Yesteryears May 20 2021

130 Years Ago
Gradma Fisher, aged 77, died at her home near Willford.
George W. Lawyer and Uzziel H. Clark advertised for homestead final proof.
Relief seed corn was coming in for drouth-stricken settlers in Scotts Bluff County.
The Mutual ditch (on the Central) was a pumping plant lifting the water into it.
110 Years Ago
Married: Boyd W. West and Miss Elsie Pickwell; Wm. H. Lamm and Miss Mauria Abbott.
Bayard defeated Scottsbluff in the first Sunday baseball game.
90 Years Ago
H.G. Tanner retired as city accountant to become manager of the North Central Gas Company office. He was succeeded by Chas. A. Geil as city cashier.
Died: Mrs. Mary O’Neill, 85, Gering.
Surfacing began on the highway for Guernsey east to the Wyoming state line.
C.R. Barton was elected master of the masonic lodge in Gering.
80 Years Ago
Fusaye Inoye was named valedictorian at Gering High School commencement.
Lillian Dietrich, salutatorian. Bill Grassmick and Martha Ann Montgomery received the outstanding boy and girl award.
Died: Mrs. J.A. Carter, Melbeta.
Lt. Jack Lyman was called to duty at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.
Married: Irene Pray and Robert Walters, Gering.
70 Years Ago
H.F.W. Jesdinsky, Gering minister, retired after 53 years of service.
Miss Edna Hampton was named beauty queen at Nebraska Wesleyan.
George Myers was named president of the Gering Lions.
Married: Clarence W. Pyle and Barbara Ann Lyle.
The Gering Chamber urged a traffic light at Tenth and O Street intersection.
60 Years Ago
Blair Rogers, Mitchell, was named president of the Little Lake Alice Boat Club, Inc.
Nine bulldogs left to represent the high school at the state track meet in Lincoln. They included Ken Klein, Jerry Webb, Leonard Cook, Jere Knoles, Howard Durst, Larry Fowler, Ray Morris, Tom Uhrich and Jerry Moyer, coach.
Mrs. Louise Silverman, Mitchell, was named 1961 Scottsbluff County Mother of the Year.
The Gering American Legion junior and midget baseball teams kicked of their season with a game with Grant at Oregon Trail Park.
A California-based Cessna crashed on the Wayne Pile farm in Banner County. Four Californians died.
Died: Henry I. “Hank” Bomgardner, 67, prominent Scottsbluff businessman; Frank S. Unzicker, 72, Gering.
John Jessup, Harrisburg and Bill Booker, Bushnell, were named top scholars in the first senior class to complete all four years of high school in the new consolidated Banner County School.
50 Years Ago
At the regular Sunday morning worship service of the Central Church of Christ, Howard Roseberry, pastor, presented a God and Country pin to Kelly Knotts and God and Community pins to Ronetta Knotts and Jan Sandberg.
Donald Schild was named valedictorian of Gering High School 1971 graduating class and Nancy Runyan, named salutatorian.
Jack Cochran and Dwight Barrett were named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of Melbeta’s 1971 graduating class.
Lionel Harris, University of Nebraska Scotts Bluff Station Superintendent for the past 41 years, was honored at a surprise recognition retirement dinner at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Died: Nels Anderson, 81, Banner County; Cloyd A. Crocker, 62, Scottsbluff; Frederick Kuhlman, 88, Bridgeport; Lois W. Martines, former Gering resident.
40 Years Ago
Mark Winchell and Debbie John were named the Outstanding Boy and Girl Athlete of the Year.
Dan Wienmeister and Julie Brashear were chosen K-9 Pal and G-Club Gal.
Ede Lovercheck was named valedictorian for the class of ’81.
Guidance counselor Bill Lehr, who is leaving GHS to become principal at Morrill High School, received a watch and a silver shotput from G-Club.
Irene Swisher was elected president of the Nebraska Federation of Business and Professional Womens Clubs, Inc.
Died: Georeg Peppler, 86, Scottsbluff; Carolyn Muzzey, 40, Minatare; Rii Morimoto, 87, Mitchell; Henry Schaub, 69, Scottsbluff; Doris G. Berry, 60, former Scottsbluff resident; Lewis Hiatt, 85, Scottsbluff; Dorothy Bennett, 46, Minatare; Frances Hackman, 78, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
The county’s juvenile detention center was scheduled to open June 1.
Jessica Gompert became the last graduate of Fairview School. The country school district voted to dissolve earlier in the year.
Died: Delmar Mackrill, 69, Scottsbluff; Nelson Oren Robertson, 64, Gering; Joseph C. Weller, 76, Minatare; Berneda M. Ashburn, 85, Gering; Dorothy June Smelzer, 67, Gering; Ida Overman Morris, 86, Minatare; Joseph John Hernandez, 58, Scottsbluff; Mary Reavis, 78, Gering; Viola E. Robertson, 79, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Three Scottsbluff men in their 70s drowned in a boating accident at Pathfinder Reservoir in Wyoming.
Riverside Zoo opens new naked mole-rat and black leopard exhibits.
Gering graduated 138 seniors.
10 Years Ago
Gering High School journalism and yearbook staff claimed the Class B state journalism championship.
Carpenter Park in Terrytown was closed off to all vehicle traffic due to rising water levels.
Gering girls track and field team won the B-6 District title. Gering boys finished third.