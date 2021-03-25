Yesteryears March 25 2021

YesterYears
130 Years Ago
The post office at Mitchell, then located in the valley, was discontinued.
Fifty teams were at work on the Bayard canal.
The sawmill in Wright’s Gap started operations after a lapse of a year.
Sneak thieves stole a bunch of quilts from the wagon of Mr. and Mrs. John Emery while they were in Gering from the north side.
110 Years Ago
Married: Guy W. Lowry and Miss Clementine Higby, Morrill; William S. Proud and Miss Sayre, Morrill
Two candidates at Scottsbluff for mayor were Fred Alexander and A.G. Emerson.
100 Years Ago
Esther, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Grimm, died.
The only contest at the city elections was between Dr. Guy Brown and J. Ned Allison for city clerk.
Fire destroyed the print office and the grocery store of M. Wright at Harrisburg.
Candidates for the school board in Gering were Mrs. T.L. O’Hara, R.C. Campbell, F.A. Birchell and Robert Osborne.
90 Years Ago
Plans were completed and building decided upon for a new Christian church.
New franchise in Gering granted to the North Central Gas Company.
Five day notice marriage law went into effect in Wyoming.
80 Years Ago
Philip Flohr of Kimball won the Nebraska potato growing title with a 621 bushel per acre yield.
C.R. Weaver was employed as new city light and power superintendent.
Tommy Reeder was selected as Gering’s candidate for Boy’s State.
70 Years Ago
Ronald Pattison was selected as the Gering Boys’ State representative for the Gering American Legion Post. Bill Campbell was selected as alternate.
Gering soldiers, Darwin D. Mackrill and John H. Fincher were reported wounded in Korea.
Dick Whiting, Gering High runner, set a new school record, four minutes and 58 seconds.
Died: Frank Smith, Banner County pioneer and Gering resident; Mrs. Clyde Craig, Minatare community pioneer.
60 Years Ago
The only council race in the city election was in the fourth ward between Robert Datel, Al Carmody and Robert Edgar.
C.W. “Bill” Lyman was named Chairman of Oregon Trail Days with C. Stewart Dennis, Vice Chairman.
Gering voters were to decide whether city property located across the street south from the courthouse should be sold and to determine if the council can issue $291,000 in bonds to increase the city water supply.
Memory Hardin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Hardin of Haig, won the annual county spelling contest.
Jerry Webb, Gering Bulldog, was chosen to the all-star western conference basketball team.
50 Years Ago
Roger Corman and Dan Price were selected to represent the Gering American Legion as Boys’ State delegate and alternate, respectively.
Myrna Roth and Juliana Ellis were named delegates to Girls’ State. Alternates were Mary Lean Gentry and Sharlynn Walters.
Sugar beet payments by the Great Western Sugar Company will reach the near record high of $64.3 million on April 9 with a second disbursement for the 1970 crop to growers in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana.
New Hiram Scott officers installed were: Lynn Tierney, Acton, Mass., president; LeRoy Jordan, Los Angeles, Calif., and Mike Foster, Painted Post, New York.
Joe Shipman sophomore at Chadron State College, was elected student senate president at Chadron.
Terri Wells and Stan Schubert were crowned King and Queen at the Cedar Canyon sports banquet. Attendants were Jerry Daggett and Jeri Lynn Wegelin.
Died: Steve H. Kuntz, 75, Scottsbluff; Edward E. Cline, 70, Scottsbluff; Jacob C. Bernhardt, 61; Mrs. Lillian Tinsley, 83, Fontana, Calif.; M.O. “Mac” Bennet, 66, Scottsbluff; Orville Brown, 56, Hayward, Calif.; Mrs. Emory Austin, former Scottsbluff resident; Fred Weber, 76, Minatare; Mrs. Fonda Brown, 64, Scottsbluff; Albert E. Amen, 52, California.
40 Years Ago
Bel Air Manor under new ownership officially changed its name to Heritage Health Care Center.
Gering American Legion auxiliary named Lorie Sue Atkins and Nubia Cuevas as Gering’s Girls’ State representatives. Serving as their alternates are Kris Anderson and Marsha Peterson.
Girls’ Stater from Banner County is Doris Huffman. Alternate is Lisa Edens.
National Guard Major Ron Winchell, Gering, was presented a diploma for graduating in the top 14 percent of the Command General Staff School by Lieutenant General Charles M. Hall, Commander of the U.S. Sixth Army.
North Platte Valley Museum began the foundation for a new 50 by 60 foot addition.
Died: Mary George, 85, Bayard; Dana Bennett, 16, Gering; Harlan Winslow, 90, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Gering named Jay Templar as its new fire chief and Mel Griggs as its new police chief.
Gering Office Products and Judy’s World of Travel leased retail space in the Gering Municipal Administration and Retail Complex.
Died: Margaret M. Sullivan, 99, Scottsbluff; Lawrence Lee Coons, 66, Scottsbluff; Dorothy L. Shafer, 93, Gering; Dean Raymond Hindman, 60, Scottsbluff; Tyler John Holyoke, 12, Scottsbluff; Harold Lloyd Rutter, 77, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Gering High School junior Sean Whipple was nominated to attend the 2001 Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine.
Gering City Council approved a recommendation from the Public Safety Committee to install an additional set of flashing lights to alert westbound traffic entering the school zone and a 20 mph speed limit.
Gering football players Dan Fisher and Joe Quicke and Scottsbluff players John Franklin, Josh Hickox, Zac Kamtz and Vince Martinez were selected for the West Nebraska All-Star Football Game.
10 Years Ago
Gering High School speech team sent eight members to state speech in Kearney.
Dan Flower and fiancee Jo Walker purchased Bluffs Shoe Service after deciding to open a trade school for leather-working.