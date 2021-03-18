Yesteryears March 18 2021

Ten Gering students qualified for the state speech meet after winning the Class A championship in the District IV meet. Speech team adviser is Mary Winn.

Elmer L. Steele was presented a special award for 35 years of service to the U.S. Government. He delivered mail in Gering for about 31 years before retiring.

30 Years Ago

The Oregon Trail Days Committee announced a replica of the Vietnam Wall would be in Gering for the July celebration. Entertainment featured the Gatlin Brothers.

The Platte Valley Mortgage Corporation was purchased by a New Jersey-based investment group.

James Sidebottom of Littleton, Colorado, was hired as management accountant/internal auditor for Scotts Bluff County.

20 Years Ago

Michael Steklac has been named the new Gering city administrator. Mayor Starr Lehl said Steklac was the favorite of many department heads because of his strong background in both planning and economic development.