Yesteryears May 6 2021

Dr. W. Max Gentry receives a University of Nebraska College of Medicine distinguished service to medicine award.

The Gering Jaycees returned from the Area I Nebraska Jaycee convention in Kimball with a host of honors. John McLellan won first in the Speak Up and Spark Plug events; Gary Meyer qualified in the Speak Up event and Ray Otte and Wilbur Whatley walked away with first and second in the area Spoke Award contest.

Doug Blue and Jeannie Marshall were crowned Gering High School Junior-Senior Prom king and queen.

At the state convention of Pythian Sisters and Knights of Pythias held in Lincoln, Mrs. J.S. Hughbanks of Harrisburg was elected Grand Chief of Pythian Sisters of Nebraska.

Rick Gable, elected president of Gering High School student council.

Died: Clyde E. Johnson, 81, longtime Mitchell resident; Leland Lewellen, 73, Bayard; Lee H. Morris, 84, Minatare; Harlen Dean Hessler, 39, California, former Scottsbluff resident; Mrs. A.T. Howard, 89, Scottsbluff; Anna M. Sterkel, 58, Scottsbluff; Mrs. J.W. Hughbanks, 72, Gering.

40 Years Ago

Lynette Powell and Tom Zamarrippa were crowned king and queen at the Gering High School Junior-Senior Prom.