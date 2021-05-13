Yesteryears May 13 2021

Yesteryears

130 Years Ago

The headgate of the Chimney Rock canal was washed out by high water.

Mrs. Robert F. Neeley passed away at the home of her parents in Fremont.

John Emery advertised for final proof on land now a portion of the City of Scottsbluff.

R.C. Campbell made final proof and left for his former home in Iowa where he excpects to remain for a while.

120 Years Ago

I.L. Yoley opened a restaurant in Minatare.

Benjamin C. Keeler, a pioneer of Minatare, died in Alliance.

A six-year-old son of J.B. Godbey drowned in the Mitchell canal.

Ernest F. Moon was preparing to start the Herald newspaper in Scottsbluff.

100 Years Ago

The Anderson hardware store at Henry was burglarized.

The graduating class from the Scottsbluff High School comprised 41 members.

The old Log Cabin Saloon building at Guernsey was destroyed by fire. It had been prominent in frontier literature.