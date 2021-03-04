Yesteryears March 4 2021

Mrs. Marvin French named Outstanding Mrs. Jaycee.

40 Years Ago

Gering physician Bill Gentry was honored for his more than 30 years of service on the Gering Park and Cemetery Board.

The new Harsh of Platte Valley facility plans to be completed by mid-April.

Bids are being taken on the 62-year-old safe that has been removed from the County Treasurer’s office at the courthouse.

30 Years Ago

Gering business Prohs Furniture Galleries and Nile Valley Cooperative Grain and Milling Company closed their doors for the last time.

The Cities of Scottsbluff and Gering scheduled a parade to honor American soldiers who fought in Operation Desert Storm.

Rita Stinner of Gering was appointed as interim executive director of the Gering New Horizons Corporation.

20 Years Ago

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted to negotiate a deal with Twin Cities Development on a new building to house the approximate 75 employees of Health and Human Services, signaling the department’s departure from Gering.