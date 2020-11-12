Yesteryears Nov. 12 2020

Marvin Nelson was named deputy county sheriff.

Mrs. Robert Edgar was elected noble grand of the Gering Rebekahs.

Slice bacon was 46 cents a pound.

60 Years Ago

John F. Kennedy was elected president although losing Scotts Bluff County and Nebraska to Richard Nixon, 225,000 to 360,000. Other winners were Governor Morrison over John Cooper, 237,000 to 273,000 (although Cooper carried the county by 300 votes) Senator Curtis carried the county and state, 334,000 to 335,000 over Conrad.

T.H. McCosh squeaked by Robert Kramer for the state senate, 6,755 to 6,382. County Judge Ted R. Fiedler won over Straight Townsend, Scotts Bluff for District Judge. Several county precincts ran out of ballots.

Scottsbluff was to return to the Gering football slate after a number of years. Gering soundly defeated North Platte 26-6.

Mrs. Willard Ross was one of two former 4-H members in Nebraska to be honored in Lincoln.

50 Years Ago