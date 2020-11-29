Yesteryears Nov. 26 2020

130 Years Ago
Born: To Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Weber, a son.
Theodore Harshman of Minatare and Louis A. Pochon of Mitchell Valley advertised for final proof.
Kinch McKinney was arrested after a little gunfight with the sheriff’s office by Harry Walter and Ben Gentry.
120 Years Ago
Married: Albert N. McCue and Miss Hattie Dickinson.
Dr. J.S. Romine of Mitchell was bringing in some fine blooded sheep.
The two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Wallace died from accidentally drinking kerosene.
110 Years Ago
Married: W.A. Johnston and Miss Adah Smith, Torrington; Edward Cross and Miss Lillie Marshall, both of Banner County.
The new Scottsbluff sugar factory threw open its doors to visitors for the first time.
100 Years Ago
Married: Clayton Pharoh and Miss Ruth Butler.
Charles McComsey, pioneer and Civil War veteran, aged 83, died.
R.O. Chambers retired as editor of the Minatare Free Press, succeeded by Rufus Jones.
Interstate commerce commission granted application of Union Pacific to extend lines into Wyoming.
John W. Burrows was appointed county clerk to take the place of Val B. Kirkham, who resigned to enter the banking business.
90 Years Ago
Official census figures announced gave Scotts Bluff County a population of 28,644; Gering 2,531; Scottsbluff 8,465.
Ernest Zehner, pioneer cowboy, 71, died at Melbeta.
Associated chamber session developed into a reception for A.N. Mathers, Royce Tibbets and J.T. Whitehead as result of their settlement of power matters in favor of irrigation districts.
80 Years Ago
Died: Theodore Johnson, Banner County pioneer.
R.O. Chambers, prominent Minatare citizen, killed in collision with train near Waco.
A.B. Wood and Ben Gentry, 50-year members of the Masonic Lodge, honored at valley lodge meeting in Gering.
Charles Sill, Scottsbluff, succeeded V.C. Horne, Torrington, as head of the valley chambers of commerce.
70 Years Ago
Bids for widening of the Gering-Scottsbluff highway were being taken by the state highway department.
Herbert Thies, managing editor of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, and Fred Purnell, Gering, division head of the Union Pacific Railroad, were elected president and vice president respectively of the North Platte Valley associated chambers of commerce.
Sheriff Mahlon C. Morgan won a one cent victory in district court in a verdict directed for him by the Alliance Loan and Investment Company.
Born: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stoddard; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wineman.
Died: William Ledingham Sr., prominent valley land owner.
Married: Catherine Elliott and Roy Yaley; Norma Pepper and Herman Christensen.
60 Years Ago
Rev. Thom A.B. Ditton resigned his pastorate of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Gering, effective Dec. 31. Urgent personal business in England was given as one of the reasons.
Gering was to open its basketball slate with Valentine.
Died: Thomas “Tommy” Web at Gering.
Judge R.M. Van Steenberg assessed a $2,500 fine and nine months against Paul Rhodes, Bridgeport attorney.
A large turnout featured the annual “Friends of Scouting” dinner at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
50 Years Ago
The Gering city council set the wheels rolling on re-zoning a portion of a block of property between 9th and 10th Streets and M and L Streets from Residential B to Highway Commercial for a proposed new Jack & Jill grocery market.
City of Gering purchased a new $25,000 boom truck.
Seven Bulldogs on coaches’ mythical all-Western Conference included Don Swanbom, Chris Shubert, Scott Warner, Steve Matthaei, Don Klutz, Doug Blue and Sam Hamburger.
Died: Roscoe P. Swift, 72; Virgil Patten, 64, Morrill; Gerald Predmore, 73, Scottsbluff; Betty Lou Rask, 46, California, former Gering resident; Georgia Hagemeister, 72, Montana; Jack Smith, 59, Scottsbluff; Casper Zeiler, 79, Montana, former Scottsbluff resident; Mary M. Ray, 89, longtime area resident; Mrs. E.C. Hinze, 74, California, former Gering resident; Gary Herman, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Gering Fire Chief Bob Larsen was chosen as “Honorary Outstanding Fireman of the Year from the North Platte Valley” at the annual fireman recognition dinner. Veteran firefighter Bill Templar received a 25-year ring and plaque. Byron Klein and Bobby Duncan both received 10-year pins.
Joan and Janet Gueck are the new owners of Ewing Floral in Gering. The Ewing family owned and operated the shop for 18 years.
Died: Georgia Harrison, 82, Gering; Shirley Klutz, 55, Gering; Louise Redding, 66, former Panhandle resident; Concha Santos, 55, Scottsbluff; Ambrose Iron Rope, 55, Scottsbluff; Francis Russell, 71, Gering; Marvin L. Kreft, 54, former Scottsbluff resident; Sparky LeRoy Cooper, 15, Gering; Nettie Lawson, 86, Lyman; Edith Morrison, 73, Gering; Adam Yost, 69, Scottsbluff; Betty Barrett, 50, Morrill; David Owen Brodhead, 87, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Improvements to the Gering landfill met new Environmental Protection Agency regulations, and the facility remained open.
The Gering city council met for the first time in their new chambers, part of the new Gering Municipal Administration and Retail Complex.
Financing for a new multi-purpose “community center” for the county fairgrounds in Mitchell was approved by the Scotts Bluff County commissioners.
Banner County was featured in the November issue of Business in Nebraska, a monthly newsletter published by the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Died: Lee V. Shipley, 77, former Gering resident; Eugene L. Cook, 68, former Scottsbluff resident; Opal L. Favinger, 84, Scottsbluff; Minnie Weis, 75, Morrill; James William Harding, 75, Gering; William Richard Ore, 64, Scottsbluff; Henry Jacob Reitz, 91, Bayard; Nedra Pauline Worthington, 78, Scottsbluff; George Arbuckle Howard, 87, Gering; Leo Joseph Masid, 66, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Maurie Deines, principal at Gering Junior High was presented with the 2000 Outstanding School Administrator award by the Nebraska Music Educators Association.
The Gering city council heard input from residents about areas of congestion and traffic hazards around the community, including areas around the junior high and high schools.
State Sen. Adrian Smith of Gering was among 29 applicants to be considered for Secretary of State.
Died: Dorothy May O’Neal, 71, Gering; Mary Lou Currens, 66, Gering; Esther O. Lake, 96, Dallas, former Scottsbluff resident; Reinhardt Feil Sr., 94, Scottsbluff; Richard A. Granillo, 67, Scottsbluff; Josie H. Sato, 80, rural Mitchell.
10 Years Ago
The NAF Multicultural Human Development Corporation re-opened with an all-new staff: case managers Rosie Cobos and Lupe Borrego and office supervisor Anna Barragan.
Preparations were ongoing for High Plains Christmas at the Farm and Ranch Museum and the annual holiday open house at Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Died: Patsy “Pat” Irene Berzina, 81, Gering; Gloria Evonne (Meyer) Carrier, 71, Scottsbluff; Harold Dahlinger, 84, Scottsbluff; Aldine M. (Ochsner) Griess, 87, Scottsbluff; Debbie Ann Houck, 47, Scottsbluff; John Steele, 68, Gering.
Brittany Cooper, a 2003 graduate of Banner County, was preparing for her first season as head girls basketball coach at the school where she excelled at the sport.
