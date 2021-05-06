Yesteryears May 6 2021

YesterYears
130 Years Ago
Z.V. Cleveland was appointed postmaster at Hull.
M.J. Pfoutz and W.H. Hulbert advertised for final proof.
The residence of Postmaster E.M. Cowen at Harrisburg was destroyed by fire.
Wellington Clark of Minatare took charge of the Commercial Hotel in Gering.
The Courier announced the completion of the Mitchell canal, the largest in the state, with a total length of 25 miles.
110 Years Ago
Zed Goodwin, Sr., died at Alliance, age 60.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Kelly, a son.
Population of Gering was officially announced at 627.
Other towns had: Scotssbluff 1,756; Mitchell 640 and Minatare 338
90 Years Ago
Died: John E. Stewart, 57, Gering.
Married: Craig Martin and Rae Rubottom, Gering.
Pathfinder Dam contained 617,780 acre feet of storage water.
A.J. Wardman elected as president of the Oregon Trail Days Association.
70 Years Ago
W.E. Snell was elected president of the Gering board of education succeeding Dr. W. Max Gentry.
Carlton Laird of Gering was elected governor of the western federation of Cosmopolitan Clubs at annual meeting.
Died: Kenneth E. Ball, former Gering resident in Wheatridge, Colorado.
Building permits for the first four months of the year totaled $209,850 of which most were for residential buildings.
60 Years Ago
Died: Scott M. Russell, 86, Morrill, early Morrill homesteader.
Mrs. Jim Peterson of Gering elected president of the Gering Jaycee Ems.
The Platte Valley Federal Savings and Loan Association held open house.
Charles McClure was reelected as president of the school board.
Dr. L.R. Whitaker was elected vice president of the Nebraska Optometric Association.
50 Years Ago
Gering cheerleaders for the year were: Julie Spence, Rhonda Marlin, Janna Asselin, Judy Hraban, Kim Callahan and Cathy Cotton.
Mrs. Rachel Leota Conn of Gering was named Scotts Bluff County Mother of the Year.
Dr. W. Max Gentry receives a University of Nebraska College of Medicine distinguished service to medicine award.
The Gering Jaycees returned from the Area I Nebraska Jaycee convention in Kimball with a host of honors. John McLellan won first in the Speak Up and Spark Plug events; Gary Meyer qualified in the Speak Up event and Ray Otte and Wilbur Whatley walked away with first and second in the area Spoke Award contest.
Doug Blue and Jeannie Marshall were crowned Gering High School Junior-Senior Prom king and queen.
At the state convention of Pythian Sisters and Knights of Pythias held in Lincoln, Mrs. J.S. Hughbanks of Harrisburg was elected Grand Chief of Pythian Sisters of Nebraska.
Rick Gable, elected president of Gering High School student council.
Died: Clyde E. Johnson, 81, longtime Mitchell resident; Leland Lewellen, 73, Bayard; Lee H. Morris, 84, Minatare; Harlen Dean Hessler, 39, California, former Scottsbluff resident; Mrs. A.T. Howard, 89, Scottsbluff; Anna M. Sterkel, 58, Scottsbluff; Mrs. J.W. Hughbanks, 72, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Lynette Powell and Tom Zamarrippa were crowned king and queen at the Gering High School Junior-Senior Prom.
Gering Mayor John McLellan and Dick Michalek of Scottsbluff entered the 26-mile marathon held annually in the city of Lincoln.
Bert Bartow was elected president of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department and Sharon Hauck president of the Women’s Auxiliary.
Died: Josephine Berry, 93, Gering; Alta Markel, 71, Lyman; Mollie Schwindt, 78, Minatare; Lucille Thomsen, 75, Morrill; Carl Brannan Sr., 68, Gering; Bradley Chikos, 23, Bridgeport; Howard Wilson, 76, former Harrisburg resident; Elmer Young, 70, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Three new wells were added to the Gering water system, in time for peak water usasge during summer months.
Scottsbluff farmer Paul Reisig appeared in a minor role in the Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.”
Died: John S. Carey, 80, Gering; Sylvia D. Fulton, 80, Gering; Leslie E. Schmidt, 82, Scottsbluff; Harry W. Wilson, 63, Scottsbluff; Johanna Agatha Jacox, 79, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Panhandle Area Development District developed a promotional CD with video and audio clips highlighting regional scenic attractions and business-related opportunities to attract workforce and investors to western Nebraska.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners accepted Gering proposal of moving Nebraska Health and Human Services agency to the former US Bank building. Scottsbluff attorney James Zimmerman filed a $5 million tort claim against the county on behalf of 53 HHS employees, who just wanted out of the old building in poor condition.
10 Years Ago
Terry’s Lake reached the highest water level in 50 years.
Juniors Rachel Clemens of Scottsbluff and Emily Hauck of Gering received Nebraska Young Artist Awards through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
Joe Rasnic and Shoko Hieiwa were voted Gering’s prom king and queen.