Yesteryears — March 24, 2022

130 Years Ago

Mrs. Henry Hilficker passed away.

Married: L.O. Tisdel and Miss Kate Markland; John R. Lendrum and Miss Sallie Harshman.

E.T. Westervelt has a good job as a ditch rider on the Minatare canal.

110 Years Ago

John W. Knoles of Scottsbluff died, aged 80.

Union Pacific passenger service was expected by May 15.

W.W. White and Vern Kingrey elected councilmen in Gering.

The Scottsbluff election resulted in the vote for mayor Alexander 235; Wisner 20.

90 Years Ago

F.P. Flesher came to Gering to become Union Pacific dispatcher succeeding E.B. Wall, accidentally killed by a gunshot while riding on a motor car.

H.P. Conklin for land commissioner and R.O. Chambers for secretary of state were county men seeking democratic nominations.

Three young Wyoming men sentenced to prison after an attempted holdup of the Morrill Bank.

70 Years Ago

Harley Tanner defeated C.G. Klingman for mayor of Gering. C.P. Robertson, Delmer Reeder and T.E. O’Connor were new Gering Councilmen.

Dwight Griswold carried Gering in his senatorial bid 764 to 54 for his two opponents. Val Peterson won Scotts Bluff County against Senator Hugh Butler, but lost in the state. Terry Carpenter and Amos Morrison won state senator nomination for the county.

John Shweiger was named as Boys Stater for Gering.

Married: Lydia Eisenach, Gering, and Howard Moody of Chadron.

Bill Bruett purchased the Ellis Liquor Store in Gering.

50 Years Ago

If the no-burn issue is passed by the Gering voters, the Heimbuck Brothers Garbage Service may place large metal boxes in the alleys, one for every four families.

Six Gering wrestlers placed high in the state AAU freestyle wrestling tournament held in Lincoln. They were: Clark Philson, first, 165 pound class; Randy Travis, first, 95 pounds; Lee Swambom, first, 133 pounds; Art Reyes, second, 80 pounds; Danny Ybarra, third, 85 pounds; Doug Hoff, third, 65 pounds.

Died: Jacob Abel, 86, Bayard; Eugene Kenzy, 60, Scottsbluff; Roy F. Scharnhorst, 72, LaGrange, Wyoming; Carl Robert Fischer, 57, Arizona; Maria Fernandez; G. Earl Livengood, 82, former Scottsbluff police chief; Hugh Stewart, 55, former Scottsbluff resident; Bessie Vickery, 84, Gering; William L. Cushing, 38, former Scottsbluff resident; and James Beeman, 64, Gering.

30 Years Ago

Gering’s newest restaurant, The Mason Jar, opened its doors at 3810 N. 10th Street.

Banner County property owners opposed the expansion of Highway 71 as being of no benefit to them.

Died: Robbie Baker, 83, Scottsbluff; Goldie Janis, 71, Gering; Keith A. Griffith, 30, Scottsbluff; Leslie C. Rickey, 85, Scottsbluff; John R. Rusmiel, 88, Scottsbluff; Bertha Temple, 83, Gering; Clara F. Leach, 91, Gering; and Veronica D. Turja, 57, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Approximately 50 people from Gering’s Third Street area crowded into city hall Monday night to express their concern over a proposed ethanol plant in their neighborhood.

With the turning of several shovels full of earth, a construction project is underway to expand the North Platte Valley Museum for a world class historical collection.

Gering Junior High students Lindsey Wendt, Tiara Sterkel, and Melanie Cofer have been named as United States National Award winners in journalism by the United States Achievement Academy.

Lionel Newberry and Amber Businga are engaged to be married.

Died: John Meal, 103, Gering; Patricia Ruzicka, 72, Gering; Margie Baker, 84, Gering; and Alexander Marker, 91, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

The 2012 Gering High School speech team claimed the B-6 District Champions honors at the March 15 meet in Valentine. Members include: Miranda Doremus-Reznor, Amy Christensen, Jessica Wolf, Blake Welfring, Holy Walker, Kyle Upp, Kendall Uhrich, Kayleigh Schadwinkel, Darrin Gonzales, Caleb Hayden, Colin Chatterton, Tanner Baird, Samuel Eastman, Andrew Delcamp, and Kaleigh Mueller. Coaches are Mr. Thompson and Mr. Stobel.

Gary Warner, FARM volunteer who works with longhorn cattle has been honored as the 2012 FARM Volunteer of the Year.

Died: Hazel Warren, 99, Fort Collins, Colorado; and Ted VanWinkle, 80, Gering.