Yesteryears May 27, 2021

130 Years Ago
Henry Schroeder, Adolph Goos and Wenzel Hiersche became naturalized citizens.
Joseph Maycock retired from the meat business in Gering.
The celebrated Bouton-Johnson case was having one of its numerous hearings in district court before Judge A.H. Church.
120 Years Ago
The new residence of Harry W. Haig in lower Mitchell Valley was about completed.
The Card residence at Hull was destroyed by fire.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Ab Royce, a daughter.
The Gering flour mill was being operated by water power from the Central ditch.
100 Years Ago
Hope Brown, former Banner County ranchman, died.
Married: Irving L. Moore and Lura M. Hawkins, at University Palace.
A whopping big still outfit was found in operation in Wright’s Gap, but nobody around.
The Heinz Pickle Company was building a number of receiving stations along the valley.
80 Years Ago
Harry Eggleston, 45, Morrill, was drowned at Lake Minatare.
Don Rubottom was commissioned a second lieutenant.
George Goldfain and Francis Wood headed golf teams for competition at the Gering golf club.
Died: Loren Franklin, McGrew.
70 Years Ago
A tornado struck the valley with no deaths reported. The Carl DeBelly garage at McGrew was destroyed. The Bayard sugar factory was severely damaged.
Fred Purnell, Gering, was named president of the NPV Associated Chambers, succeeding H.F. Thies, Scottsbluff, resigned.
Died: Mrs. Nettie Diddle, Hull pioneer.
60 Years Ago
The General Services Administration authorized assignment of land to the City of Gering for a library project. It is located just south of the new Gering post office.
Cheryl Blythe presented the class history at the 1961 Class Night, and Marilyn Decker dedicated the yearbook.
The GHS graduating class of 1961 numbered 119 with Darlene Minge and Evelyn Jacobs, co-valedictorians.
50 Years Ago
Mailman Frank Armstrong retires after 39 years service.
Carol Hahn was installed as new president of the Gering Jaycee Ems and Ron Engelhaupt, president of Jaycees.
Edi Gnesa, AFS student at Gering High School, from Switzerland, receives graduation diploma.
At a meeting between city and county officials and Col. Walter A. Fred of the Army Corps of Engineers, the county commissioners gave their approval of plans to build Platte dikes. They were informed by Col. Fred that they would be responsible for surfacing of a more permanent nature if desired. He stated the Corps could do only the minimum necessary to protect life. In other words, they cannot take steps to make a flood prevention structure permanent and cannot build drainage or other structures in conjunction with a dike proposed by Corp Engineer Jim Kelley of Omaha.
Gering Junior Fire Patrol new officers were: Susan Behm, chief; Janine Koziol, captain; Sara Stoddard, lieutenant; Linda Allbaugh, assistant chief; Sandra Thompson, lieutenant.
Died: Mrs. Carl Thomas, 73, longtime Morrill resident; Mrs. Hubert Wood, 61, Scottsbluff; Petra Montanez, 83, Scottsbluff; Locadio Campos, 58, Gering; Mack M. Galyen, 79, Mitchell; Rev. Alex Greeb, 65, former Scottsbluff resident; Maude B. Ray, 62, Henry.
40 Years Ago
Gering High School graduated 153 seniors with Ede Lovercheck as valedictorian and Linda Muhr salutatorian.
Melbeta High School graduated 13 seniors with Linda Cochran as salutatorian and Jeanne Fyfe valedictorian.
The Scottsbluff Meridian School’s coed basketball team won the division I gold medal at the State Special Olympics competition in Omaha.
Died: Vac Somr, 76, Scottsbluff; Edith Richards, 98, Bayard; Wilbert Nuss, 59, Scottsbluff; Leonard Halagin, 70, Minatare; Margaret Hagemeister, 73, Mitchell; William Grouns, 92, Gering; Victor Snook, 81, Gering; Iris Bohner, 74, Scottsbluff; Carl Thorson, 90, longtime Mitchell Valley resident; Harry Robinson, 62, Scottsbluff; Eva Warren, 92, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Gering City Council voted to deny all beer permits to the Oregon Trail Days Association, causing the group to reconsider some of the celebration’s events.
Gering City Council killed ordinance 1429, which would have banned train whistles within city limits.
Died: Anna Gompert, 86, Scottsbluff; Frederick “Gene” Purnell, 67, Scottsbluff; Jack Shaw, 59, Scottsbluff; Alexander S. Ziegler, 78, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Gering High School principal Bruce Epstein was given the key to the city by Mayor Starr Lehl for his 26 years of service to the district.
Lt. Patrick Rotert of the Gering Police Department was named the new chief of police for the Spearfish, South Dakota, Police Department.
Brian Schneider of Mitchell and Chuck Craig of Scottsbluff won first place at the West Nebraska Sportsman’s Association 20th annual Walleye Team Tournament held at Lake Minatare with a total of 36 pounds, five ounces.
10 Years Ago
Police spent two hours trying to apprehend a rampaging bull on U Street east of Gering.
One hundred fifty-four students graduated from Gering High School.
Lincoln Elementary, along with Northfield Elementary, Gering High School, and Valley Bank and Trust, raised $1,200 to donate to the Red Cross Japan Relief Fund for those affected by the earthquake and tsunami.