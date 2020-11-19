Yesteryears Nov. 19 2020

YESTERYEARS
130 Years Ago
Horatio Knapp, former Gering early settler, married in Colorado.
Numerous witnesses called to testify in case against Wm. Kingen for cattle rustling.
Sugarbeets grown near Minatare tested 15% sugar content.
120 Years Ago
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. O.O. Ferbrache.
Levi P. Wells of Elm Creek purchased lands in Roubadeau precinct.
A malady know as “Cuban itch” was having a run in the valley.
110 Years Ago
Captain A.M. Petite and Miss Ruby Wildy were married.
Ira P. Rose married Miss Elizabeth Elliott.
Henry McIntrye and Miss Hazel Williams were married.
J.C. Mowry, Minatare old-timer died.
100 Years Ago
A.D. Baker was elected president and J.P. Entrekin, secretary of the Gering Commercial club.
The Supreme Court denied the application of G.L. Shumway and others to establish the Commercial State Bank in Scottsbluff.
B.W. Morris, bandmaster in Gering, Scottsbluff and other towns for some years, died.
Sherman Miller and Miss Marie Swan were married.
Leonard Barr, Chas. Hulburt, Harold Keller and Ed Shea, inmates of the penitentiary from Scotts Bluff County, were granted paroles.
90 Years Ago
Bids were called for graveling the highway through Mitchell Pass.
A state case against L.F. Johnson, banker at Minatare, resulted in a verdict of acquittal.
Dedication ceremonies held for the new schoolhouse in district 12.
Six to eight inches of snow and drifted roads caused absence of jurors in district court.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Gentry, valley pioneers, observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Scottsbluff won over Gering in the turkey day tilt, 7 to 6. Don Rubottom scored the Gering touchdown.
A.J. Carven was named secretary for the Platte Valley Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Fred Atteberry was elected president of the country fair board.
Alex Bort, Creighton valley farmer, lost an arm in a hunting accident.
City council passed an ordinance allowing pool halls to remain open in Gering on Sundays.
70 Years Ago
Area pioneer Mrs. Marion Crabill of Melbeta and William W. Brummett of Gering died.
Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Gentry observed their 60th wedding anniversary.
Joan Mitchell was named homecoming queen at Scottsbluff College.
Jane Hokamp and Lynn Keim were married at Mitchell. Shirley Mae Hampton and Robert Noyes were married at Gering.
60 Years Ago
New census lopped one congressman from Nebraska.
Former county assessor and county treasurer Floyd C. Taylor died in Scottsbluff where he had resided for 40 years.
Lifelong Gering resident Mrs. Martha Rosella Smith died.
Frist sugarbeet payment for the four state area was a record $37,000,000.
National VFW Commander Ted Conell was slated for a visit here.
Richard Wiles was named president of the Panhandle Shrine Club.
Coach Don Knauss had 35 turn out for initial basketball practice.
50 Years Ago
Sugarbeet payments are at near record levels in the five state area of Gering Western Sugar Company. Robert R. Owen, president of the Denver based subsidiary reported the initial payment for 1970 crop will total $51.3 million, second highest in history.
Four new directors were named for Gering Chamber of Commerce. They were Marvin Johns, Larry Sandberg, Don McCosh and Ernie Taylor.
Jaycee Ems of Gering will sponsor their home Christmas decorating contest.
Toys for Tots is the Jaycee Christmas project.
Classes for the trainable mentally retarded have been set up in facilities at Christ the King Catholic Church education complex.
John McLellen Jr., elementary principal of Cedar Canyon school, was named “Educator of the Month” by Nebraska Educational Television Network.
40 Years Ago
Gering Mayor Dick Prohs was elected chairman of the newly created organization of Gering businessmen.
Parents of Gering school children will receive the first monthly newsletter being sent out by the Gering School District.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Stratton from Scottsbluff were honored on their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Myron Ewing of Gering celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
30 Years Ago
Prohs Furniture Galleries closed its doors in downtown Gering after 76 years of business.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners amended the county zoning regulations to include hog receiving stations as permitted uses in the ag and ranching classification.
The Gering City Council delayed the third reading of an ordinance- that would ban train horns within city limits.
20 Years Ago
The Farm and Ranch Museum (FARM) celebrated its 10 anniversary. FARM will host its 10th annual dinner meeting on Nov. 30 at the Gering Civic Center.
The Western Nebraska Regional Airport received a new marketing plan.
A project to house local law enforcement in the same building came one step closer to becoming a reality with the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approving to sell 19% of the former US Bank building to the City of Gering and 35% of the building to the City of Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
An accident involving three vehicles at Gering’s Taco Bell may have been the result of a medical condition with one of the drivers.
Fees at the city-owned Monument Shadows Gold Course will be increasing for the first time in two years. The Gering City Council approved a greens fee increase for nine holes from $13.50 to $14.50, for 18 holes the cost will increase from #21 to $22.50.
Western Nebraska Community College’s volleyball team won its second national championship beating San Jacinto in the final match of the NJCAA tourney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!