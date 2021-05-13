Yesteryears May 13 2021

Yesteryears
130 Years Ago
The headgate of the Chimney Rock canal was washed out by high water.
Mrs. Robert F. Neeley passed away at the home of her parents in Fremont.
John Emery advertised for final proof on land now a portion of the City of Scottsbluff.
R.C. Campbell made final proof and left for his former home in Iowa where he excpects to remain for a while.
120 Years Ago
I.L. Yoley opened a restaurant in Minatare.
Benjamin C. Keeler, a pioneer of Minatare, died in Alliance.
A six-year-old son of J.B. Godbey drowned in the Mitchell canal.
Ernest F. Moon was preparing to start the Herald newspaper in Scottsbluff.
100 Years Ago
The Anderson hardware store at Henry was burglarized.
The graduating class from the Scottsbluff High School comprised 41 members.
The old Log Cabin Saloon building at Guernsey was destroyed by fire. It had been prominent in frontier literature.
A petition was filed for the pardon of Ernest S. Kennison, serving a term of 23 years for the murder of Sam D. Cox, the publisher of a Minatare paper.
The mayor and city council deadlocked on the appointment of J.R. Seaton for water commissioner. The mayor refused to submit his name and council couldn’t make him.
80 Years Ago
The Gering graduating class consisted of 59, Judge E.L. Meyer of Alliance was the commencement speaker.
Died: Andrew Ronfeldt, Hull pioneer; Mrs. Josephine Feidler, Scottsbluff; Henry Rein from seed poisoning, Gering.
70 Years Ago
The Gering graduating class numbered 58. Arne Landsberg and Patricia Myers were valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.
Donald Bennet, Lake Alice, and George White, Melbeta, were valedictorian and salutatorian of the county’s rural schools.
A.T. “Bert” Howard, well-known western Nebraskan and prominent Republican leader, died suddenly at Scottsbluff.
Harrisburg won the state Class D track championship.
Miss Florence Tanner was named Job’s Daughters queen.
50 Years Ago
The Gering City Council turned thumbs down on a plan calling for city participation in a storm sewer project on south 10th Street. The area, just outside the city limits, has been a flood problem for many years.
The Gering Jaycees announce that Larry Hendrickson is a candidate for the office of president of the Nebraska Jaycees.
Dr. H.O. Jones was awarded a 50-year membership pin at Honor Night ceremonies at the Scotts Bluff Lodge #2001, AF&AM.
Jeff Uhrich and Dan Wilder were tied for K-9 Pal. Debbie Flammang was named G-Club Gal.
Susan Sundin was named valedictorian and Cheryl Vach, salutatorian at Banner County High School.
Linda Jerred and Steve Grubbs were crowned Banner County prom queen and king.
At a joint installation of Admiral Dewey Post 1681 and VFW auxiliary, Mrs. Charles Parmenter and Virgil Hagel were installed auxiliary president and post commander.
Janet Gorr was named valedictorian of the Minatare graduating class and Jack Warner, salutatorian.
At the May Day program in Melbeta, Cindi Meter and Fred Rameriz were named queen and king.
Mrs. Alden Rundell heads Federated Womens Club.
Died: Stella G. Clem, 84, Scottsbluff; Beryl G. Harding, former area resident in Idaho; Mrs. Henry C. Reichert, 73, Gering; “Pat” Kennedy, 62, Mitchell; Edwin A. Neff Sr., 84, Alliance; Mrs. C.J. Frazier, 85, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Frank Mercer, 87, California; Charles E. Carson, 43, Lyman; Edward T. Larson, 82, Morrill; Maude E. Johnston, 73, Mitchell; Cynthia Bartow, 14, in a car-pickup accident.
40 Years Ago
The Gering sugar factory won the 1981 Great Western Pennant for sugar making efficiency for the fourth year in a row. Second place winner was Scottsbluff factory followed by Fort Morgan, Colorado.
Gering Board of Education approved a 10.23 percent salary increase for Gering teachers. Base salary will be raised from $10,750 to $11,850.
Mrs. Alice Kenitz, Gering, received the Alumni Loyalty Award at the Nebraska Wesleyan University alumni banquet.
Alford J. “Jerry” Banta was named superintendent at Scotts Bluff National Monument and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
Died: Lucy Huffman, 89, longtime Gering resident; Ned Runyon, 71, Gering; Wilma Steeves, 60, former Scottsbluff resident; Elma Blackwater, 43, Scottsbluff; John Hunt, 92, Bayard; Alice Komenda, 68, former Scottsbluff resident; Jack Berger, 52, Gering; Thomas Hoffman, 50, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
The Gering School Board hired Larry Cannell of Mesa, Arizona, as the new assistant principal at Gering Junior High.
The Gering City Council tabled for the sixth time a proposed ordinance to ban train whistles within city limits.
Died: Edgar a. McKinley, 86, Gering; Viola W. Beck, 75, Gering; John P. Mundt, 77, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Scottsbluff proposed pulling out of TCD, to which founder and former Scottsbluff mayor Don Overman said would be a mistake.
Gering and Scotts Bluff County decided to split the $45,000 cost for the architectural fees spent on the former US Bank building to house offices for the Nebraska Health and Human Services. Gering would pay the county somewhere between $2,100 and $9,500.
10 Years Ago
Judy and Rick Keller were honored with the 2011 Gering Community Volunteer Buddy Award during Gering’s Tourism Rally Luncheon.
Dave Pauli was was named activities director at Gering High School.
Gering boys golf took fourth at the Western Conference Tournament.