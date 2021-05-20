Yesteryears May 20 2021

A California-based Cessna crashed on the Wayne Pile farm in Banner County. Four Californians died.

Died: Henry I. “Hank” Bomgardner, 67, prominent Scottsbluff businessman; Frank S. Unzicker, 72, Gering.

John Jessup, Harrisburg and Bill Booker, Bushnell, were named top scholars in the first senior class to complete all four years of high school in the new consolidated Banner County School.

50 Years Ago

At the regular Sunday morning worship service of the Central Church of Christ, Howard Roseberry, pastor, presented a God and Country pin to Kelly Knotts and God and Community pins to Ronetta Knotts and Jan Sandberg.

Donald Schild was named valedictorian of Gering High School 1971 graduating class and Nancy Runyan, named salutatorian.

Jack Cochran and Dwight Barrett were named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of Melbeta’s 1971 graduating class.

Lionel Harris, University of Nebraska Scotts Bluff Station Superintendent for the past 41 years, was honored at a surprise recognition retirement dinner at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.