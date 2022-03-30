Yesteryears — March 31, 2022

110 Years Ago

John W. Knoles of Scottsbluff died, aged 80.

Union Pacific passenger service was expected by May 5.

W.W. White and Vern Kingrey elected councilmen in Gering.

Mitchell trustees elected: M. A. Helmick and Pete Thompson.

The Scottsbluff city election resulted in the vote for mayor: Alexander 235; Wisner 200.

100 Years Ago

O.E. Garmon, grocer at Scottsbluff, died, aged 61.

Harlan Pratte, formerly of Mitchell, died at Fort Worth, Texas.

Orders for the closing of the Alliance land office issued, later cancelled.

Four hundred acres of land in the Bay State Meadows in Mitchell Valley burned off.

Con Hampton writes from Rome that he had a chance to kiss the pope’s toe but didn’t.

New county filings: Mrs. Emilie Boatsman for county treasurer, Earl L. O’Hara for sheriff; Miss Ella D. McIntyre for county superintendent.

90 Years Ago

F.P. Flesher came to Gering to become Union Pacific dispatcher, succeeding E.B. Wall, accidentally killed by a gunshot while riding on a motorcar.

H.P. Conklin for land commissioner and R.O. Chambers for secretary of state were county men seeking democratic nominations. Sugar beet contract was still a subject of controversy.

Three young Wyoming men sentenced to prison after an attempted holdup of the Morrill bank.

80 Years Ago

Died: Sherman Miller, first Scottsbluff barber.

Mayor C.G. Klingman headed a city ticket, which was unopposed in the city election.

Leonard Harrison, county clerk, and Bert Rymer, commissioner, were the first candidates to file in the county election race.

Married: Wanda Reynolds and Jack Thorpe, in Nevada.

70 Years Ago

Harley Tanner defeated C.G. Klingman for mayor of Gering. C.P. Robertson, Delmer Reeder and T.E. O’Connor were new Gering councilmen.

Dwight Griswold carried Gering in his senatorial bid 764 to 54 for his two opponents. Vall Peterson won Scotts Bluff County against Senator Hugh Butler but lost in the state. Terry Carpenter and Amos Morrison won state senator nominations from the county.

John Schweiger was named as Boys Stater from Gering.

Married: Lydia Eisenach of Gering and Howard Mood of Chadron.

Bill Bruett purchased the Ellis liquor store in Gering.

60 Years Ago

Died: Mary Agnes Conrad, 80, of Gering; Nettie M. Glenn, 80, of Henry; Mrs. Sophie Balzer, 81, of Mitchell.

Republican nominee for governor, Fred Seaton, former secretary of interior, spoke at Scottsbluff.

Lowell Stratton was named Boys Stater; Jerry Wineman was named alternate.

Scottsbluff Elks Lodge honored football players from Scottsbluff High School, Scottsbluff College and Gering High School at a sports banquet.

A contract was awarded to Wiedeman Bros. to construct the new library across the street from the post office.

Jeanie Tallmon, Mitchell, won first place in the senior division of the Gering Lions Club talent contest.

Wayne Snyder was the featured speaker at the Associated Chambers of Commerce meeting at Lingle.

Ann Masek was chosen Girls Stater with Erma Winterer alternate.

50 Years Ago

If the no-burn issue is passed by the Gering voters, the Heimbuck Brothers Garbage Service may place large metal boxes in the alleys, one for every four families.

Six Gering wrestlers placed high in the state AAU freestyle-wrestling tournament held in Lincoln. They were: Clark Philson, first, 165 pound class; Randy Travis, first, 95 pounds; Lee Swanbom, first 133 pounds; Art Reyes, second, 80 pounds; Danny Ybarra, third, 85 pounds; Doug Huff, third, 65 pounds.

Kerry Winterer was elected into membership in Phi Beta Kappa, national liberal arts and sciences honorary.

A rather unusual cattle sale will be held as 500 sons of the world’s most valuable bull, Colossal, a registered black angus that has no price tag, will be sold at one time.

Died: Jacob Abel, 86, Bayard; Eugene Kenzy, 60, Scottsbluff; Roy F. Scharnhorst, 72, LaGrange; Carl Robert Fischer, 57, Arizona; Maria Fernandez; G. Earl Livengood, 82, former Scottsbluff police chief; Hugh Stewart, 55, former Scottsbluff resident; Bessie Vickery, 84, Gering; William L. Cushing, 38, former Scottsbluff resident; James F. Beeman, 64, Gering.

40 Years Ago

Eighth graders Gail King and Jeff Nanbara were crowned king and queen of the Cedar Canyon Athletic Banquet.

Gering City Administrator Mike Solomon and Gering Police Chief Kelly Gaskill gave an overview of the updated civil defense plans for local emergencies, including a fallout shelter.

Gering High School students Jerry Upp, Jack Chamberlin (alternate), Bret King (alternate), Dan Wozniak, Shawn Sturgeon, and Shawn Spencer (alternate) were selected to attend Boys State in Lincoln. Girls Staters were Shannon Bickley, Kimberly McClain, Cindy Larson, and Melody Greathouse (alternate).

Winners of the Scotts Bluff County Spelling Contest were: Barry Simpson, Mitchell, seventh and eighth grade champion; Maren Chaloupka, Longfellow, sixth grade champion; and Troy Low, Gering Valley, fifth grade champion.

Gering City Council approved issuing $2 million in Industrial Development act bonds for the Pillsbury Corporation to be used for expansions and renovation of the Wickes Agricultural Division facilities in Gering.

The Gering High School speech team took first place at the District VI Class B competition for the second year in a row.

Died: Maxine Rae (Sawyer) Carpenter, 63, Gering; Edward Newton, 89, Gering; Maye (Thomas) Gomer, 85, Scottsbluff.

30 Years Ago

Gering’s newest restaurant, the Mason Jar, opened its doors at 3810 N. 10th St.

Banner County property owners opposed the expansion of Highway 71 as being of no benefit to them.

Died: Robbie Baker, 83, Scottsbluff; Goldie Janis, 71, Gering; Keith A. Griffith, 30, Scottsbluff; Leslie C. Rickey, 85, Scottsbluff; John R. Rusmiel, 88, Scottsbluff; Bertha Temple, 83, Gering; Clara F. Leach, 91, Gering; Veronica D. Turja, 57, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Approximately 50 people from Gering’s Third Street area expressed their concern over a proposed ethanol plant in their neighborhood.

Ground was broken to expand the North Platte Valley Museum for a world class historical collection.

Members of the Scotts Bluff Area Chapter of AARP elected and installed their new president, Frank Balderson of Scottsbluff.

Gering Junior High students Lindsey Wendt, Tiara Sterkel and Melanie Cofer were named as United States National Award Winners in journalism by the United States Achievement Academy.

Died: John H. Mead, 103, Gering; Patricia Ruzicka, 72, Gering; Margie Irene Thomas Baker, 84, Gering; Alexander Marker, 91, Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

Paul Snarr was hired as next city engineer for the City of Gering.

Gering City Council approved a $1,500 utilities credit for the Ever Green House to help cover water and electricity costs for the community garden plots.

The Gering Oral Interpretation of Drama team took first in the Class B division of the State Speech Championships. Members included Colin Chatterton, Miranda Doremus-Reznor, Amy Christensen, Samuel Eastman and Darrin Gonzales.