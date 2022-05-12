Yesteryears — May 12, 2022

130 Years Ago

The Fort at Sidney was abandoned by the government.

Thirty-two cases was the extent of the district court docket.

Ned Culmer opened a harness shop in the Frank Beers hardware store.

James McKinley, Stephen C. Ells and George W. Cox were advertisers for final homestead proof.

110 Years Ago

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Beck, a son; to Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Dunham, a daughter.

Joseph Zorn, aged citizen of Harrisburg, died.

The Conolly Pool Hall at Scottsbluff was destroyed by fire.

Bond proposition to vote $10,000 submitted in Gering precinct.

100 Years Ago

Mrs. Vada Davis filed as a candidate for clerk of the district court.

Train service beyond Gering was extended to Cottier, with a mixed train between the two places.

Mayor Lyda appointed F.M. Troy water commissioner, W.H. Heiss attorney, A.G. Gibson, chief of police and Dr. W.E. Shike city physician.

90 Years Ago

The Gering Lions Club with 24 member received its charter. W.L. Jackley, president; J.B. Badgley secretary and F.E. Neeley treasurer, were principal officers.

Married: David Behm and Myrtle McKinley.

There were exactly 50 graduates in the 1932 GHS class.

70 Years Ago

Dick Gentry was named Student Prince at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Gering’s mile relay team consisting of Duane Johnson, Les Creager, Kenneth Kaufman and George Busler set a new record of 3:39.9 in the North Platte Valley conference.

Died: Mrs. Amy Bartow, pioneer resident of the community, Mrs. Don Coover; Ervin A. Yates, Gering businessman.

The annual Gering city budget adopted was $306,000.

50 Years Ago

Ron Thompson was elected president of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department.

The status of the National Rifle Association’s search for a national headquarters was given to the Gering-Scottsbluff United Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. Gerald Fegler was elected president of the Gering Jaycee Ems.

Mrs. Birdeen Zier, elected Gering Business and Professional Women president.

John McLellan was elected president of the Gering Jaycees.

Died: Ethel Albers Kesterson, 79, Denver, former Gering Resident.

30 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners received only one proposal for a site to locate a new county landfill.

Banner County School Board members voted to put two disputed books back on the school library shelf, and allow them to be checked out only with parental permission.

Rita Stinner resigned as executive director of Gering New Horizons.

Died: Maria Escamilla, 43, Scottsbluff; Nathaniel Escamilla 5, Scottsbluff; Dorothea S. Tillman, 69, Scottsbluff; Charles Escmilla, 45, Scottsbluff; Leroy E. Wilson, 76, Scottsbluff.

20 Years Ago

Gering High School mock trial team went to nationals.

Incumbent Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Jim Lawson and challenger Alex Moreno spoke to the public in a forum at the Midwest Theater.

Died: Charlotte Jean Jackson, 60, Sterling, Colorado, formerly of Minatare; Clarence W. Dutton, 99, Hemingford; Larry Eugene Spencer, 63, Dix; Maxine Davis, 83, Gering.

10 Years Ago

Gering High School journalism team won the Class B State Championship.

Gering City Council opened bids for Five Rocks Amphitheater improvements with the hope to have the job done in time for Oregon Trail Days.

Three men vied for Gering Ward I council seat. They were Ric Johns, Justin Allred and Steven Koralewski.

Died: James Lee Booth, 20, Scottsbluff; Gale L. Fix, 88, Scottsbluff; Margaret E. “Margo” Stigge, 64, Scottsbluff; Michael Eugene Thorton, 61, Scottsbluff.