Yesteryears — May 5, 2022

130 Years Ago

Saloon license granted in Gering to McClehahan, Moore & Walker.

Died: Mrs. Sophia DeLaMatter , wife of Robert of M. DeLaMatter , at Caldwell; David F. Haynes at his bachelor home in Creighton valley.

Births: in families of Mr. and Fred D. Wolt and Mr. and Mrs. Chris Kronberg.

Winfield Evans, Lovica Lougee, Harvey E. Jones and Martha Hill advertised for final proof.

110 Years Ago

Married: Wayne Diemer and Miss Opal Heatley; Frank W. Fullerton and Miss Edith Rogers.

A.N. Mathers advertised to prove up his homestead south of Gering.

Died: Miss Hazel Marsh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George A. Marsh, aged 19.

100 Years Ago

Mrs. Warren Salisburg, aged 79, died at Hull.

Mrs. Alzada Knotss, 94, died at the home of her granddaughter in Julesburg.

The village of Lyman was duly incorporated with E.S. Young, M.E. Downar, Perry Braziel, J.S. Knox and W.H. Lyman as town dads.

90 Years Ago

Lew Marquis and Andy Ruff down 1,500- feet in an oil test well 16 miles southwest of Gering claimed the indications were favorable.

Deaths: Mrs. J.L. Perrine, 80, at Gering; Mrs. L.H. Matlock, 48, at Gering; Mrs. Warren France, 48, at Hastings.

Fire damaged the Gering foundry to the extent of $3,000.

70 Years Ago

Dale Sorensen, Harold Roth and W.E. Snell headed the Oregon Trail Days rodeo committee.

Charles McClure was manager of the Gering American Legion baseball team.

Mayor Harley Tanner started his third term as head of the city.

Died: Patrick McDonald, Mrs. Anna Hoffman and Levi Prickett western Nebraska pioneer farmer.

Gering Lions Club was cited for an Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor award for conducting a “Parent for a Day” campaign for Lois Martin, 4, suffering from nephrosis.

50 Years Ago

Panhandle forecast called for rain and snow mixed.

Jan Covalt and LaVern Whipple, named queen and king of Minatare High School athletic banquet.

Rick Cotton, Bulldog junior, set a new mark for Nebraska Class B in the pole vault, 13-8.

Died: Carrie Allsbrook, 82, Gering; Ruby Beatty, 93, Scottsbluff; A.E. Snider, 78, California; Ernest Ross, 35, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Ira Anderson, 85, Morrill; Mrs. C. Minner, 93, Scottsbluff; Minnie C. Grice, Gering.

30 Years Ago

Union Pacific Railroad scheduled the testing of the automated horn system at the Country Club Road crossing for sometime in May.

The Banner County School Board again delayed discussion of a controversial proposal to remove certain books from the school library.

Died: Rev. Clyde E. Whitney, 90, Gering; Pauline Frank, 80, Scottsbluff; Forrest T. Graves, 84, Scottsbluff; Manuela Rios, 57, Scottsbluff; Sadie E. Sharp, 92, Scottsbluff; Eileen Meyer, 75, Scottsbluff; Ebba Laurenticia Schumacher, 95, Scottsbluff; Henry H. Bauer, 81, Gering.

20 Years Ago

Gering seniors take part in Senior Service Day.

The Gering seventh grade quiz bowl team won the championship round in Gering’s Annual Quiz Bowl competition. The Gering eighth grade team got second in their division.

The Cities of Gering and Scottsbluff met to determine if they would jointly treat the cities’ wastewater.

Died: Paul O. Cowan, 72, Gering; Susan C. Thomsic, 56, formerly of Gering; Dorothy M. Waddell, 65, Dewey, Arizona, former Gering resident; Lenard J. ‘Len’ Lordino, 62, Ordway, Colorado.

10 Years Ago

The City of Gering sought partners from organizations and entities throughout the county for a sports and recreation complex.

Three men vied for the Ward II seat on the Terrytown City Council. They were Chris Perales, Rickey Reker and Jared Schlager.

Died: William Douglas David, 71, formerly of Melbeta; Melvin Kanzler, 80, Scottsbluff; Clifford Donald Kuxhausen, 52, Gering.