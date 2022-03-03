Yesteryears — March 3, 2022

130 Years Ago

Married: Ernest A. Weeks and Miss Mary Akers.

Jacob B. Harris of Collins advertised for final proof.

Wright post office was established in Winter Creek precinct with John A. Orr as postmaster.

110 Years Ago

Robert M. Lee was building his new home near Melbeta.

Morten Andersen was preparing to build the city hall of Gering on the southeast corner of 10th and O Streets.

O.W. Gardner and Frank E. Stearns were rival candidates for the legislature.

An explosion in the Christian Church wrecked the floor. It occurred just a half-hour before Sunday school time.

Organization election for the Morrill drainage district elected the following directors: Peter Vonberg, L.F. Stockwell, L.M. Eastman, John T. Logan and F.E. Read.

90 Years Ago

Died: Allen Bruce McCoskey, aged 81. McCoskey was a veteran county surveyor, having held that position from 1892 until his death with the exception of one term.

Bert Young, 57, died in Gering. He was a veteran of the Spanish-American War.

J.W. Kinnamon filed to run on the Democratic ticket for state legislature in opposition to E.P. Cromer.

The Courier was touting the Banana Belt.

70 Years Ago

H.W. Reavis bought the old water tower site from the city.

Harry Bashore, retired commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Reclamation, left for a trip to Israel.

Governor Val Peterson paid Gering a visit, speaking to a high school assembly.

Died: Phil S. Shuler, Gering.

50 Years Ago

Gering National opens drive-in motor bank at 10th and Q Streets.

According to officials of the Nash Finch Company in Scottsbluff, land located at the corner of 10th and M Streets in Gering, formerly Sandberg Implement, may be the site for a new Jack and Jill Store.

Ron Johns and Mary Lee Gentry were crowned Winter Royalty at the Gering-Chadron basketball game.

T.R. Weinmeister, DVM and D.L. Thorup, DVM opened their new Animal Clinic of Gering on Highway 71 directly across from Oregon Trail Park.

Died: Mrs. Mary Maupin, 75, Grainston; Mrs. Anna Henkel, 82, Scottsbluff; William Baum, 59, Gering; Thomas Glenn Sr., 84, Morrill; Gerald Treptow, 66, Minatare.

30 Years Ago

Gering Junior High seventh grader Lisa Schrage won the Scotts Bluff County spelling contest by correctly spelling “mozzarella.”

Nadine Sieb of Gering won the 1992 Henry Fonda Award, given for excellence in tourism promotion.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted not to expend the county’s Keno operation, putting the game’s future in doubt.

Died: Joe Otero, 67, Scottsbluff; Henry D. Hayen, 87, Scottsbluff; Arthur W. Kaman, 93, Scottsbluff; Marie Spreier, 86, Gering; Stella Mae Wise, 94, Scottsbluff; Amelia Miller, 75, Scottsbluff; Jerry Dale Foster, 36, Scottsbluff; Ralph L. Raum, 82, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Gering schools will be updating their district-wide safety policy in the near future, in response to a recent attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Gering boy.

Deere and Company has named 21st Century Equipment Inc. a John Deere Performance Excellence Dealership.

Died: Agnes Brownlow, 103, Scottsbluff; Fern Burns, 89, Gering; Frieda Conn, 90, Gering; Patsy Trabert, 72, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

Winners of the 2012 Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee were Adam Moreno, Minatare, 3rd place 6th grade; Camryn Salas, Geil Elementary, 1st place 6th grade; Tre Sumrall, Mitchell, 3rd place 5th grade; Megan Copsey, Gering Junior High, 1st place 7th and 8th grade; Daniel Sinks, Community Christian, 2nd place 7th and 8th grade; Jim Eastman, Community Christian, 3rd place 7th and 8th grade; Kyleigh Holland, Mitchell, 2nd place 5th grade; and Lexi Tallmon, Cedar Canyon, 1st place 5th grade.

Gering earns Western Conference Speech title. Speech members include Andrew Delcamp, Kayleigh Schadwinkel, Caleb Hayden, Samuel Eastman and Darrin Gonzales.

Died: Sonny Brester, 73, Scottsbluff; Raymond Davis, 89, Scottsbluff; Pastor Larry Mead, 75, Gering.