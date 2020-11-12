Yesteryears Nov. 12 2020

YESTERYEARS
130 Years Ago
Ten inches of snow on the ground and the thermometer dropped to 20.
Miss Ida Dewey closed a term of school in District 65.
Cha. W. Fiord of Collins was visiting Wellington Clark at Minatare.
Fifty pupils enrolled in the Gering school, which was regarded as a fine showing.
120 Years Ago
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Evans.
A.O. Taylor was starting a new store in Minatare.
Edward R. Holt, pioneer resident in Roubadeau, died in Boston.
110 Years Ago
Mrs. F. O. Wisner, well known Bayard pioneer, died.
Joseph Mowry, veteran, aged about 70, died in Minatare.
A “Y” being constructed at Morrill gave rise to a sudden thought of a southern branch of the Burlington. Turned out to be for a turn-around train.
100 Years Ago
State irrigation convention was called to meet in Gering.
E.P. McVay of Torrington started a paper in Henry to be called the Dispatch.
Plans for the two new ward school buildings in Gering were prepared by Pedersen and Baker, architects.
Sugarbeet payments for October deliveries in Nebraska district footed up $6,800.
Uncle Sam, through federal agents came into the valley to take a hand in hooch industries.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Mary Young, 74, widow of pioneer W.P. Young, died as a result of an auto accident near Marsland several weeks prior to death.
E.L. Davis and A.M. Webb tied for election for sheriff in Morrill County. A recount was possible.
Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Derby celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in Mitchell.
Walter Loghry of Lyman harvested 22 tons per acre on a field of 67 acres of sugarbeets.
80 Years Ago
Average initial sugarbeet pay was $3.87 a ton.
Mr. and Mrs. Heenan H. Driscoll observed their golden wedding anniversary in Gering.
The Fullen Construction company started the new Safeway building in Gering.
70 Years Ago
Harold Ledingham was named president of the county fair board.
Marvin Nelson was named deputy county sheriff.
Mrs. Robert Edgar was elected noble grand of the Gering Rebekahs.
Slice bacon was 46 cents a pound.
60 Years Ago
John F. Kennedy was elected president although losing Scotts Bluff County and Nebraska to Richard Nixon, 225,000 to 360,000. Other winners were Governor Morrison over John Cooper, 237,000 to 273,000 (although Cooper carried the county by 300 votes) Senator Curtis carried the county and state, 334,000 to 335,000 over Conrad.
T.H. McCosh squeaked by Robert Kramer for the state senate, 6,755 to 6,382. County Judge Ted R. Fiedler won over Straight Townsend, Scotts Bluff for District Judge. Several county precincts ran out of ballots.
Scottsbluff was to return to the Gering football slate after a number of years. Gering soundly defeated North Platte 26-6.
Mrs. Willard Ross was one of two former 4-H members in Nebraska to be honored in Lincoln.
50 Years Ago
According to a national survey, released recently by the Commerce Clearing House, an authority on taxes, the cost of state and local government rose throughout the United States by an average of $42 per capita during fiscal 1969, reaching $380. This was on top of a rise of $20 per capita the previous year. In Scotts Bluff County, on the basis of its figures and data from other sources, such taxes amounted to $370 per capita in fiscal 1969.
The Gering City Council at their regular meeting, sat as a board of equalization for paving District 94, and directed the city attorney to draft the new cat ordinance.
Coach Van Steckelberg named the tri-captains for the 1970 football season. They are Don Klutz, Scott Warner and Doug Blue. Don Swamborn was voted top football player.
Mrs. Edwin Baker was elected president of the Gering American Legion auxiliary.
40 Years Ago
Gering baseball and softball leagues met with professional baseball player Gary Niebauer to discuss the possibility of bringing a professional minor league baseball team to Gering.
About 30 Gering businessmen met to discuss the possibility of organizing a group to meet on a weekly basis to promote the business and industrial growth of Gering.
30 Years Ago
Contractors estimated the new juvenile detention center in Gering would be completed by April of 1991.
Jud Reed, director of the county communications center in Gering, told commissioners that once mapping of rural addresses and phone numbers was completed, the county could get enhanced 911 service.
Gering’s Cathy Koros, Kristin Miller and Stephanie Streeks were among 13 players selected to the 1990 All-Western Conference high school volleyball team, chosen by coaches.
20 Years Ago
Kayla Nochi, a fifth grader at Northfield Elementary School, was award a second place prize for the drawing she contributed for an upcoming calendar.
The first annual State Report Card for Nebraska’s public schools was released. The report card showed that, overall, Nebraska students scored better than students nationwide.
Dale and Ida Lou Shaul celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
John Versluis was named the new executive director of the North Platte Valley Museum.
Gering High School senior Dan Fisher announced he had made a verbal commitment to accept a full ride scholarship offer to play football at the University of Wyoming.
10 Years Ago
Amid snowfall students at Geil Elementary School along with their teachers lined the front sidewalk by the flag pole before the annual Veterans Day program. The raising of the United States flag and the playing of taps highlighted the program.
During the time the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library was closed for renovation the Gering Public Library expanded services to Scottsbluff residents.
Gering High School’s mock trial team wins district. Members of the winning Blue team included seniors Danielle Fix (attorney), Erin Kautz (witness), Jordan Plummer (attorney), and Sierra Walker (attorney); and juniors Morgan Kilthau (witness), Maggie Murillo (witness), and Tristian Meister (witness).
The Gering High School volleyball team finished another stellar campaign with a 23-7 record after falling to Elkhorn in the Nebraska state tourney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!