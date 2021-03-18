Yesteryears March 18 2021

130 Years Ago
George Sowerwine and John Schumacher advertised for final proof.
Some miscreant entered the stable of W.E. More near Bayard and killed two heifers with an ax.
120 Years Ago
Rex Whitehead of Alliance was erecting a store building at Scottsbluff.
Assessment basis decided upon by the county assessors was 40 cents an acre for dry land and two dollars an acre for irrigated land.
110 Years Ago
Married: Guy W. Lowry and Miss Clementine Highby at Morrill; William S. Proudfit and Miss Ruth Sayre at Morrill.
Two candidates in the field at Scottsbluff for mayor were Fred Alexander and Dr. A.G. Emerson.
100 Years Ago
R.G. Harvey and wife removed from Gering to Scottsbluff.
A derrick at the new courthouse construction job fell, injuring Herman and Lou Sorensen. Both are thankful the results were not more serious.
90 Years Ago
Plans were completed and building decided upon for a new Christian church.
New franchise in Gering granted to the North Central Gas Company.
Five day notice law going into effect in Wyoming.
80 Years Ago
Philip Flohr of Kimball won the Nebraska potato king title with a 621 bushel per acre yield.
C.R. Weaver was employed as new city light and power superintendent.
Tommy Reeder was selected as Gering’s candidate for Boy’s State.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Emma Wells, Gering Valley, sustained severe burns in a home fire.
A resolution was approved by the council to bring the Ewing addition into the City.
Gering High lost out in the state Class B basketball tourney in Lincoln.
60 Years Ago
Richard W. Downer, son of Mrs. O.N. Flaten of Gering, was named director of the new Ford Foundation, a program set up to furnish scholarships to European professors.
At the Class A championship basketball tournament in Lincoln, Gering was defeated by Fremont 64-52.
Plans were made by the Department of Roads to do four miles of relocation work on Highway 29 over Stage Hill, costing $310,000.
50 Years Ago
Over 350 boys register for GO Baseball.
Chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners, Fred Lockwood, has been appointed a member of the Welfare Steering Committee of the National Association of Counties for a one-year term.
Earl Cooper was guest speaker at the Gering Lions Club, discussing the proposed youth-senior citizens center and the efforts being made to secure the old Central Church of Christ building at 11th and P Streets.
The only returning starter from the Gering basketball squad is 5-9 sophomore Dave Meter.
Jimmie Schoeneman, eighth grader, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schoeneman, received his God and Country Award.
It was reported by the state patrol that approximately 500 “Hippies,” who have been traveling through Wyoming, have crossed into Nebraska and camped seven miles west of Kimball.
40 Years Ago
Bill LB 319 was introduced to the State Legislature, which is designed to reduce the number of school districts and to equalize tax levies forcing Class I school districts to merge with Kindergarten through high school districts by 1985.
Postage on first class mail was raised from 15 cents to 18 cents.
Winners of the recently revived County Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Gering Courier, were: fifth grade, Paul Bairn, Gering; sixth grade: Diana Hyland, Scottsbluff; seventh and eight grade, Susan Hatcliffe, Gering.
Ten Gering students qualified for the state speech meet after winning the Class A championship in the District IV meet. Speech team adviser is Mary Winn.
Elmer L. Steele was presented a special award for 35 years of service to the U.S. Government. He delivered mail in Gering for about 31 years before retiring.
30 Years Ago
The Oregon Trail Days Committee announced a replica of the Vietnam Wall would be in Gering for the July celebration. Entertainment featured the Gatlin Brothers.
The Platte Valley Mortgage Corporation was purchased by a New Jersey-based investment group.
James Sidebottom of Littleton, Colorado, was hired as management accountant/internal auditor for Scotts Bluff County.
20 Years Ago
Michael Steklac has been named the new Gering city administrator. Mayor Starr Lehl said Steklac was the favorite of many department heads because of his strong background in both planning and economic development.
Scotts Bluff National Monument hopes to have a decision soon on what to do about a huge boulder that has been blocking the Saddle Rock Trail since last October. Staff had hoped that fluctuating temperatures and winter weather would do the job of completing the slide, but is now looking at alternatives, including the use of explosives.
10 Years Ago
Kerri Schnase-Berge, a former Gering resident and Scottsbluff High School graduate, will soon return to the city as the new city clerk, filling the position vacated when Rosie Russell stepped down Jan. 3.
Although only 20 Terrytown residents showed up at the Carpenter Center for a public hearing on the proposed water-metering project, they came armed with plenty of questions.
Seven starters and 11 letterwinners return for the girls soccer team after posting a school record 12 wins in 2010.