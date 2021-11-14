Yesteryears — November 11, 2021

130 Years Ago
The chief topic of the day was irrigation development.
A dance was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Ford.
M.L. Dupue moved to the Chubb place in Winter Creek precinct.
The Courier family started for the Pacific coast to spend the winter.
120 Years Ago
Name of the Burlington Station at Collins was changed to Morrill.
Five cars of cattle were shipped by ranchmen from around Gering.
George H. Roach and his well machine over in the sandhills was putting down wells.
110 Years Ago
Eighty cases on the district court docket in this county.
Married: Robert E. Fuller and Miss Melva Morrison.
The Irrigators Bank moved into its new building in Scottsbluff.
The Union Pacific Jubilee at Gering was postponed until the weather was warmer in the spring.
100 Years Ago
Editor of the Courier announced that he would make a try for the state senatorship.
Married: Earl L. Kelly and Miss Mary Redfield; Theo J. Gable and Miss Lillian Kelly.
Engineers were working in the territory from Yoder south, indicating the possibility of an extension of the Union Pacific to Cheyenne.
The “slacker” list was announced from Washington, naming 25 men who had failed to respond to the draft calls of a total in the county of 1,786.
90 Years Ago
Gering pulled off a goodwill sales day which was pronounced a success.
O.P. Burrows filed a candidate for commissioner for the west district.
Gering walloped Mitchell at the Armistice Day game, 13-6.
Paving completed on Hwy 26 between Scottsbluff and Mitchell.
80 Years Ago
Herbert L. Cleveland, 65, well known resident of McGrew, died at a Scottsbluff hospital.
Mary Jane, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. McClure, seriously burned by scalding water.
“High Tor” was the title for the junior class play. Jack Gentry, Bud Brown, Frankie Warden, Eldon Burkey, Joe Cawthra, Beth Leberman, Gertrude Harvey, Al Coxon, Mickey Rogers, Frances Ringsby, Elaine Swayers, Kenneth Amen, Donna Denton, Walter Johns, Letha Pyle, Jane Johnson and Marybelle Scoggins in the cast.
Married: Eloise Long and Thomas W. Smith; Rachel Kaufman and Gerald Selby.
70 Years Ago
Don McCosh, tackle on the Wesleyan Varsity, was injured to the extent that he would not play his major sport of basketball.
“The Campbells Are Coming” was the Gering junior class play. The cast included Norma Warner, Janet Wilson, David Winbender, Don Boley, Cathy Smith, Fred Tjardes, John Quinn, Beverly Kerr, Pat Raymond and Jareene Warner.
Died: William P. Hickerson of Gering.
60 Years Ago
Employees at the Great Western Sugar Factory in Gering voted the American Federation of Grain Millers local as a bargaining agent of union problems.
The plans for the new proposed library building were changed to reduce the approximate cost from $62,000 to around $57,000.
Died: Mrs. Nettie Houser of Grand Junction, Colorado, formerly of Gering; Gerhardt W. Gompert, 63, Mitchell, a life long resident of the Dutch Flats community.
50 Years Ago
Dr. Max Gentry and Otto Fuerst were presented Trail Blazer Awards at the annual meeting of the Gering-Scottsbluff United Chamber of Commerce.
Pivotal irrigation equipment has become the glamour product for the Lockwood Corporation of Gering, Joe Asche, vice president of marketing, told members of the Gering Chamber of Commerce.
Ground breaking ceremonies for the new 60,000 square foot Magnolia Home manufacturing plant was held at the Gering industrial site.
Ora E. Adcock received a 50-year membership pin from the Grand Lodge of Nebraska AF and AM. Orie C. Adcock of McGrew, fellow lodge member presented the pin to his father.
Died: Marie Myrtle Gatch, 64, McGrew; Otila Castinado, 71, Scottsbluff; Irene Hilda Schmidt, 46, Scottsbluff; Mary Dermer, 64, Scottsbluff; Juanita Hangartner, 55, Scottsbluff; John J. Marker, 85, Bayard; Loren G. Foreman, 74, Gering; Rick Allan Schmidt, 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schmidt, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Richard Heinrich was granted an unlimited extension on a one-year conditional use permit to operate a motor cross race track located in Mitchell by the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners despite protests.
Workshops were held to keep people aware of the continuing Downtown Revitalization Project.
The Gering Police Department received a $10,000 grant to combat drugs.
Gering received the designation of All-Nebraska Community for the first time at the annual Nebraska Community Improvement Program Recognition Day ceremonies in Lincoln.
Ray Boice of Gering was named Conservation Educator of the Year at the Nebraska Wildlife Federation Inc. at Ogallala.
Died: Lillie M. Jones, 71, Scottsbluff; Ina Laura Jensen, 94, Morrill; Clarice Barlett, 76, Scottsbluff; Mary Simental, 57, Scottsbluff; Adolph H. Schulz, 88, Mitchell; Lydia Betz Dittenber Keasling, 65, Lakewood, Colorado, former Scottsbluff resident.
30 Years Ago
Gering school officials inspected the old Woolworth Building in Scottsbluff to see if it could be used for school purposes.
Local roofer Joseph Green was charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of Loren Paul Mertz of Scottsbluff.
Members of the Gering City Council approved the hiring of Larry Gion as the city’s new finance director.
Died: Grace Cleveland, 93, Gering; Margaret M. Good, 82, Gering; Kenneth Van Voorhis, 86, Gering; William Todd McConkey, 18, Gering; Elsie Laessle, 86, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
“Barn Again! Celebrating an American Icon,” a unique exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution to draw attention to barns across the United States, opened today at the Farm and Ranch Museum in Gering.
Jake Stitt of Minatare and Lisa Gifford of Banner County were selected as all-conference following the Minuteman Activities Conference one-act play competition at Minatare.
Celebrating 45 Years: Maurice and Luella (Nichols) McKinley were married Nov. 16, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Seven graduates from the Gering High School Class of 1944 spent three days of enjoyable activities in LaVerne, California, hosted by Jack Miller and Stuart Wiberg. Those attending were Don Lovitt, Stuart Wiberg, Bill Cooper, Jack Miller, Boyd Harvey, June Thomas-Harris, and Mel Roth.
Died: Helen Kramer, 84, Scottsbluff; Terry Libsack, 56, Gering; Anita Greenough, 70, Gering; Larry Hoff, 62, Gering; Roy Ummel, 89, Scottsbluff; Ruth Ingwerson, 94, Gering; Agapita Garcia, 87, Minatare; Fern Snyder, 95, Bountiful, Utah.
10 Years Ago
Parking problems along Terry Boulevard during sports events at the Carpenter Center got a close look during the last Terrytown City Council meeting.
The Gering High School Harmony Choir received a gold rating during the Old West Weekend Choir Festival at Scottsbluff High School.
Died: Nancy Adams, 68, Scottsbluff; Alfred Andersen, 93, Scottsbluff; Elden Fetters, 71, Lisco; Norma Schwab, 84, Gering.