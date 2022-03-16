Yesteryears – March 17, 2022

130 Years Ago

W.S. Gross bought the C.M. Wright blacksmith shop, the latter moving to Sidney.

Births: Mr. and Mrs. Ed W. Sayre, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. James McKinley, a son.

110 Years Ago

Married: Frank Edwards and Mary Frailey.

Gering stores agreed on a 7 o’clock closing hour.

Died: Mrs. James Westervelt, 64, died at her home in Scottsbluff.

Banner County had so much snow that there was no mail for more than a week.

New residences in construction in Gering: Gladys Neeley, Mrs. C.B. Whipple, Wm. Jones, C.C. Hampton, U.T. Snook, E.C. Bombarger.

100 Years Ago

Orren D. Chapen, 72, died at his home in Scottsbluff.

J.C. Peterson and C.O. Lyda were opposing candidates for Mayor of Gering.

90 Years Ago

Samuel Pickard, 50, Union Pacific employee at Gering, died.

William T. Harding, 73, former Gering resident, died at Douglas, Wyo., and burial was at Gering.

Arrangements about completed for organizing a Lions Club in this city.

Scotts Bluff County definitely stepped up to third place in car registrations exceeded only the counties in which Omaha and Lincoln are located.

70 Years Ago

Frank Glebe was named commander of the local VFW.

S.E. Friend retired from the Union Pacific.

Mrs. Bonnie Ingwerson, Gering, won a national award on a TV program.

Miss Alice Gentry was named as Gering’s girls stater.

Died: Fred Wooden, Scottsbluff

50 Years Ago

Jimmie Schoeneman, 14, son of Mr. And Mrs. Clarence Schoeneman, Gering, received his Eagle Scout Award.

Jack Fries, formerly with Vic’s Barber Shop, opened his own barber shop in Gering.

The council passed an ordinance to place the no-burning of garbage issue on the ballot.

Strong winds hamper construction at site of Magnolia Homes.

Died: Louise Bosse, 76, Gering; Bernice Craghead, 51, Gering; Earl Everett, 60; Claude Gibson, 73, long-time Morrill resident; Conrad Harimon, 70, Bayard; Mary Wiest, 80, Scottsbluff; Pauline Stauffer, 63, Scottsbluff; Katherine Raymond, 59, Gering.

30 Years Ago

Denise Shiffermiller was named as the new director of the county juvenile detention center.

Pending Federal Railroad Administration approval, Gering was in line to become one of the first test sites for an automated train horn system.

Gering City Clerk Pamela Richter was named Outstanding Clerk of the Year by the Nebraska Clerks Association.

Died: Richard Edgington, 57, Gering; Ethel Terzich, 99, Gering; Marjorie L. Duwe, 72, Gering; Bernice Marie Ostry, 49, Scottsbluff; Michael F. Thomsic, 48, Gering; Carl Ivar Sallstrom, 88, Scottsbluff; Victor Kaufman, 82, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Gering Mayor Starr Lehl has been appointed by Gov. Mike Johanns as a new member of the Nebraska Diplomats

Vera Dulaney of Gering was awarded the University of Nebraska Panhandle Alumni Chapter Alumnus of the year Award at the annual Founder’s Dinner at the Civic Center.

Rawanda Pierce, former chief financial officer for the City of Scottsbluff, has been appointed as the new executive director of Twin Cities Development.

Mary Ann Lynch celebrated her 75th birthday.

Died: Dwight Moody, 85, Gering; Edwin Pinney, 94, Bayard; Herbert Pokorny, 73, Scottsbluff; Robert McRea, 80, Scottsbluff; Agnew Cable, 88, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

New promotional banners have been placed in Gering’s downtown district.

Martha Keller was chosen Resident of the Month for March at the Mitchell Care Center.

Died: Amy Dorn, 49, Las Vegas, Nev.; Clifford Foley, 86, Gering; Isabella Habon, infant daughter of Marvin Habon and Jamie Cotant, Gering; Howard McCormick, 94, Scottsblulff.