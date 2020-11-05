Yesteryears Nov. 5 2020

Otto Prohs won the state senator slot over Carl Thomas and Griswold won over Smith for regent. Some 9,000 votes cast in the county.

Banner County remained Republican with Jim Shaul reelected sheriff over Godfrey Johnson. Most others were unopposed for county office. Married: Doris Abbott and Ralph Schinker in Omaha.

60 Years Ago

Gering Jaycees were providing transportation to the polls.

Renee Wegelin was district winner in the “Make It Yourself With Wool” contest.

50 Years Ago

Harold Andrews of Gering was elected president for the coming year of the Nebraska State Education Association and District Six at teachers’ convention in Alliance.

On the local scene, Gering citizens voted in favor of cat licensing with 548 for and 344 against the issue.

Gering Cross Country team took six members of the squad to state after they qualified by winning first in the district meet. They were: Jeff Uhrich, Dan Wilder, Mike Block, Denny Meyers, Matt Palomo and Rudy Palomo. Coach was Terry Miller.