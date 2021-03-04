Yesteryears March 4 2021

130 Years Ago
Runey C. Campbell advertised for final proof.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Winfield Evans, a daughter.
B.F. Gentry purchased the Orange H. Perkins farm near Minatare.
120 Years Ago
Levi P. Wells of Elm Creek arrived here to locate.
Chas. E. Mann came from Kansas to become a member of the Courier force.
Mrs. Stella Leach appointed postmistress at Wilford to succeed Mrs. Emma T. King.
Edward C. Markland, pioneer Gering merchant, reported deceased in Georgia, where he had removed with the soldier colony.
110 Years Ago
J.H. Donahey removed to Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Oscar W. Seyfer removed from Minatare to Mound City, Missouri.
Paul Brockhoff, former Gering young man, died at Grand Island.
N.A. Robbins became agent at Scottsbluff, succeeding Oscar P. Yarger.
100 Years Ago
Jesse J. Steele, Gering Civil War veteran, died.
Bids called for the erection of two ward grade school buildings in Gering.
F.B. Raser arrived from Chapman to become connected with a meat market in Gering.
Jack Guyton was convicted on the charge in the Marie Dawkins case, one of the most sensational ever heard in the valley.
Wm. Lefferdink, former McGrew banker, reported missing at Hadar, following the closing of a bank of which he was the principal owner.
90 Years Ago
Arden Everhardt, eight, struck and killed by a truck at the corner of 10th and P Streets.
County Farm Bureau new officers: Shaw R. Young, president; Miss Anna Jurgens, vice president; H.V. Anderson, secretary-treasurer.
80 Years Ago
Beer on Sunday was to be the big issue at the city election.
Sheriff Mahlon Morgan dropped his fountain pen tear gas gun at the courthouse, resulting in a thorough airing of the courthouse.
Married: Esther Hass and Ruben Hessler; Frieda Hamburg and Walter Prester; Aaron Stauffer and Dollie Scott, all at Gering.
70 Years Ago
It was announced that the Ewing addition would bring 44 lots into the city.
The tank company, Gering National Guard, won the state rifle association trophy.
The Wright’s Gap community started a community building in the area.
The Courier and the Gering Lions Club were conducting a campaign for a little Gering girl, Lois Martin, suffering from a rare kidney disease.
Denver Gallego was killed immediately when a train hit the truck she was driving.
60 Years Ago
Melvin Mathis and Joe Huckfeldt were named assistant cashiers of the Gering National Bank.
Renee Wegelin crowned basketball homecoming queen. Her attendants were Marlene Johnson and Marilyn Decker.
New Bank of Gering open house.
Chimney Rock received the first historical marker in Nebraska Historical Landmarks Council.
Mrs. Willard Ross of Gering named an outstanding former 4-H member in the state.
50 Years Ago
Mrs. Cleone M. Beedy, county superintendent of schools, announced the Scotts Bluff County Spelling contest would be held, and for the first time there will be no contest for grades one, two and three this year. Expected are 250 students.
Razing of property at the corner of 10th and Q Streets for a new drive-in banking facility for the Gering National Bank was started.
Mrs. Marvin French named Outstanding Mrs. Jaycee.
40 Years Ago
Gering physician Bill Gentry was honored for his more than 30 years of service on the Gering Park and Cemetery Board.
The new Harsh of Platte Valley facility plans to be completed by mid-April.
Bids are being taken on the 62-year-old safe that has been removed from the County Treasurer’s office at the courthouse.
30 Years Ago
Gering business Prohs Furniture Galleries and Nile Valley Cooperative Grain and Milling Company closed their doors for the last time.
The Cities of Scottsbluff and Gering scheduled a parade to honor American soldiers who fought in Operation Desert Storm.
Rita Stinner of Gering was appointed as interim executive director of the Gering New Horizons Corporation.
20 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted to negotiate a deal with Twin Cities Development on a new building to house the approximate 75 employees of Health and Human Services, signaling the department’s departure from Gering.
Construction crews from B & C Steel were erecting the structure for the new Farm and Ranch Museum.
Gering High School principal Bruce Epstein accepted the position of superintendent of schools in Ogallala. Epstein had recently been one of two finalists for the same position in Gering.
The U.S. Postal Service district office in Kansas City has put the Gering project on hold pending a management review.
10 Years Ago
After nearly a year of committee meetings and political battles of wills, the Gering and Scottsbluff Councils have agreed that a proposal to merge the police departments isn’t in the line-up.
Demolition crews were working to demolish the third floor of the Lincoln Elementary School. Once the demolition is completed, construction will begin on the new school.
Cedar Canyon Elementary School principal Betty Smith allowed herself to be duct taped to the wall in the gym as part of a fundraiser in which students raised $1,500 for classmate Eli Sharrar through Pennies for Patients and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.