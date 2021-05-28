Yesteryears May 27, 2021

At a meeting between city and county officials and Col. Walter A. Fred of the Army Corps of Engineers, the county commissioners gave their approval of plans to build Platte dikes. They were informed by Col. Fred that they would be responsible for surfacing of a more permanent nature if desired. He stated the Corps could do only the minimum necessary to protect life. In other words, they cannot take steps to make a flood prevention structure permanent and cannot build drainage or other structures in conjunction with a dike proposed by Corp Engineer Jim Kelley of Omaha.