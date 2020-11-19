Yesteryears Nov. 19 2020

30 Years Ago

Prohs Furniture Galleries closed its doors in downtown Gering after 76 years of business.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners amended the county zoning regulations to include hog receiving stations as permitted uses in the ag and ranching classification.

The Gering City Council delayed the third reading of an ordinance- that would ban train horns within city limits.

20 Years Ago

The Farm and Ranch Museum (FARM) celebrated its 10 anniversary. FARM will host its 10th annual dinner meeting on Nov. 30 at the Gering Civic Center.

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport received a new marketing plan.

A project to house local law enforcement in the same building came one step closer to becoming a reality with the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approving to sell 19% of the former US Bank building to the City of Gering and 35% of the building to the City of Scottsbluff.

10 Years Ago

An accident involving three vehicles at Gering’s Taco Bell may have been the result of a medical condition with one of the drivers.