Yesteryears Nov. 26 2020

Herbert Thies, managing editor of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, and Fred Purnell, Gering, division head of the Union Pacific Railroad, were elected president and vice president respectively of the North Platte Valley associated chambers of commerce.

Sheriff Mahlon C. Morgan won a one cent victory in district court in a verdict directed for him by the Alliance Loan and Investment Company.

Born: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stoddard; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wineman.

Died: William Ledingham Sr., prominent valley land owner.

Married: Catherine Elliott and Roy Yaley; Norma Pepper and Herman Christensen.

60 Years Ago

Rev. Thom A.B. Ditton resigned his pastorate of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Gering, effective Dec. 31. Urgent personal business in England was given as one of the reasons.

Gering was to open its basketball slate with Valentine.

Died: Thomas “Tommy” Web at Gering.

Judge R.M. Van Steenberg assessed a $2,500 fine and nine months against Paul Rhodes, Bridgeport attorney.