Gering wants another 30 days to decide what to do with its wastewater.

Former Gering resident, Tami Dickinson, will compete in her first marathon in Anchorage, Alaska to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Abbigail Leigh Mai, formally of Gering will marry Seth Allen Yellman of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Melanie Converse of Gering will marry Marion Schlatter at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff.

Died: Bill Johnson, 73, Gering; Henry Ramig, 75, Gering; Jennie Meyers, 101, Gering; and Boyd Morehouse, 74, Gering.

10 Years Ago

The doors to Gering’s long awaited and much anticipated grocery store, Fresh Foods, opened.

The collaboration project between the Farm and Ranch Museum and the North Platte Valley Museum received another boost in their capital campaign this week. The Oregon Trail Community Foundation approved a $30,000 grant to support the project.

The OID group from Gering consisting of Kait Kryzynowski, Kendall Uhrich, Holly Walker, Isabel Wolf and Jessica Helt took first place at the Mitchell High School Speech invite.

Died: Neta Young, 77, Scottsbluff.