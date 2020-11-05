Yesteryears Nov. 5 2020

130 Years Ago
The total vote cast in Scotts Bluff County was 414.
Chas. F. Johnson, Larson L. Parish and Josiah Hanson advertised for final proof.
William Kingen, of Sunflower, was arrested and taken to Cheyenne on cattle rustling charges.
Democratic congress and governor elected. County Republican candidates elected, Feltham for attorney and Morse for commissioner.
120 Years Ago
The total vote cast in Scotts Bluff County was 739.
President McKinley reelected by a Republican landslide.
Mrs. Elmer Thurman and Albert Lewis, brother and sister, died from typhoid fever.
Ed A. Mann elected as county attorney and E.A. Curtis as commissioner, both on the Republican ticket.
110 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Pat Lacy, a daughter.
Married: John H. Pfiefer and Miss Alma Hiersche.
The first annual state irrigation convention was called to meet at Bridgeport.
100 Years Ago
Dr. W.C. Harvey arrived in Gering to locate in the practice of medicine, coming from Omaha.
Warren G. Harding was elected president, Sr. R. McKelvie for governor and the entire Republican state ticket.
Frank Carter of Bayard, given the contract for the Gering Valley drainage canal.
Coincident with election, a 12-inch fall of snow covered the valley.
90 Years Ago
A.N. Mathers attended the state bankers convention at Lincoln, where he presided as president.
Election returns elected all Republicans, the county list being Burrows, clerk; Taylor, treasurer; Ramsey, sheriff; Trumbull, clerk of district court; Emery, assessor; Clarke, attorney; Southwell, superintendent; and Carbill and Morrill, commissioners.
80 Years Ago
Nebraska elected Governor Griswold over Terry Carpenter, but President Roosevelt beat Wendell Wilkie for a third term. The county total vote was about 12,000. Hugh Butler was named senator and Harry Coffee, congressman.
Ted Feilder and C.G. Perry won judgments and L.B. Murphy was named state senator.
Adam Hetrick cast his 18th vote for president in Gering.
70 Years Ago
Republicans swept the state and county. Peterson won over Raecke, governor; Miller over Holtorf, representative; Rymer over Andrews, county commissioner; and Clarke over Pageler, assessor.
Otto Prohs won the state senator slot over Carl Thomas and Griswold won over Smith for regent. Some 9,000 votes cast in the county.
Banner County remained Republican with Jim Shaul reelected sheriff over Godfrey Johnson. Most others were unopposed for county office. Married: Doris Abbott and Ralph Schinker in Omaha.
60 Years Ago
Gering Jaycees were providing transportation to the polls.
Renee Wegelin was district winner in the “Make It Yourself With Wool” contest.
50 Years Ago
Harold Andrews of Gering was elected president for the coming year of the Nebraska State Education Association and District Six at teachers’ convention in Alliance.
On the local scene, Gering citizens voted in favor of cat licensing with 548 for and 344 against the issue.
Gering Cross Country team took six members of the squad to state after they qualified by winning first in the district meet. They were: Jeff Uhrich, Dan Wilder, Mike Block, Denny Meyers, Matt Palomo and Rudy Palomo. Coach was Terry Miller.
Dan Wilder can be termed not only as Gering’s “Wild” runner, but also the state’s, as he finished first in the new Class B division in state competition in cross country in Lincoln. He finished with a time of 9:35, breaking the lod record of 9:42 set by Newcomer of York.
Glen Ross, 18, named delegate to National 4-H Club congress for his outstanding accomplishments in 4-H agricultural achievement.
Died: Avery S. Hopson, 72, Minatare; Dollie B. Dingwell, 80, Gering; Etta A. Lovercheck, 82, Gering; Thomas J. Horn, 66, Minatare; Fannie U. Brecht, 94, Scottsbluff; James A. Davis, 61, Scottsbluff; Jessica Marie Sabala, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sabala of Scottsbluff; John C. Eckhardt, 70, Scottsbluff; Oliver Driscoll, 59, California, former Gering resident; John F. LeRoy, 73, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County clerk, Evelyn Mundt reported the 75 percent voting turnout in the county set a new record.
Results of the 1980 election were as follows: Ronald Reagan and George Bush led a Republican sweep across the nation for U.S. President and Vice President; Congresswoman Virginia Smith defeated Democrat Stan Ditus to win her fourth term in the U.S. Congress.
Locally, Sherry Blaha, Bill Hessler, Thomas Crokie and Morman DeMott won seats on the Gering City Council. Bob Unzicker, George Schlothauer and Deanne Warner were elected to the Gering School Board.
Minatare mayor Frank Weiss was defeated by William Barrett.
Lewis Armstrong, president of the Lockwood Corporation, announced the sale of the Lockwood firm to McCall Industries of Houston.
Don and Bonnie Smith celebrated their grand opening of the Bottle Shoppe.
Don and Edna Weinmaster of Morrill purchased Helen’s House of Style.
Scottsbluff crowned Laurie Rojas and Brian Pilkington as queen and king of their homecoming. Attendants were Burt Wantlin and Jayme Fabricus, Bob Hancock and Linda Fitts.
Died: Louise Kosman, 98, Scottsbluff; Alice Dickinson, 59, Scottsbluff; Carl Ewing, 74, Mitchell; Walter Slansky, 54, Scottsbluff; Kermit Thompson, 65, Mitchell; William Booth, 83, Scottsbluff; Helen Jacoby, 75, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Snow didn’t deter Banner County voters as 80 percent of residents voted in the Nov. 6 election.
In election news, Democrat Ben Nelson defeated incumbent Kay Orr for Governor of Nebraska. Jim Exon was declared the winner in the U.S. Senate race, and Bill Barrett won a seat in the House of Representatives from Nebraska’s Third District.
In Local races, Willard Kamerzell defeated incumbent Henry Schneider for Scotts Bluff County Commissioner. Joyce Hillman defeated Tom Brower for state senate in District 48.
Bob Unzicker’s victory margin was only 134 votes as he defeated unknown challenger H. Douglas Jones for Mayor of Gering. Elected to the city council were Gene Hartman and Rick Reitz.
Political newcomers joining the Gering School Board were Jim Mathis and Larry Russel.
Gering High School won its third straight District A-6 volleyball with a win over Alliance.
Died: Sandra M. Osland, 37, McGrew; Anna Marie Ritz, 82, Morrill; Ralph V. Harrison, 73, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
George Bush and Dick Cheney defeated the Gore/Lieberman ticket in the race for U.S. President.
Locally, incumbents Dick Blaha, Alice Wineman and Larry Gibbs were all reelected to Gering City Council seats. John Hehnke defeated Jerry Ott to take the seat vacated when incumbent Steve Whitaker was defeated in the May primary. Incumbents Kandy Imes, John Stinner and Jim Compton were all reelected to the Gering School Board.
A train derailment and resulting chemical spill in Scottsbluff forced evacuations, and Gering High School was opened up as a shelter for displaced residents.
Francisco Javier Ramirez, 36, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a crash at McGrew that killed Gering police officer Rick Weaver and Jody Boyer, both of Gering.
10 Years Ago
G-Town LLC reached an agreement with the City of Gering to purchase the former Sun Mart building. A six-month timeline was expected to have the store ready to open.
Gering High School students Emily Hauck, Brittany Walker and Kate Duncan were selected for Nebraska All-State music groups.
The Gering volleyball team rallied to a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-13 win over Scottsbluff in the Class B, District 6 Tournament in Ogallala. The win moved the Bulldogs to the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!