Yesteryears March 25 2021

C.W. “Bill” Lyman was named Chairman of Oregon Trail Days with C. Stewart Dennis, Vice Chairman.

Gering voters were to decide whether city property located across the street south from the courthouse should be sold and to determine if the council can issue $291,000 in bonds to increase the city water supply.

Memory Hardin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Hardin of Haig, won the annual county spelling contest.

Jerry Webb, Gering Bulldog, was chosen to the all-star western conference basketball team.

50 Years Ago

Roger Corman and Dan Price were selected to represent the Gering American Legion as Boys’ State delegate and alternate, respectively.

Myrna Roth and Juliana Ellis were named delegates to Girls’ State. Alternates were Mary Lean Gentry and Sharlynn Walters.

Sugar beet payments by the Great Western Sugar Company will reach the near record high of $64.3 million on April 9 with a second disbursement for the 1970 crop to growers in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana.

New Hiram Scott officers installed were: Lynn Tierney, Acton, Mass., president; LeRoy Jordan, Los Angeles, Calif., and Mike Foster, Painted Post, New York.