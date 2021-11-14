Yesteryears — November 11, 2021

130 Years Ago

The chief topic of the day was irrigation development.

A dance was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Ford.

M.L. Dupue moved to the Chubb place in Winter Creek precinct.

The Courier family started for the Pacific coast to spend the winter.

120 Years Ago

Name of the Burlington Station at Collins was changed to Morrill.

Five cars of cattle were shipped by ranchmen from around Gering.

George H. Roach and his well machine over in the sandhills was putting down wells.

110 Years Ago

Eighty cases on the district court docket in this county.

Married: Robert E. Fuller and Miss Melva Morrison.

The Irrigators Bank moved into its new building in Scottsbluff.

The Union Pacific Jubilee at Gering was postponed until the weather was warmer in the spring.

100 Years Ago